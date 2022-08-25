Skip to main content
TX Forecast for Saturday, August 27, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Partly sunny;95;73;ESE;6;45%;4%;10

Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;94;71;ESE;5;41%;4%;10

Alice;A t-storm in spots;93;74;SE;6;73%;75%;8

Alpine;A stray thunderstorm;82;66;SE;8;56%;42%;8

Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;87;67;SSE;11;46%;29%;7

Angleton;Humid with a t-storm;88;74;S;5;78%;96%;5

Arlington;Mostly sunny;90;75;SE;6;62%;33%;8

Austin;A t-storm around;95;75;ESE;3;58%;43%;10

Austin Bergstrom;A t-storm in spots;94;74;ESE;7;61%;44%;8

Bay;A morning t-storm;87;74;S;5;82%;93%;4

Beaumont;Some sun, a t-storm;89;74;SSE;5;76%;85%;7

Beeville;A stray thunderstorm;90;74;SSE;4;68%;64%;9

Borger;Mostly sunny;90;70;SSE;9;42%;11%;9

Bowie;Sunshine and humid;90;71;SE;3;65%;10%;9

Breckenridge;Partly sunny;93;73;SE;6;51%;5%;9

Brenham;A thunderstorm;93;76;SSE;5;67%;85%;8

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, nice;89;71;SE;3;63%;10%;9

Brownsville;A t-storm in spots;93;77;SE;8;72%;59%;4

Brownwood;A t-storm in spots;93;69;ESE;7;53%;42%;9

Burnet;A t-storm around;91;73;ESE;6;59%;42%;10

Canadian;Mostly sunny;92;67;SSE;8;43%;7%;9

Castroville;A t-storm around;94;75;ESE;6;57%;64%;10

Childress;Mostly sunny, nice;90;70;SE;5;55%;5%;9

Cleburne;Mostly sunny, humid;88;74;ESE;7;70%;29%;7

College Station;A stray thunderstorm;93;76;ESE;6;66%;73%;7

Comanche;A stray thunderstorm;93;71;ESE;5;55%;42%;10

Conroe;Some sun, a t-storm;91;73;SSE;5;72%;91%;6

Corpus Christi;A morning t-storm;92;76;SSE;5;76%;91%;9

Corsicana;A stray thunderstorm;90;75;ESE;7;67%;46%;7

Cotulla;A stray thunderstorm;96;77;SE;5;63%;73%;9

Dalhart;Breezy in the p.m.;88;63;S;12;47%;39%;9

Dallas Love;Sunshine and humid;90;75;SE;5;66%;44%;7

Dallas Redbird;Humid with sunshine;89;73;SE;6;65%;33%;7

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;91;75;SE;6;62%;44%;7

Decatur;Mostly sunny;90;73;SE;5;58%;10%;9

Del Rio;A t-storm in spots;93;76;S;5;60%;44%;8

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A stray thunderstorm;92;74;S;5;60%;44%;8

Denton;Mostly sunny;91;75;SE;6;61%;13%;9

Dryden;A t-storm in spots;91;72;SE;8;54%;42%;8

Dumas;Mostly cloudy;86;64;SSW;11;48%;31%;7

Edinburg;Partly sunny;96;77;SE;7;60%;44%;7

El Paso;Sunshine and nice;90;69;SSW;8;47%;1%;10

Ellington;Humid with a t-storm;87;76;S;6;78%;85%;6

Falfurrias;A t-storm in spots;91;74;SE;6;68%;75%;8

Fort Hood;A stray thunderstorm;91;73;E;7;60%;43%;7

Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;90;76;SE;6;58%;30%;7

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;91;75;SE;6;65%;30%;8

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny, humid;91;76;ESE;7;66%;30%;7

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny;90;73;ESE;5;65%;32%;7

Fredericksburg;A stray thunderstorm;90;70;SE;5;55%;43%;10

Gainesville;Mostly sunny, humid;91;72;SSE;6;64%;11%;9

Galveston;A morning t-storm;89;81;SSW;7;73%;90%;6

Gatesville;A t-storm around;90;73;E;6;62%;43%;6

Georgetown;A t-storm around;92;74;E;6;59%;43%;6

Giddings;A t-storm around;91;74;SE;5;66%;47%;10

Gilmer;Humid with a t-storm;88;72;ESE;5;78%;85%;6

Graham;Partly sunny;92;71;SE;6;57%;6%;9

Granbury;Mostly sunny, nice;90;73;ESE;6;62%;11%;8

Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny;90;75;SE;6;61%;33%;7

Greenville;Sunshine, pleasant;91;72;ESE;7;62%;34%;7

Guadalupe Pass;A shower in the a.m.;80;66;E;13;58%;55%;10

Hamilton;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;72;E;6;59%;43%;10

Harlingen;A t-storm in spots;91;74;SE;7;75%;57%;6

Hearne;A t-storm in spots;93;76;SE;5;64%;48%;7

Hebbronville;A thunderstorm;92;74;SE;6;66%;94%;5

Henderson;Humid with a t-storm;89;74;SE;6;74%;84%;6

Hereford;Mostly cloudy;86;66;SSE;8;50%;44%;7

Hillsboro;A t-storm in spots;90;74;E;6;65%;45%;7

Hondo;A t-storm around;95;75;ESE;5;60%;73%;8

Houston;Humid with a t-storm;89;76;SSE;6;74%;85%;6

Houston (Hobby Airport);A thunderstorm;90;77;S;6;72%;85%;6

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Humid with a t-storm;88;75;SSE;5;74%;85%;7

Houston / Southwest Airport;Humid with a t-storm;89;74;SE;5;77%;85%;7

Houston Clover;Some sun, a t-storm;87;75;S;6;77%;85%;6

Houston Hooks;A thunderstorm;91;75;ESE;4;73%;85%;8

Houston Hull;Humid with a t-storm;90;75;SE;5;75%;85%;7

Houston Intercontinental;Humid with a t-storm;90;74;ESE;5;77%;93%;6

Huntsville;A t-storm in spots;93;75;SE;5;67%;55%;6

Ingleside;A shower and t-storm;92;78;SSE;6;72%;94%;7

Jacksonville;Humid with a t-storm;88;74;ESE;6;74%;83%;6

Jasper;Humid with a t-storm;88;72;SE;6;77%;85%;3

Junction;A t-storm around;93;71;ESE;4;55%;42%;10

Kellyusa Airport;Humid with a t-storm;94;74;SE;5;62%;85%;10

Kerrville;A t-storm in spots;92;70;SE;5;59%;43%;10

Killeen;A stray thunderstorm;91;73;E;7;60%;43%;7

Killeen/Ft Hood;A stray thunderstorm;92;73;E;7;62%;43%;7

Kingsville Nas;A stray thunderstorm;93;75;SSE;6;73%;77%;8

La Grange;Humid with a t-storm;93;75;SE;5;67%;91%;10

Lago Vista;A t-storm around;94;72;ENE;4;59%;43%;10

Lancaster;Sunshine and humid;88;73;ESE;5;67%;44%;7

Laredo;Rain, a thunderstorm;94;77;ESE;7;62%;88%;5

Llano;A stray thunderstorm;94;71;ESE;5;56%;42%;8

Longview;Humid with a t-storm;88;73;ESE;7;76%;85%;6

Lubbock;Mostly sunny;86;69;SE;7;50%;28%;10

Lufkin;Humid with a t-storm;90;74;ESE;5;74%;85%;5

Mcallen;A t-storm around;96;78;SE;7;62%;55%;7

Mcgregor;A t-storm in spots;91;74;SE;7;67%;55%;6

Mckinney;Sunshine and humid;91;72;SE;6;65%;44%;7

Mesquite;Humid with sunshine;89;73;ESE;5;65%;35%;7

Midland;A t-storm in spots;89;72;ESE;5;55%;42%;10

Midland Airpark;A t-storm in spots;89;72;ESE;5;55%;42%;10

Midlothian;Sunshine and humid;88;72;ESE;4;73%;44%;7

Mineola;A t-storm in spots;88;73;ESE;5;76%;51%;6

Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;93;72;ESE;6;56%;13%;8

Mount Pleasant;A t-storm in spots;90;71;ESE;7;70%;52%;4

Nacogdoches;Humid with a t-storm;88;73;SE;6;74%;85%;4

New Braunfels;A thunderstorm;95;74;SE;6;58%;93%;10

Odessa;A t-storm in spots;89;72;SSE;7;51%;42%;10

Orange;Some sun, a t-storm;89;74;SSE;5;74%;85%;6

Palacios;Brief p.m. showers;89;79;SSE;7;74%;93%;5

Palestine;Sunshine, a t-storm;88;73;ESE;6;71%;83%;7

Pampa;Mostly sunny, nice;89;67;SSE;10;40%;9%;9

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;91;67;SSE;7;39%;10%;9

Paris;Mostly sunny;92;71;SE;8;57%;25%;8

Pecos;A t-storm in spots;92;71;SE;7;46%;73%;10

Perryton;Mostly sunny, nice;91;65;SSE;11;41%;10%;9

Plainview;Partly sunny;84;65;SSE;8;57%;29%;9

Pleasanton;A t-storm in spots;96;75;SE;4;59%;66%;8

Port Aransas;Couple of t-storms;89;81;SSE;7;68%;88%;8

Port Isabel;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;79;SE;9;72%;61%;6

Port Lavaca;A thunderstorm;91;77;SSE;7;68%;93%;7

Randolph AFB;A t-storm around;94;74;SE;5;60%;80%;8

Robstown;A thunderstorm;92;76;SSE;5;73%;93%;8

Rockport;Humid with a t-storm;91;80;SSE;7;65%;94%;8

Rocksprings;A t-storm around;88;71;SSE;6;55%;42%;8

San Angelo;A stray thunderstorm;93;72;SE;4;51%;41%;10

San Antonio;A thunderstorm;94;74;SE;6;58%;85%;8

San Antonio Stinson;A stray thunderstorm;95;75;SSE;5;60%;55%;8

San Marcos;A t-storm in spots;94;75;SE;7;59%;55%;8

Seminole;A stray thunderstorm;88;69;SSE;6;46%;42%;10

Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;92;73;SSE;5;60%;16%;9

Snyder;A t-storm in spots;89;71;ESE;6;52%;42%;10

Sonora;A t-storm in spots;89;70;SE;6;54%;41%;10

Stephenville;A t-storm in spots;91;71;SE;5;57%;42%;6

Sulphur Springs;A t-storm around;90;73;SE;6;65%;50%;6

Sweetwater;A stray thunderstorm;95;73;SE;7;43%;42%;10

Temple;A t-storm around;92;73;E;8;65%;44%;6

Terrell;Mostly sunny, humid;89;73;ESE;7;71%;44%;7

Tyler;A t-storm in spots;89;74;ESE;7;70%;55%;6

Uvalde;A t-storm in spots;92;73;ESE;6;61%;73%;8

Vernon;Mostly sunny, nice;91;71;SE;7;48%;5%;9

Victoria;A thunderstorm;92;75;SSE;6;71%;91%;10

Waco;A stray thunderstorm;92;74;SE;7;66%;55%;8

Weslaco;A t-storm around;94;77;SE;7;59%;55%;7

Wharton;Some sun, a t-storm;89;73;SSE;6;75%;93%;10

Wichita Falls;Sunshine, pleasant;91;72;SSE;5;57%;6%;9

Wink;A stray thunderstorm;91;71;ESE;6;53%;42%;10

Zapata;A stray p.m. t-storm;98;78;ESE;5;61%;89%;6

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

