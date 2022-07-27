TX Forecast for Friday, July 29, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Mostly sunny, warm;100;79;SSE;10;40%;10%;12 Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny, warm;100;78;SSE;10;34%;11%;12 Alice;Breezy and very warm;99;75;SE;15;62%;30%;12 Alpine;Sunshine, pleasant;89;70;SE;7;41%;13%;12 Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;90;67;E;11;51%;44%;9 Angleton;A t-storm around;95;77;SSE;10;62%;45%;12 Arlington;Sunshine and hot;101;81;S;10;42%;8%;11 Austin;Partly sunny, warm;101;78;SSE;5;52%;13%;12 Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny, warm;100;75;SSE;10;56%;13%;12 Bay;A t-storm around;94;76;S;10;64%;45%;12 Beaumont;A t-storm around;95;78;S;7;66%;45%;11 Beeville;Sunshine and warm;97;74;SSE;11;60%;15%;12 Borger;Not as warm;89;67;NE;8;52%;55%;6 Bowie;Mostly sunny and hot;100;76;SSE;8;45%;11%;11 Breckenridge;Warm with sunshine;101;81;SSE;8;35%;11%;11 Brenham;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;98;77;S;8;52%;60%;12 Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, warm;101;79;SSE;7;41%;9%;11 Brownsville;A stray t-shower;97;79;SE;14;61%;52%;12 Brownwood;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;SSE;10;40%;8%;12 Burnet;Partly sunny, warm;98;76;SE;8;46%;10%;12 Canadian;A t-storm in spots;92;67;N;11;60%;89%;6 Castroville;Mostly sunny and hot;103;79;SE;9;47%;7%;12 Childress;Mostly sunny, warm;100;74;E;10;33%;30%;11 Cleburne;Sunny and hot;101;78;SSE;11;44%;7%;11 College Station;Remaining very warm;101;79;SSE;9;53%;34%;11 Comanche;Sunny and hot;105;77;SSE;10;36%;8%;12 Conroe;A p.m. t-storm;96;76;SSE;8;59%;59%;11 Corpus Christi;A t-storm possible;94;77;SSE;15;68%;36%;12 Corsicana;Warm with sunshine;101;77;S;11;47%;16%;11 Cotulla;Hot, turning breezy;105;78;SE;10;47%;7%;12 Dalhart;A t-storm around;84;64;ENE;9;63%;92%;7 Dallas Love;Sunny and very warm;102;82;S;10;46%;8%;11 Dallas Redbird;Sunny and hot;101;79;S;11;43%;8%;11 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Hot;102;82;S;12;41%;8%;11 Decatur;Mostly sunny and hot;102;81;SSE;9;34%;9%;11 Del Rio;Mostly sunny, warm;102;80;SE;13;48%;7%;12 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Very warm;100;78;SE;13;48%;7%;12 Denton;Mostly sunny and hot;102;81;S;12;40%;8%;11 Dryden;Very warm;98;77;SE;13;45%;7%;12 Dumas;A t-storm around;86;63;NNE;10;58%;64%;5 Edinburg;Breezy and very warm;99;79;SE;15;52%;15%;12 El Paso;Mostly sunny, warm;95;73;S;7;42%;17%;12 Ellington;A t-storm around;94;79;S;10;64%;44%;12 Falfurrias;Breezy in the p.m.;97;72;SE;12;54%;30%;12 Fort Hood;Mostly sunny, warm;100;76;SSE;11;48%;15%;12 Fort Worth;Sunny and hot;102;81;S;10;37%;8%;11 Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny and hot;103;82;S;12;42%;8%;11 Fort Worth Nas;Sunny and very warm;102;82;S;12;45%;8%;11 Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny and hot;102;79;S;10;41%;8%;11 Fredericksburg;Partly sunny, warm;96;73;SSE;9;45%;7%;12 Gainesville;Mostly sunny, warm;101;76;SSE;11;40%;14%;11 Galveston;A shower in the a.m.;93;85;S;12;65%;73%;11 Gatesville;Mostly sunny, warm;100;75;SSE;9;44%;14%;11 Georgetown;Sunshine and warm;100;77;SSE;9;47%;14%;12 Giddings;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;97;77;S;7;52%;59%;12 Gilmer;Remaining very warm;98;78;SSE;7;56%;13%;11 Graham;Sunshine, very warm;100;79;SSE;7;35%;12%;11 Granbury;Sunny and hot;102;80;SSE;9;36%;8%;11 Grand Prairie;Sunny and hot;101;81;S;10;42%;8%;11 Greenville;Remaining very warm;101;79;S;12;41%;9%;11 Guadalupe Pass;Breezy in the p.m.;88;70;ESE;12;49%;15%;12 Hamilton;Mostly sunny and hot;101;77;SSE;10;41%;11%;12 Harlingen;Increasingly windy;98;78;SSE;15;60%;34%;12 Hearne;Mostly sunny and hot;101;79;SSE;7;49%;35%;11 Hebbronville;Breezy in the p.m.;100;76;SE;11;48%;28%;12 Henderson;Warm with sunshine;99;78;S;7;49%;15%;11 Hereford;Clouding up;95;68;ENE;9;42%;41%;11 Hillsboro;Sunny and very warm;101;78;SSE;11;42%;12%;11 Hondo;Mostly sunny, warm;101;76;SE;10;52%;7%;12 Houston;A p.m. t-storm;94;80;S;8;61%;58%;12 Houston (Hobby Airport);A t-storm around;95;80;S;10;60%;44%;12 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;A p.m. t-storm;93;80;S;8;63%;58%;12 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;A t-storm around;95;76;N;5;65%;44%;12 Houston Clover;A t-storm around;94;79;S;8;64%;45%;12 Houston Hooks;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;98;78;SSE;7;60%;59%;11 Houston Hull;A p.m. t-storm;96;78;S;8;62%;58%;12 Houston Intercontinental;A p.m. t-storm;96;78;S;8;62%;58%;11 Huntsville;A t-storm around;101;81;SSE;7;51%;47%;11 Ingleside;A t-shower in spots;94;82;SSE;15;64%;64%;11 Jacksonville;Sunshine, very warm;97;75;S;7;51%;21%;11 Jasper;A p.m. t-storm;93;74;S;7;67%;58%;9 Junction;Mostly sunny, warm;99;76;SE;9;47%;6%;12 Kellyusa Airport;Sunshine and warm;100;76;SSE;9;53%;6%;12 Kerrville;Mostly sunny;96;74;SSE;10;52%;7%;12 Killeen;Mostly sunny, warm;100;76;SSE;11;48%;15%;12 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny, warm;100;76;SSE;11;51%;15%;12 Kingsville Nas;Breezy and very warm;98;77;SSE;15;59%;30%;12 La Grange;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;98;76;SSE;7;55%;58%;12 Lago Vista;Partly sunny and hot;101;75;SSE;7;51%;12%;12 Lancaster;Sunny and hot;102;78;S;9;44%;8%;11 Laredo;Breezy and very warm;103;78;SSE;13;46%;7%;12 Llano;Lots of sun, warm;101;74;SE;8;43%;9%;12 Longview;Mostly sunny, warm;98;78;S;8;54%;13%;11 Lubbock;Hot, turning breezy;99;75;SSE;13;33%;13%;12 Lufkin;Mostly cloudy, warm;98;76;S;7;61%;30%;9 Mcallen;Increasingly windy;99;79;SSE;15;54%;15%;12 Mcgregor;Sunshine and warm;101;76;S;11;52%;18%;11 Mckinney;Sunny and hot;100;79;SSE;11;46%;9%;11 Mesquite;Sunny and hot;101;78;S;9;43%;8%;11 Midland;Mostly sunny, warm;98;77;S;12;39%;7%;12 Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny, warm;98;77;S;12;39%;7%;12 Midlothian;Sunny and hot;101;77;S;9;48%;9%;11 Mineola;Mostly sunny, warm;99;78;S;8;51%;12%;11 Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny and hot;103;78;SSE;9;40%;8%;11 Mount Pleasant;Sunshine, very warm;98;77;SSE;9;46%;15%;11 Nacogdoches;Remaining very warm;97;76;S;7;57%;28%;11 New Braunfels;Partly sunny and hot;100;76;SSE;10;50%;6%;12 Odessa;Breezy and very warm;98;77;S;15;36%;7%;12 Orange;A t-storm around;95;80;S;7;63%;45%;11 Palacios;A t-storm around;93;84;SSE;12;64%;64%;11 Palestine;Lots of sun, warm;99;76;S;8;50%;23%;11 Pampa;Some sun, not as hot;92;68;NE;8;47%;57%;8 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Not as hot;89;66;E;6;46%;75%;5 Paris;Warm with sunshine;100;76;SSE;10;48%;20%;11 Pecos;Sunny and very warm;100;77;SE;8;33%;9%;12 Perryton;A t-storm around;84;63;ENE;10;63%;97%;5 Plainview;Mostly sunny;96;69;E;10;38%;44%;12 Pleasanton;Mostly sunny and hot;103;76;SE;8;48%;6%;12 Port Aransas;A t-shower in spots;90;81;SSE;12;71%;64%;12 Port Isabel;A stray t-shower;93;81;SE;14;64%;65%;12 Port Lavaca;A t-storm around;94;80;SSE;11;57%;64%;12 Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;99;75;SSE;9;53%;6%;12 Robstown;Breezy in the p.m.;96;78;SSE;13;61%;30%;12 Rockport;A t-shower in spots;93;83;SSE;12;64%;64%;12 Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;94;73;SSE;12;52%;7%;12 San Angelo;Warm with sunshine;101;77;S;10;41%;9%;12 San Antonio;Mostly sunny and hot;101;77;SSE;9;50%;6%;12 San Antonio Stinson;Warm with sunshine;101;77;SSE;9;55%;6%;12 San Marcos;Partly sunny, warm;99;76;SSE;10;48%;9%;12 Seminole;Mostly sunny, warm;98;74;SE;10;33%;8%;12 Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny and hot;100;78;SE;10;45%;18%;11 Snyder;Remaining very warm;99;76;SSE;10;39%;10%;12 Sonora;Sunshine;96;75;SSE;12;46%;7%;12 Stephenville;Sunny and very warm;101;76;SSE;8;40%;8%;11 Sulphur Springs;Remaining very warm;100;80;S;11;43%;12%;11 Sweetwater;Mostly sunny and hot;102;78;SSE;11;32%;11%;12 Temple;Warm with sunshine;100;75;S;12;54%;20%;11 Terrell;Sunny and very warm;101;78;S;11;44%;8%;11 Tyler;Mostly sunny and hot;99;80;S;9;48%;14%;11 Uvalde;Lots of sun, warm;100;75;SE;9;55%;7%;12 Vernon;Partly sunny, warm;102;78;NE;11;29%;23%;11 Victoria;A t-storm possible;93;77;SSE;11;64%;34%;12 Waco;Sunny and hot;102;78;S;12;48%;16%;11 Weslaco;Breezy and very warm;99;79;SE;15;51%;31%;12 Wharton;A t-storm around;96;75;SSE;9;66%;44%;12 Wichita Falls;Partly sunny and hot;102;77;SE;10;38%;21%;11 Wink;Breezy and very warm;99;77;SE;14;36%;7%;12 Zapata;Mostly sunny and hot;105;80;SE;9;47%;10%;12