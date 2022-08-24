Skip to main content
TX Forecast for Friday, August 26, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Partly sunny;91;71;ESE;6;55%;27%;9

Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;90;69;ESE;6;51%;27%;10

Alice;Cloudy, a t-storm;93;74;E;6;72%;94%;4

Alpine;A thunderstorm;79;63;SE;8;65%;81%;5

Amarillo;Partly sunny;86;63;SSE;8;46%;2%;9

Angleton;A shower and t-storm;87;74;SSW;5;81%;98%;5

Arlington;A stray thunderstorm;90;74;ESE;6;61%;42%;8

Austin;A t-storm in spots;93;75;SSE;4;63%;44%;6

Austin Bergstrom;A t-storm in spots;92;72;SSW;7;67%;44%;6

Bay;A shower and t-storm;86;75;SSW;4;84%;98%;3

Beaumont;A thunderstorm;88;75;S;5;78%;85%;3

Beeville;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;74;SSE;5;71%;98%;4

Borger;Partly sunny;89;67;S;7;40%;2%;9

Bowie;Partly sunny, humid;89;70;S;4;65%;6%;9

Breckenridge;Mostly sunny;92;71;SSE;5;54%;5%;10

Brenham;A t-storm in spots;91;75;ESE;5;70%;49%;7

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;90;69;SSE;3;62%;7%;9

Brownsville;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;78;SE;8;62%;49%;9

Brownwood;A t-storm around;92;68;ESE;7;56%;41%;8

Burnet;A t-storm in spots;90;71;ENE;6;62%;42%;6

Canadian;Partly sunny;91;63;SW;7;41%;2%;9

Castroville;A thunderstorm;91;75;ENE;5;67%;96%;5

Childress;Partly sunny;89;69;SE;4;56%;2%;9

Cleburne;A t-storm in spots;89;73;ESE;7;69%;42%;9

College Station;A t-storm in spots;93;76;W;6;67%;47%;6

Comanche;A stray thunderstorm;93;71;SE;6;58%;41%;6

Conroe;A t-storm in spots;90;73;SE;5;72%;54%;5

Corpus Christi;Humid with a t-storm;91;76;SSE;6;77%;95%;4

Corsicana;A stray thunderstorm;90;73;ENE;7;66%;42%;5

Cotulla;A stray thunderstorm;93;77;NE;4;72%;99%;3

Dalhart;Partly sunny;88;60;S;9;45%;3%;9

Dallas Love;A stray thunderstorm;90;75;SE;6;66%;42%;6

Dallas Redbird;A t-storm in spots;89;73;ESE;7;64%;42%;6

Dallas/Ft Worth;A t-storm in spots;91;74;SSE;7;61%;42%;6

Decatur;Mostly sunny;90;72;ESE;5;57%;7%;9

Del Rio;A stray thunderstorm;89;76;SSE;5;69%;82%;3

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A stray thunderstorm;88;74;SE;5;67%;74%;4

Denton;Mostly sunny;91;72;ESE;6;62%;7%;9

Dryden;A t-storm in spots;88;72;ESE;7;58%;74%;6

Dumas;Partly sunny;85;61;S;8;46%;2%;9

Edinburg;Clouds and sun;98;78;SE;7;55%;32%;11

El Paso;Some sun;88;68;SE;8;45%;1%;10

Ellington;A shower and t-storm;86;75;SW;5;82%;93%;5

Falfurrias;A t-storm around;92;73;SE;6;60%;64%;7

Fort Hood;A t-storm in spots;91;72;NE;8;60%;41%;6

Fort Worth;A t-storm in spots;90;74;SE;6;59%;42%;9

Fort Worth Alliance;A t-storm in spots;91;73;SE;7;64%;42%;9

Fort Worth Nas;A t-storm in spots;91;75;SE;8;64%;42%;9

Fort Worth Spinks;A t-storm in spots;90;72;E;5;63%;42%;9

Fredericksburg;A t-storm in spots;87;68;E;6;65%;78%;5

Gainesville;Mostly sunny;90;71;SE;6;64%;5%;9

Galveston;Couple of t-storms;89;80;SW;7;76%;97%;5

Gatesville;A stray thunderstorm;90;71;E;6;63%;41%;6

Georgetown;A stray thunderstorm;92;72;ENE;6;61%;42%;5

Giddings;A t-storm in spots;90;73;ESE;5;68%;46%;7

Gilmer;A t-storm in spots;86;72;ENE;5;80%;47%;6

Graham;Humid;91;69;S;6;59%;6%;8

Granbury;A stray thunderstorm;91;71;ESE;6;61%;42%;10

Grand Prairie;A t-storm in spots;90;74;ESE;6;61%;42%;8

Greenville;Partly sunny;90;71;ESE;6;62%;14%;6

Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny, breezy;79;65;NE;15;60%;0%;10

Hamilton;A t-storm in spots;91;71;ESE;7;62%;41%;6

Harlingen;A t-storm around;95;75;ESE;7;69%;50%;8

Hearne;A t-storm in spots;93;74;E;6;62%;45%;5

Hebbronville;A stray thunderstorm;93;75;ESE;7;60%;66%;7

Henderson;Humid with a t-storm;87;74;E;6;75%;83%;4

Hereford;Partly sunny;85;60;SSE;6;49%;3%;9

Hillsboro;A t-storm in spots;90;73;E;7;63%;42%;7

Hondo;A p.m. t-storm;90;74;NE;5;72%;94%;3

Houston;Humid with a t-storm;87;76;S;6;78%;85%;5

Houston (Hobby Airport);A thunderstorm;88;77;SW;6;77%;88%;3

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Some sun, a t-storm;87;76;SW;5;79%;85%;5

Houston / Southwest Airport;Humid with a t-storm;88;75;SSW;4;82%;91%;4

Houston Clover;A shower and t-storm;87;75;SW;5;79%;94%;5

Houston Hooks;A thunderstorm;91;75;W;3;76%;85%;5

Houston Hull;Humid with a t-storm;89;76;SW;5;79%;88%;5

Houston Intercontinental;Humid with a t-storm;89;75;W;5;80%;85%;3

Huntsville;A t-storm in spots;92;75;SE;5;68%;50%;5

Ingleside;A shower and t-storm;91;79;ESE;7;72%;99%;4

Jacksonville;A t-storm in spots;88;73;E;6;74%;48%;4

Jasper;A stray thunderstorm;86;72;S;6;78%;55%;3

Junction;A t-storm in spots;90;70;SSE;5;64%;45%;8

Kellyusa Airport;Humid with a t-storm;91;74;ESE;5;70%;91%;3

Kerrville;A t-storm in spots;87;69;E;6;70%;93%;5

Killeen;A t-storm in spots;91;72;NE;8;60%;41%;6

Killeen/Ft Hood;A t-storm in spots;91;72;NE;7;64%;41%;6

Kingsville Nas;Humid with a t-storm;94;76;E;6;71%;86%;6

La Grange;A t-storm in spots;91;74;ESE;5;69%;64%;5

Lago Vista;A t-storm in spots;93;72;SSW;5;62%;43%;6

Lancaster;A stray thunderstorm;89;72;E;6;66%;42%;5

Laredo;Rain, a thunderstorm;94;77;ESE;8;63%;95%;3

Llano;A t-storm in spots;92;71;E;6;62%;42%;6

Longview;A t-storm in spots;87;73;ENE;6;77%;50%;4

Lubbock;Partly sunny;84;66;SE;6;51%;26%;10

Lufkin;A stray thunderstorm;89;74;NE;4;75%;54%;3

Mcallen;Clouds and sun;99;79;ESE;8;56%;35%;11

Mcgregor;A t-storm in spots;92;72;NE;8;66%;41%;7

Mckinney;Mostly sunny, humid;91;71;SSW;6;64%;28%;8

Mesquite;A stray thunderstorm;89;72;E;6;65%;42%;6

Midland;Partly sunny;89;69;ESE;6;58%;27%;10

Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;89;69;ESE;6;58%;27%;10

Midlothian;A stray thunderstorm;90;71;NE;5;71%;42%;6

Mineola;A stray thunderstorm;88;72;ENE;4;78%;44%;6

Mineral Wells;A t-storm in spots;93;72;ESE;7;58%;43%;6

Mount Pleasant;A t-storm in spots;87;71;E;7;74%;44%;6

Nacogdoches;A t-storm in spots;88;72;ESE;5;73%;55%;4

New Braunfels;A t-storm in spots;92;74;E;6;64%;77%;5

Odessa;Partly sunny;87;69;SE;8;53%;27%;10

Orange;A thunderstorm;88;75;S;6;76%;89%;4

Palacios;A shower and t-storm;89;79;S;7;78%;100%;3

Palestine;A t-storm in spots;88;72;E;7;70%;45%;5

Pampa;Mostly sunny;88;64;S;8;38%;2%;9

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;90;64;S;4;40%;2%;9

Paris;Partly sunny;89;71;E;7;62%;19%;6

Pecos;Partly sunny;90;69;SE;7;52%;27%;9

Perryton;Mostly sunny;90;61;S;8;39%;2%;9

Plainview;Partly sunny;82;63;ESE;7;57%;26%;10

Pleasanton;Cloudy, a t-storm;92;76;ESE;5;70%;97%;4

Port Aransas;Couple of t-storms;89;81;SSE;7;73%;96%;5

Port Isabel;A passing shower;92;80;SE;9;66%;85%;9

Port Lavaca;A shower and t-storm;89;76;SSE;7;75%;99%;4

Randolph AFB;A t-storm in spots;91;73;WSW;5;67%;75%;5

Robstown;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;76;SE;5;75%;90%;4

Rockport;A shower and t-storm;90;80;SSE;7;70%;99%;4

Rocksprings;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;70;ESE;6;69%;56%;5

San Angelo;Partial sunshine;90;69;E;6;58%;44%;9

San Antonio;A t-storm in spots;92;75;E;5;67%;76%;3

San Antonio Stinson;A stray thunderstorm;93;75;ESE;5;68%;78%;3

San Marcos;A t-storm in spots;92;73;E;7;63%;78%;5

Seminole;Partly sunny;86;66;SE;6;49%;27%;10

Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;91;72;SW;6;59%;7%;9

Snyder;Mostly sunny;87;70;SE;7;56%;26%;10

Sonora;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;69;ESE;7;65%;65%;8

Stephenville;A t-storm in spots;91;72;ESE;6;58%;42%;8

Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny, humid;89;73;E;5;66%;83%;6

Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;92;71;SE;8;48%;26%;10

Temple;A t-storm in spots;91;72;NE;9;65%;41%;7

Terrell;A t-storm in spots;89;73;E;7;70%;42%;4

Tyler;A t-storm in spots;89;74;ENE;7;71%;64%;4

Uvalde;Humid with a t-storm;86;72;ENE;6;77%;97%;3

Vernon;Mostly sunny;91;70;SSE;6;46%;27%;9

Victoria;A thunderstorm;90;75;SSE;6;75%;99%;4

Waco;A stray thunderstorm;93;73;NE;8;65%;41%;7

Weslaco;Clouds and sunshine;97;78;SE;7;53%;29%;11

Wharton;A thunderstorm;88;74;SSE;6;80%;91%;5

Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;91;70;NW;5;58%;27%;9

Wink;Partly sunny;89;69;ESE;7;56%;27%;9

Zapata;Clouds and sun, warm;102;80;ESE;5;51%;90%;7

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

