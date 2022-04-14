Skip to main content
Weather

TX Forecast

TX Forecast for Saturday, April 16, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Very warm;94;65;SSW;18;38%;3%;10

Abilene Dyess;Very warm;93;66;SSW;18;33%;3%;8

Alice;A morning shower;87;70;SE;12;73%;56%;2

Alpine;Partly sunny;87;57;WSW;8;20%;0%;11

Amarillo;Brilliant sunshine;83;41;SSW;16;17%;4%;9

Angleton;A shower, more humid;81;72;SSE;12;78%;58%;5

Arlington;Clouds and sun, warm;85;72;S;11;52%;7%;8

Austin;A t-storm around;86;68;SSE;5;61%;41%;5

Austin Bergstrom;A morning shower;86;67;SSE;9;69%;41%;5

Bay;A morning shower;79;71;SSE;12;83%;67%;5

Beaumont;A t-storm around;78;71;SSE;9;78%;43%;5

Beeville;A morning shower;87;71;SE;9;77%;66%;2

Borger;Sunny and warmer;86;44;ENE;11;17%;5%;9

Bowie;Warmer;88;63;SSE;15;49%;8%;9

Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy, hot;96;69;S;12;40%;3%;7

Brenham;A shower, more humid;82;71;SSE;6;71%;62%;5

Bridgeport;Warmer;89;66;S;13;48%;5%;9

Brownsville;Humid;90;74;SE;12;72%;27%;3

Brownwood;Very warm;93;65;S;11;51%;4%;8

Burnet;A t-storm around;86;67;SSE;9;56%;41%;6

Canadian;Sunny;87;44;ENE;10;24%;5%;9

Castroville;Cloudy, more humid;90;69;SE;8;59%;27%;3

Childress;Breezy with sunshine;94;49;N;18;21%;3%;9

Cleburne;Clouds and sun, warm;85;70;S;12;56%;4%;6

College Station;A t-storm around;82;70;S;11;68%;44%;5

Comanche;Clouds and sun, warm;92;69;S;11;45%;4%;10

Conroe;A shower, more humid;79;71;SSE;7;72%;85%;5

Corpus Christi;A morning shower;84;72;SSE;16;77%;56%;3

Corsicana;A t-storm around;82;68;SSE;11;69%;41%;4

Cotulla;A shower in the a.m.;92;71;SE;9;58%;57%;3

Dalhart;Sunshine and warmer;81;36;NNE;13;16%;5%;9

Dallas Love;Breezy and very warm;84;71;S;15;53%;8%;6

Dallas Redbird;Breezy;82;68;S;16;54%;8%;6

Dallas/Ft Worth;Breezy and very warm;85;71;S;18;48%;9%;6

Decatur;Partly sunny, warmer;89;69;S;12;45%;6%;9

Del Rio;Partly sunny, humid;90;71;SE;13;63%;26%;6

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;89;70;ESE;13;59%;26%;5

Denton;Warm with some sun;87;70;S;14;49%;9%;9

Dryden;Partly sunny, warm;93;64;ESE;7;55%;3%;10

Dumas;Sunny and pleasant;81;37;ENE;13;21%;5%;9

Edinburg;Some sun, very warm;92;72;SE;10;68%;27%;5

El Paso;Partly sunny;87;60;W;10;8%;0%;10

Ellington;Breezy with a shower;78;70;SSE;14;78%;66%;5

Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy, humid;86;67;SE;8;74%;27%;3

Fort Hood;A t-storm around;86;67;S;12;58%;41%;4

Fort Worth;Partly sunny, warm;87;71;S;12;46%;5%;9

Fort Worth Alliance;Breezy and very warm;86;69;S;18;51%;7%;9

Fort Worth Nas;Breezy and very warm;88;70;S;17;53%;5%;9

Fort Worth Spinks;Breezy and very warm;86;70;S;15;52%;5%;8

Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;87;65;SSE;9;57%;4%;6

Gainesville;Clouds and sun, warm;86;68;S;12;48%;13%;9

Galveston;A shower, more humid;79;73;SSE;14;79%;62%;5

Gatesville;A t-storm around;86;68;S;10;58%;41%;6

Georgetown;A t-storm around;84;68;SSE;8;59%;41%;5

Giddings;A shower, more humid;82;69;SSE;6;66%;51%;3

Gilmer;A t-storm around;81;68;SSE;7;63%;47%;8

Graham;Mostly cloudy, hot;95;67;SSE;11;43%;3%;7

Granbury;Hot, becoming breezy;90;70;S;11;47%;2%;9

Grand Prairie;Clouds and sun, warm;85;71;S;12;52%;7%;8

Greenville;Partly sunny;81;70;S;11;56%;34%;6

Guadalupe Pass;Very windy, sunshine;81;57;W;27;8%;0%;10

Hamilton;Very warm;89;69;S;11;51%;4%;10

Harlingen;Breezy and humid;90;71;SE;14;72%;27%;3

Hearne;A t-storm around;82;68;SSE;7;66%;43%;4

Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy, humid;90;68;ESE;9;64%;26%;3

Henderson;A t-storm around;79;69;S;7;67%;55%;6

Hereford;Mostly sunny;85;41;W;15;17%;4%;9

Hillsboro;A t-storm around;84;68;S;12;58%;41%;3

Hondo;Cloudy, more humid;89;67;SE;10;62%;27%;3

Houston;A shower or two;79;73;SSE;9;75%;87%;5

Houston (Hobby Airport);A shower, more humid;80;72;SSE;12;76%;71%;5

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A shower, more humid;78;72;SSE;13;77%;57%;5

Houston / Southwest Airport;A shower, more humid;82;70;SSE;7;77%;69%;5

Houston Clover;A shower, more humid;80;72;SSE;11;77%;59%;5

Houston Hooks;A shower, more humid;81;72;SSE;8;73%;68%;5

Houston Hull;A shower, more humid;82;73;SSE;12;71%;66%;5

Houston Intercontinental;A shower or two;80;72;SSE;11;73%;87%;5

Huntsville;A t-storm around;80;72;SSE;7;69%;55%;5

Ingleside;A morning shower;82;74;SSE;13;78%;56%;2

Jacksonville;A t-storm around;78;68;S;7;66%;42%;5

Jasper;A t-storm around;77;67;SSE;7;79%;55%;5

Junction;Mostly cloudy, warm;91;67;S;11;48%;4%;7

Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy, more humid;86;69;SSE;8;67%;27%;3

Kerrville;Mostly cloudy, warm;88;66;SSE;9;61%;4%;6

Killeen;A t-storm around;86;67;S;12;58%;41%;4

Killeen/Ft Hood;A t-storm around;86;68;S;12;61%;41%;3

Kingsville Nas;A morning shower;86;71;SE;14;74%;66%;3

La Grange;A shower, more humid;84;71;SSE;6;72%;66%;2

Lago Vista;A t-storm around;86;68;SSE;8;60%;41%;5

Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;82;68;S;11;57%;7%;5

Laredo;Cloudy and very warm;94;72;SE;10;59%;26%;3

Llano;Partly sunny, warm;91;67;SSE;9;51%;4%;9

Longview;A t-storm around;82;68;S;8;63%;55%;6

Lubbock;Very warm;91;50;WSW;14;23%;4%;10

Lufkin;A t-storm around;79;69;SSE;10;70%;43%;5

Mcallen;Some sun, very warm;91;73;SE;11;68%;27%;7

Mcgregor;A t-storm around;85;67;S;13;61%;41%;4

Mckinney;Breezy;82;68;S;16;58%;13%;6

Mesquite;Partly sunny;82;69;S;12;55%;9%;6

Midland;Partly sunny, warm;92;58;W;15;31%;3%;10

Midland Airpark;Partly sunny, warm;92;58;W;15;31%;3%;10

Midlothian;Breezy;82;67;S;13;63%;28%;6

Mineola;A t-storm around;81;68;SSE;7;64%;45%;7

Mineral Wells;Breezy and warmer;91;68;SSE;15;47%;4%;7

Mount Pleasant;Clouds and sun;81;68;S;8;57%;80%;8

Nacogdoches;A t-storm around;77;67;SSE;8;71%;42%;5

New Braunfels;A t-storm around;86;68;SSE;8;64%;41%;3

Odessa;Mostly sunny, warm;92;57;WSW;12;30%;3%;10

Orange;Clouds breaking;79;72;SSE;8;71%;42%;5

Palacios;Breezy, more humid;80;73;SSE;14;79%;44%;5

Palestine;A t-storm around;78;67;SSE;7;70%;55%;4

Pampa;Sunny and warmer;86;43;ENE;15;19%;5%;9

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny and warmer;85;41;ENE;13;15%;5%;9

Paris;Mostly sunny;80;68;SSE;11;55%;56%;9

Pecos;Partly sunny, warm;94;55;WNW;7;24%;2%;10

Perryton;Mostly sunny, warmer;81;38;ENE;10;28%;6%;9

Plainview;Mostly sunny;86;43;NNW;13;23%;4%;9

Pleasanton;A morning shower;90;69;SE;8;57%;49%;3

Port Aransas;Low clouds and humid;79;73;SE;10;85%;27%;2

Port Isabel;Humid;83;73;SE;12;82%;27%;3

Port Lavaca;A morning shower;81;74;SE;12;76%;72%;3

Randolph AFB;Cloudy, more humid;85;67;SSE;9;70%;26%;3

Robstown;A morning shower;87;73;SE;13;76%;50%;3

Rockport;A morning shower;82;73;SE;10;77%;66%;3

Rocksprings;Mainly cloudy, warm;85;67;S;12;67%;4%;6

San Angelo;Very warm;93;66;S;14;45%;3%;10

San Antonio;Cloudy, more humid;89;70;SE;8;63%;27%;3

San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy, more humid;90;71;SSE;8;61%;26%;3

San Marcos;A shower, more humid;86;67;SSE;8;57%;44%;5

Seminole;Partly sunny, warm;90;51;W;12;31%;4%;10

Sherman-Denison;Breezy and very warm;83;66;S;17;52%;22%;8

Snyder;Warmer;95;55;SSW;12;37%;3%;10

Sonora;Cloudy and very warm;90;65;S;12;57%;4%;5

Stephenville;Warm in the p.m.;90;68;S;12;48%;4%;7

Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;80;69;S;9;58%;19%;6

Sweetwater;Hot with some sun;97;64;SSW;15;34%;3%;10

Temple;A t-storm around;84;67;S;13;68%;41%;4

Terrell;Partly sunny;81;69;S;11;59%;30%;6

Tyler;A t-storm around;82;69;S;9;55%;44%;6

Uvalde;A shower in the a.m.;89;68;SE;7;66%;56%;3

Vernon;Mostly sunny and hot;98;54;ESE;13;25%;3%;9

Victoria;A morning shower;84;72;SE;11;70%;66%;5

Waco;A t-storm around;85;68;SSE;14;59%;41%;4

Weslaco;Very warm and humid;92;72;SE;10;68%;27%;5

Wharton;A shower, more humid;80;72;SSE;9;79%;72%;5

Wichita Falls;Warmer;92;59;SE;16;38%;3%;9

Wink;Breezy in the p.m.;93;51;WSW;12;21%;3%;10

Zapata;Humid;94;73;SE;7;62%;26%;5

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

More News