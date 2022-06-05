Skip to main content
Weather

TX Forecast

TX Forecast for Tuesday, June 7, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Hot;107;78;NNE;15;33%;1%;12

Abilene Dyess;Hot;107;77;NE;14;29%;1%;12

Alice;Increasingly windy;101;76;SSE;16;58%;1%;12

Alpine;Mostly sunny and hot;98;71;WSW;13;13%;0%;13

Amarillo;A t-storm around;91;65;SE;12;50%;44%;12

Angleton;Partly sunny, breezy;91;76;SSE;16;62%;1%;11

Arlington;Winds subsiding, hot;97;76;SSE;16;48%;2%;12

Austin;Record-tying heat;103;76;SSE;10;47%;2%;12

Austin Bergstrom;Winds subsiding;103;76;SSE;16;52%;2%;12

Bay;Partly sunny, breezy;90;75;SSE;15;65%;0%;11

Beaumont;Some sun;92;77;SSE;12;62%;2%;11

Beeville;Breezy and hot;98;75;SSE;15;53%;1%;12

Borger;A t-storm around;91;68;SE;10;51%;46%;12

Bowie;Sunny and very warm;94;73;SE;10;58%;3%;12

Breckenridge;Hot;106;80;ESE;12;31%;1%;12

Brenham;Mostly sunny and hot;97;77;SSE;12;48%;2%;12

Bridgeport;Sunshine and hot;96;75;SSE;10;51%;2%;12

Brownsville;Winds subsiding;94;79;SSE;17;59%;1%;12

Brownwood;Very hot;108;75;SSE;12;35%;1%;12

Burnet;Hot;103;73;SSE;13;40%;2%;12

Canadian;Partly sunny, humid;89;66;E;8;65%;16%;12

Castroville;Partly sunny and hot;106;76;SE;10;47%;2%;12

Childress;Mostly sunny and hot;96;70;NNE;10;43%;4%;12

Cleburne;Winds subsiding, hot;100;75;SSE;16;51%;2%;12

College Station;Winds subsiding, hot;100;77;S;17;54%;2%;12

Comanche;Very hot;107;74;S;14;37%;1%;12

Conroe;Mostly sunny and hot;95;76;SSE;11;57%;2%;12

Corpus Christi;Sunny and windy;94;77;SSE;20;65%;0%;12

Corsicana;Winds subsiding, hot;96;75;S;18;52%;3%;12

Cotulla;Mostly sunny and hot;110;76;SE;11;45%;1%;12

Dalhart;A t-storm around;90;63;SE;12;46%;47%;12

Dallas Love;Breezy and hot;96;77;SSE;15;55%;2%;12

Dallas Redbird;Winds subsiding, hot;96;75;SSE;17;54%;2%;12

Dallas/Ft Worth;Winds subsiding, hot;98;77;SSE;19;51%;2%;12

Decatur;Very warm;95;75;SSE;12;44%;2%;12

Del Rio;Mostly sunny and hot;109;79;ESE;10;42%;1%;12

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Hot;108;77;ESE;11;43%;1%;12

Denton;Breezy and hot;96;76;SE;15;49%;2%;12

Dryden;Sunny and very hot;112;73;SSW;9;22%;2%;12

Dumas;A t-storm around;88;63;SE;11;50%;47%;9

Edinburg;Winds subsiding;98;77;SSE;16;53%;1%;12

El Paso;Mostly sunny and hot;101;76;W;12;11%;0%;13

Ellington;Mostly sunny, breezy;92;77;SSE;15;63%;1%;12

Falfurrias;Sunny, breezy, warm;99;74;SE;14;49%;1%;12

Fort Hood;Breezy and hot;101;75;SSE;17;48%;2%;12

Fort Worth;Sunny, breezy, hot;98;75;SSE;16;44%;2%;12

Fort Worth Alliance;Winds subsiding, hot;98;77;SSE;19;52%;2%;12

Fort Worth Nas;Sunny, breezy, hot;99;77;SSE;17;52%;2%;12

Fort Worth Spinks;Winds subsiding, hot;99;76;SSE;16;49%;2%;12

Fredericksburg;Hot;102;72;SSE;13;42%;2%;12

Gainesville;Very warm;92;75;ESE;13;63%;4%;12

Galveston;Winds subsiding;91;82;SSE;18;63%;1%;12

Gatesville;Sunny, breezy, hot;101;74;SSE;15;44%;1%;12

Georgetown;Breezy and hot;102;75;S;15;46%;2%;12

Giddings;Mostly sunny and hot;97;77;SSE;12;48%;2%;12

Gilmer;Very warm and humid;94;73;SSE;10;61%;27%;11

Graham;Sunny and hot;101;77;SE;8;36%;2%;12

Granbury;Winds subsiding, hot;102;76;SSE;16;39%;1%;12

Grand Prairie;Breezy and hot;97;76;SSE;15;48%;2%;12

Greenville;Winds subsiding;94;74;SSE;16;52%;4%;12

Guadalupe Pass;Windy;97;72;WSW;21;16%;0%;13

Hamilton;Sunny, breezy, hot;104;74;SSE;16;40%;1%;12

Harlingen;Sunshine and windy;97;77;SSE;19;57%;0%;12

Hearne;Hot;98;77;S;13;44%;2%;12

Hebbronville;Sunny, breezy, hot;102;74;SE;15;42%;0%;12

Henderson;Partly sunny and hot;97;74;S;11;52%;4%;12

Hereford;A t-storm around;94;66;SE;11;39%;42%;12

Hillsboro;Winds subsiding, hot;99;74;S;17;47%;2%;12

Hondo;Mostly sunny and hot;105;76;SE;12;51%;1%;12

Houston;Hot, turning breezy;94;77;SSE;12;59%;1%;12

Houston (Hobby Airport);Breezy and hot;94;77;SSE;15;59%;1%;11

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny, breezy;92;77;SSE;16;60%;1%;11

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny, warm;95;75;SSE;10;63%;1%;11

Houston Clover;Breezy in the a.m.;92;76;SSE;13;63%;1%;12

Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny and hot;95;76;SSE;11;60%;2%;12

Houston Hull;Breezy and hot;95;76;SSE;15;61%;1%;12

Houston Intercontinental;Breezy and hot;95;77;SSE;14;58%;2%;12

Huntsville;Mostly sunny and hot;97;78;SSE;10;53%;25%;12

Ingleside;Increasingly windy;91;81;SSE;19;65%;0%;12

Jacksonville;Warm with sunshine;95;73;SSE;11;52%;4%;12

Jasper;Partly sunny, warm;92;72;S;8;66%;5%;12

Junction;Very hot;108;75;SSE;12;36%;2%;12

Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny and hot;103;76;SE;12;51%;1%;12

Kerrville;Breezy and hot;103;72;SSE;15;45%;2%;12

Killeen;Breezy and hot;101;75;SSE;17;48%;2%;12

Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunlit, breezy, hot;101;75;SSE;18;50%;2%;12

Kingsville Nas;Sunny, windy and hot;98;77;SSE;19;59%;1%;12

La Grange;Hot, becoming breezy;98;79;SSE;13;46%;2%;12

Lago Vista;Mostly sunny and hot;104;73;SSE;12;49%;2%;12

Lancaster;Hot;96;74;SSE;14;52%;2%;12

Laredo;Breezy and very hot;108;77;SE;14;39%;1%;12

Llano;Very hot;107;74;SSE;11;37%;2%;12

Longview;Warm with some sun;96;73;S;12;56%;27%;12

Lubbock;Sunny and hot;96;69;E;11;33%;26%;12

Lufkin;Mostly sunny and hot;95;75;S;12;61%;4%;12

Mcallen;Sunny, breezy, warm;99;77;SE;18;56%;1%;12

Mcgregor;Winds subsiding, hot;102;75;S;18;51%;1%;12

Mckinney;Winds subsiding;94;76;SSE;17;60%;4%;12

Mesquite;Breezy and hot;95;74;SSE;15;54%;2%;12

Midland;Near-record heat;105;77;ENE;9;17%;1%;12

Midland Airpark;Near-record heat;105;77;ENE;9;17%;1%;12

Midlothian;Winds subsiding, hot;97;73;SSE;15;56%;2%;12

Mineola;Partly sunny, warm;95;73;SSE;11;57%;5%;12

Mineral Wells;Hot;101;75;SSE;14;46%;2%;12

Mount Pleasant;Breezy in the a.m.;93;72;SSE;14;55%;7%;12

Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny, warm;94;73;SSE;10;61%;27%;12

New Braunfels;Breezy and hot;103;76;SSE;14;47%;2%;12

Odessa;Mostly sunny and hot;105;76;SSE;9;18%;1%;12

Orange;Partial sunshine;92;80;S;11;60%;3%;10

Palacios;Mostly sunny, breezy;90;82;SSE;18;65%;0%;11

Palestine;Hot;95;74;SSE;12;52%;4%;12

Pampa;A t-storm around;89;66;SE;11;54%;45%;12

Pampa / Mesa Vista;A t-storm around;90;64;ESE;9;59%;47%;12

Paris;Humid;94;73;SE;13;58%;6%;12

Pecos;Mostly sunny and hot;107;69;SW;10;14%;2%;12

Perryton;Partly sunny;88;64;E;11;54%;82%;12

Plainview;Mostly sunny;90;65;ESE;13;47%;27%;12

Pleasanton;Very hot;107;77;SE;12;45%;1%;12

Port Aransas;Breezy and humid;89;81;SSE;17;70%;1%;12

Port Isabel;Sunshine and windy;89;81;SSE;20;65%;0%;12

Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny, breezy;90;81;SSE;15;55%;0%;12

Randolph AFB;Breezy and hot;101;75;SE;14;55%;2%;12

Robstown;Increasingly windy;96;78;SSE;17;60%;1%;12

Rockport;Breezy and humid;90;81;SSE;15;66%;0%;12

Rocksprings;Hot;103;72;SSE;13;40%;2%;12

San Angelo;Very hot;108;75;S;13;30%;1%;12

San Antonio;Very hot;105;77;SE;13;46%;1%;12

San Antonio Stinson;Hot;106;77;SE;13;50%;2%;12

San Marcos;Windy and hot;102;76;SSE;18;45%;2%;12

Seminole;Sunny and hot;103;68;E;9;19%;2%;12

Sherman-Denison;Very warm and humid;93;75;SSE;13;59%;4%;12

Snyder;Sunny and hot;105;74;NE;9;24%;1%;12

Sonora;Breezy and hot;106;75;SSE;14;34%;2%;12

Stephenville;Hot;102;73;S;13;42%;1%;12

Sulphur Springs;Very warm;95;74;SSE;14;53%;5%;12

Sweetwater;Very hot;110;78;NE;13;23%;2%;12

Temple;Record-tying heat;100;74;SSE;20;55%;1%;12

Terrell;Breezy and hot;95;74;SSE;16;55%;2%;12

Tyler;Breezy and hot;97;74;SSE;15;53%;27%;12

Uvalde;Mostly sunny and hot;107;73;SE;9;46%;1%;12

Vernon;Sunshine and hot;98;75;ENE;11;35%;4%;12

Victoria;Windy and hot;95;79;SSE;19;58%;1%;12

Waco;Winds subsiding;102;76;S;19;50%;1%;12

Weslaco;Sunny, breezy, warm;97;77;SSE;16;50%;1%;12

Wharton;Mostly sunny, breezy;92;74;SSE;14;67%;1%;12

Wichita Falls;Sunny and hot;98;75;E;11;51%;4%;12

Wink;Mostly sunny and hot;106;69;ENE;9;12%;2%;12

Zapata;Sunny and hot;108;79;SE;11;45%;2%;12

