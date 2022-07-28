Skip to main content
Weather

TX Forecast

TX Forecast for Saturday, July 30, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Mostly sunny, warm;99;78;SSE;10;41%;33%;12

Abilene Dyess;Partial sunshine;98;77;SSE;9;36%;32%;12

Alice;A t-storm around;98;75;SE;15;65%;44%;12

Alpine;Partly sunny;89;68;SE;7;39%;21%;12

Amarillo;Not as warm;86;66;E;10;66%;44%;7

Angleton;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;77;SSE;10;65%;47%;9

Arlington;Mostly sunny and hot;101;81;SSE;9;43%;44%;11

Austin;Warm with sunshine;101;76;SSE;6;53%;37%;12

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny, warm;100;75;SSE;11;56%;38%;12

Bay;A thundershower;94;77;SSE;10;67%;82%;8

Beaumont;A p.m. t-storm;93;78;S;8;69%;66%;5

Beeville;A t-storm around;96;73;SE;12;63%;44%;12

Borger;A p.m. t-storm;84;68;E;8;67%;95%;4

Bowie;Clouds and sun, warm;97;75;E;6;50%;44%;10

Breckenridge;Warm with some sun;99;79;ESE;7;41%;38%;11

Brenham;Some sun, very warm;99;76;S;8;53%;37%;11

Bridgeport;Partly sunny, warm;98;77;ESE;5;44%;44%;11

Brownsville;A t-shower, breezy;96;78;SE;14;65%;82%;10

Brownwood;Sunshine and warm;100;75;SE;9;42%;24%;12

Burnet;Warm with sunshine;99;74;S;8;47%;23%;12

Canadian;Couple of t-storms;83;64;WNW;9;76%;98%;5

Castroville;Partly sunny and hot;101;77;ESE;9;49%;30%;12

Childress;Clouds and sun;92;71;ESE;9;49%;44%;10

Cleburne;Mostly sunny and hot;101;79;SSE;9;45%;43%;11

College Station;Partly sunny, warm;100;78;SSE;10;53%;36%;11

Comanche;Mostly sunny and hot;105;77;SE;9;38%;31%;12

Conroe;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;96;75;S;8;60%;63%;11

Corpus Christi;A t-shower, breezy;94;77;SSE;15;71%;85%;10

Corsicana;Sunny and hot;101;78;SSE;10;47%;42%;11

Cotulla;Hot, becoming breezy;103;78;SE;11;49%;28%;9

Dalhart;A t-storm or two;81;63;E;8;74%;80%;6

Dallas Love;Mostly sunny, warm;100;80;ESE;9;46%;44%;11

Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny, warm;99;77;SSE;10;43%;44%;11

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny, warm;101;80;ESE;10;43%;44%;11

Decatur;Partly sunny, warm;100;79;E;7;39%;44%;11

Del Rio;Very warm;101;78;SE;14;50%;16%;12

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Very warm;101;78;SE;13;49%;17%;12

Denton;Warm with some sun;101;80;ENE;10;42%;44%;11

Dryden;Breezy and very warm;99;77;SE;15;48%;10%;12

Dumas;A t-storm around;82;63;NW;9;70%;55%;6

Edinburg;Increasingly windy;98;77;SE;15;57%;45%;12

El Paso;Mostly sunny, warm;97;74;SE;7;36%;23%;12

Ellington;A t-storm around;92;78;S;9;66%;47%;11

Falfurrias;A t-storm around;96;71;SE;13;59%;44%;12

Fort Hood;Mostly sunny, warm;100;76;S;10;47%;27%;11

Fort Worth;Warm with sunshine;102;80;SE;8;39%;44%;11

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny, warm;100;80;ESE;10;44%;44%;11

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny, warm;101;81;SSE;10;46%;44%;11

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny and hot;101;79;SSE;8;42%;44%;11

Fredericksburg;Sunshine and warm;96;73;S;9;46%;36%;12

Gainesville;A thunderstorm;97;76;ENE;8;46%;85%;11

Galveston;Breezy in the p.m.;93;85;S;13;66%;44%;11

Gatesville;Remaining very warm;101;76;S;8;46%;28%;11

Georgetown;Partly sunny, warm;100;78;S;10;49%;28%;12

Giddings;Partly sunny, warm;97;75;S;8;56%;39%;12

Gilmer;Partial sunshine;95;76;SE;7;58%;44%;11

Graham;Partly sunny;97;78;ESE;6;42%;44%;11

Granbury;Mostly sunny, warm;101;79;SE;8;40%;42%;11

Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny and hot;102;81;SE;9;43%;44%;11

Greenville;Partly sunny;100;79;ESE;10;43%;44%;11

Guadalupe Pass;Breezy in the p.m.;87;69;SE;13;49%;27%;12

Hamilton;Mostly sunny and hot;101;76;S;9;44%;29%;11

Harlingen;A thundershower;96;76;SE;15;65%;82%;12

Hearne;Mostly sunny and hot;101;78;SSE;8;51%;36%;11

Hebbronville;Breezy in the p.m.;99;75;SE;12;51%;28%;12

Henderson;Remaining very warm;98;79;E;6;51%;44%;11

Hereford;Sun and clouds;90;69;E;8;52%;44%;12

Hillsboro;Mostly sunny and hot;101;78;S;10;43%;41%;11

Hondo;Very warm;100;75;SE;12;53%;39%;12

Houston;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;79;S;8;63%;49%;10

Houston (Hobby Airport);Breezy in the p.m.;94;78;SSE;10;61%;34%;7

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;93;79;SSE;8;64%;34%;11

Houston / Southwest Airport;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;75;N;5;68%;47%;11

Houston Clover;A t-storm around;93;77;S;8;65%;47%;11

Houston Hooks;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;76;SSE;7;62%;51%;11

Houston Hull;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;77;SSE;8;65%;50%;11

Houston Intercontinental;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;77;SSE;8;64%;50%;11

Huntsville;Partly sunny and hot;100;80;SSE;8;53%;38%;11

Ingleside;A t-shower, breezy;93;82;SSE;15;67%;93%;12

Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;96;76;SE;7;52%;44%;11

Jasper;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;73;S;7;73%;57%;11

Junction;Mostly sunny, warm;99;76;SSE;9;47%;11%;12

Kellyusa Airport;Warm with some sun;99;76;SSE;10;54%;39%;12

Kerrville;Sunshine and warm;96;72;SSE;10;53%;36%;12

Killeen;Mostly sunny, warm;100;76;S;10;47%;27%;11

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny, warm;100;76;S;10;51%;27%;11

Kingsville Nas;A thundershower;96;77;SE;15;65%;81%;12

La Grange;A p.m. t-storm;98;76;SSE;8;58%;63%;12

Lago Vista;Partly sunny and hot;101;74;SSE;8;51%;30%;12

Lancaster;Sunshine and warm;101;79;SSE;8;44%;44%;11

Laredo;Breezy and very warm;102;78;SE;14;49%;30%;12

Llano;Sunshine and warm;100;73;SSE;7;45%;34%;12

Longview;Some sun, very warm;97;78;ESE;8;55%;74%;11

Lubbock;Breezy in the p.m.;96;73;E;11;38%;26%;9

Lufkin;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;75;S;7;62%;58%;11

Mcallen;Increasingly windy;98;78;SE;16;57%;45%;12

Mcgregor;Mostly sunny, warm;101;77;S;10;51%;34%;11

Mckinney;Sunshine and warm;98;78;ESE;9;48%;44%;11

Mesquite;Mostly sunny and hot;101;79;SSE;8;43%;44%;11

Midland;Warm with sunshine;98;76;S;12;41%;15%;12

Midland Airpark;Warm with sunshine;98;76;S;12;41%;15%;12

Midlothian;Mostly sunny, warm;100;75;SSE;8;48%;44%;11

Mineola;Mostly sunny;97;78;SE;7;52%;44%;11

Mineral Wells;Warm with some sun;100;78;SE;8;42%;44%;11

Mount Pleasant;Partial sunshine;95;76;SE;8;52%;44%;11

Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;98;75;S;7;58%;44%;11

New Braunfels;Partly sunny and hot;100;75;SSE;10;52%;39%;12

Odessa;Mostly sunny, breezy;98;77;SSE;14;38%;15%;12

Orange;A p.m. t-storm;94;80;S;7;66%;67%;6

Palacios;A t-shower, breezy;93;83;SSE;14;66%;81%;11

Palestine;Sunshine and warm;99;76;SSE;8;52%;44%;11

Pampa;A p.m. t-storm;86;65;NNW;10;66%;99%;4

Pampa / Mesa Vista;A p.m. t-storm;82;64;E;7;65%;83%;5

Paris;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;75;ESE;9;51%;57%;11

Pecos;Warm, turning breezy;100;76;SE;11;34%;11%;12

Perryton;Thunderstorms;77;61;S;8;81%;100%;3

Plainview;Partly sunny;90;67;E;8;56%;44%;12

Pleasanton;Mostly sunny and hot;102;77;SE;8;49%;39%;12

Port Aransas;Uncomfortably humid;90;82;SSE;12;72%;25%;8

Port Isabel;A shower in the a.m.;92;80;SE;14;67%;60%;11

Port Lavaca;A thundershower;94;80;SSE;11;61%;81%;12

Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;98;74;SSE;10;54%;40%;12

Robstown;A thundershower;95;78;SE;13;65%;85%;12

Rockport;Humid;94;82;SSE;12;65%;25%;12

Rocksprings;Breezy in the a.m.;94;71;SSE;13;51%;13%;12

San Angelo;Mostly sunny, warm;101;77;SSE;10;42%;10%;12

San Antonio;Mostly sunny, warm;100;76;SSE;9;50%;39%;12

San Antonio Stinson;Very warm;100;76;SSE;10;56%;39%;12

San Marcos;Very warm;99;75;SSE;10;51%;39%;12

Seminole;Mostly sunny;96;71;SE;10;36%;13%;12

Sherman-Denison;Sun and clouds, warm;95;76;ESE;8;51%;44%;9

Snyder;Mostly sunny;97;75;ESE;9;40%;26%;12

Sonora;Breezy in the a.m.;96;75;SSE;13;45%;8%;12

Stephenville;Mostly sunny, warm;99;76;S;7;41%;40%;11

Sulphur Springs;Partial sunshine;97;79;SE;9;46%;44%;10

Sweetwater;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;ESE;8;36%;26%;12

Temple;Mostly sunny, warm;100;75;S;11;54%;31%;11

Terrell;Sunshine and warm;100;79;SE;9;46%;44%;11

Tyler;Mostly sunny, warm;98;79;ESE;8;51%;44%;11

Uvalde;Sunshine and warm;100;75;ESE;9;56%;27%;12

Vernon;Mostly cloudy;95;76;NE;9;42%;44%;7

Victoria;A t-storm around;93;77;SSE;12;65%;55%;12

Waco;Warm with sunshine;102;78;S;11;48%;36%;11

Weslaco;A t-shower, breezy;97;77;SE;14;58%;82%;12

Wharton;A t-storm around;95;73;SSE;9;69%;45%;11

Wichita Falls;Clouds and sun;95;77;E;8;49%;43%;9

Wink;Sunlit and breezy;99;76;SE;15;38%;9%;12

Zapata;Hot, becoming breezy;104;81;SE;11;49%;30%;12

_____

