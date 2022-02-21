TX Forecast for Tuesday, February 22, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Mostly sunny;72;25;NE;8;28%;60%;5 Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;72;24;NE;7;25%;78%;5 Alice;Hot;93;66;SSE;13;48%;14%;5 Alpine;Partly sunny, nice;73;44;SSW;11;16%;0%;5 Amarillo;Mostly sunny, cooler;55;5;ENE;10;26%;2%;5 Angleton;Winds subsiding;79;64;S;15;74%;16%;2 Arlington;Rather cloudy, warm;78;34;NNE;9;34%;36%;4 Austin;Clouds and sun, warm;84;52;SE;2;48%;33%;5 Austin Bergstrom;Clouds and sun, warm;83;53;SE;6;53%;46%;5 Bay;Breezy and warm;78;64;SSE;14;80%;31%;2 Beaumont;A stray thunderstorm;78;68;S;11;80%;46%;1 Beeville;Partly sunny and hot;92;69;SE;8;51%;31%;5 Borger;Partly sunny;46;6;NE;10;28%;2%;4 Bowie;Mostly cloudy;63;23;NNE;11;45%;14%;4 Breckenridge;Partly sunny;72;25;NE;7;26%;27%;5 Brenham;Clouds and sun, warm;82;66;SSE;8;61%;49%;3 Bridgeport;Rather cloudy;69;25;NNE;8;43%;30%;4 Brownsville;Breezy and very warm;84;70;SSE;17;74%;10%;6 Brownwood;Partly sunny, warm;79;33;NE;6;26%;30%;5 Burnet;Turning cloudy, warm;83;45;ENE;5;27%;33%;5 Canadian;Partly sunny;42;3;NE;12;34%;2%;4 Castroville;Very warm;89;68;E;5;39%;30%;5 Childress;Mostly sunny, cooler;55;15;NE;14;31%;1%;5 Cleburne;Mostly cloudy, warm;79;32;NNE;9;37%;33%;4 College Station;Very warm;83;59;SSE;11;62%;51%;2 Comanche;Mostly cloudy, warm;79;32;NE;8;25%;30%;4 Conroe;A t-storm around;80;65;SSE;10;67%;55%;1 Corpus Christi;Very warm;87;66;SSE;18;64%;14%;5 Corsicana;Variable cloudiness;82;41;NNE;11;40%;42%;4 Cotulla;Partly sunny and hot;94;66;SE;4;44%;2%;5 Dalhart;Breezy in the p.m.;43;3;NE;15;41%;4%;4 Dallas Love;Cloudy and warm;74;34;NNE;10;46%;38%;2 Dallas Redbird;Cloudy and warm;73;35;NNE;11;46%;44%;2 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy, warm;73;34;NNE;13;45%;36%;4 Decatur;Mostly cloudy;71;25;NNE;10;30%;30%;4 Del Rio;Mostly sunny, warm;91;66;E;5;30%;5%;5 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunshine and warm;89;63;E;6;33%;3%;5 Denton;Mostly cloudy, warm;73;28;NNE;12;37%;33%;4 Dryden;Mostly sunny, warm;82;52;E;6;22%;3%;5 Dumas;Partly sunny;41;2;NE;11;36%;2%;4 Edinburg;Mostly sunny and hot;92;68;SSE;12;57%;15%;6 El Paso;Mostly sunny, nice;70;41;WSW;10;28%;0%;5 Ellington;A stray thunderstorm;78;65;S;16;77%;46%;1 Falfurrias;Mostly sunny and hot;92;66;SSE;9;52%;30%;6 Fort Hood;Inc. clouds;83;42;ESE;6;42%;33%;5 Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy, warm;77;33;NNE;10;33%;33%;4 Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy, mild;72;32;NNE;12;46%;33%;4 Fort Worth Nas;Rather cloudy, warm;74;34;NNE;11;44%;33%;4 Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy, warm;75;34;NNE;9;45%;34%;4 Fredericksburg;Mainly cloudy, warm;83;49;ESE;5;27%;31%;4 Gainesville;Mostly cloudy, mild;68;24;NNE;12;37%;32%;4 Galveston;Partly sunny, nice;72;64;S;12;83%;44%;2 Gatesville;Very warm;82;38;NE;7;30%;16%;5 Georgetown;Warmer;84;46;ENE;6;37%;34%;4 Giddings;Very warm;82;60;ESE;7;50%;49%;4 Gilmer;A shower and t-storm;76;45;N;9;56%;80%;1 Graham;Partly sunny;68;23;NE;8;30%;28%;5 Granbury;Mostly cloudy, warm;78;31;NNE;8;29%;31%;4 Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy, warm;78;34;NNE;9;34%;36%;4 Greenville;Some brightening;76;31;NNE;12;40%;43%;4 Guadalupe Pass;Very windy, sunshine;63;41;WSW;29;35%;0%;5 Hamilton;Mostly cloudy, warm;80;34;NE;8;28%;32%;4 Harlingen;Windy and very warm;87;68;SSE;21;66%;10%;6 Hearne;Very warm;83;53;ENE;7;47%;55%;3 Hebbronville;Partly sunny and hot;94;65;SE;7;47%;16%;6 Henderson;Cloudy, a t-storm;77;52;NNW;9;59%;88%;1 Hereford;Mostly sunny;63;7;E;11;25%;2%;5 Hillsboro;Very warm;82;38;NNE;9;36%;37%;5 Hondo;Mostly sunny, warm;89;61;E;6;48%;30%;5 Houston;A t-storm around;79;67;SSE;10;72%;47%;1 Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy, warm;79;65;S;15;74%;33%;1 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;A stray thunderstorm;77;66;S;16;76%;46%;1 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy, warm;80;65;S;11;74%;33%;1 Houston Clover;A t-storm around;79;67;S;13;75%;45%;1 Houston Hooks;A t-storm around;81;65;S;11;71%;55%;1 Houston Hull;A t-storm in spots;82;67;S;15;69%;46%;1 Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm around;80;65;S;12;70%;55%;1 Huntsville;A t-storm around;79;63;SE;8;64%;64%;2 Ingleside;Breezy and very warm;80;65;S;16;73%;14%;5 Jacksonville;A t-storm around;77;49;N;8;57%;64%;2 Jasper;A t-storm in spots;77;64;S;9;79%;90%;2 Junction;Partly sunny, warm;83;48;ESE;5;28%;29%;5 Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny, warm;86;62;E;4;52%;45%;5 Kerrville;Mostly cloudy, warm;84;54;ESE;5;26%;30%;4 Killeen;Inc. clouds;83;42;ESE;6;42%;33%;5 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Inc. clouds;81;41;SE;7;45%;34%;5 Kingsville Nas;Breezy and hot;93;67;SSE;15;54%;14%;5 La Grange;Clouds and sun, warm;83;68;SE;6;58%;48%;5 Lago Vista;Rather cloudy, warm;84;48;ESE;4;46%;33%;4 Lancaster;Decreasing clouds;78;34;NNE;10;36%;39%;4 Laredo;Sunshine and hot;96;66;SE;4;47%;1%;5 Llano;Very warm;84;44;E;6;26%;31%;5 Longview;A heavy a.m. t-storm;77;50;NNW;10;60%;89%;1 Lubbock;Abundant sunshine;68;14;E;12;21%;0%;5 Lufkin;A t-storm around;78;60;S;12;72%;64%;1 Mcallen;Breezy and hot;91;68;SSE;15;58%;15%;6 Mcgregor;Inc. clouds;80;40;NNE;8;49%;37%;5 Mckinney;Decreasing clouds;72;32;NNE;13;48%;38%;4 Mesquite;Partly sunny, warm;78;34;NNE;10;38%;44%;5 Midland;Sunny and nice;74;30;ESE;14;21%;41%;5 Midland Airpark;Sunny and nice;74;30;ESE;14;21%;41%;5 Midlothian;Decreasing clouds;75;37;NNE;9;53%;38%;4 Mineola;A t-storm around;78;41;N;10;50%;64%;3 Mineral Wells;Mostly cloudy;73;28;NE;9;37%;32%;4 Mount Pleasant;A shower and t-storm;77;41;N;11;50%;79%;2 Nacogdoches;Clearing, a t-storm;76;57;NNW;10;71%;88%;2 New Braunfels;Partly sunny, warm;85;61;E;5;46%;45%;5 Odessa;Breezy in the a.m.;74;30;E;12;22%;55%;5 Orange;A t-storm in spots;76;68;S;9;79%;50%;1 Palacios;Mostly cloudy;76;63;SSE;14;82%;15%;2 Palestine;A t-storm around;78;50;NNE;9;52%;64%;3 Pampa;Partly sunny, chilly;46;6;NE;11;27%;2%;4 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Partly sunny, chilly;43;6;NE;13;37%;2%;4 Paris;Cloudy and warm;73;33;N;13;48%;44%;2 Pecos;Sunny and pleasant;77;37;NE;10;22%;1%;5 Perryton;Very cold;36;3;NE;12;40%;2%;4 Plainview;Mostly sunny;61;6;ENE;11;27%;2%;5 Pleasanton;Very warm;89;68;E;5;46%;31%;4 Port Aransas;Some sun, pleasant;71;62;SSE;13;94%;14%;5 Port Isabel;Mostly sunny, breezy;78;69;SSE;17;85%;8%;6 Port Lavaca;Breezy in the a.m.;77;66;SE;12;78%;16%;2 Randolph AFB;Clouds and sun, warm;84;60;ESE;5;55%;45%;5 Robstown;Partly sunny and hot;92;69;SSE;15;58%;14%;5 Rockport;Clouds and sun;74;62;SSE;12;85%;14%;5 Rocksprings;Mostly sunny, warm;81;53;ESE;6;27%;10%;5 San Angelo;Warm with some sun;80;35;ESE;9;23%;26%;5 San Antonio;Clouds and sun, warm;86;67;E;5;49%;45%;5 San Antonio Stinson;Hot;89;66;ESE;4;49%;45%;4 San Marcos;Periods of sun, warm;85;58;E;5;46%;46%;5 Seminole;Sunny and mild;70;24;ESE;12;24%;0%;5 Sherman-Denison;Cooler in the p.m.;66;28;NNE;13;53%;35%;2 Snyder;Sunshine;74;21;ENE;8;27%;60%;5 Sonora;Warm with some sun;81;45;ESE;6;26%;14%;5 Stephenville;Mostly cloudy;75;30;NE;6;36%;30%;4 Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy, warm;76;37;N;12;46%;44%;4 Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;76;24;NE;9;24%;55%;5 Temple;Rather cloudy, warm;82;43;ESE;8;54%;36%;4 Terrell;Some brightening;79;35;NNE;11;39%;44%;4 Tyler;A stray a.m. t-storm;78;47;N;12;51%;65%;3 Uvalde;Partly sunny, Uvalde;Partly sunny, warm;88;64;E;4;38%;3%;5 Vernon;Cooler;58;19;NE;13;21%;3%;4 Victoria;Partly sunny, warm;85;67;SE;10;65%;16%;2 Waco;Inc. clouds;83;39;NNE;10;47%;37%;5 Weslaco;Very warm;90;69;SSE;14;58%;14%;6 Wharton;Mostly cloudy, warm;79;67;SSE;11;73%;32%;1 Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny, cooler;58;20;NNE;12;40%;70%;5 Wink;Sunny and breezy;75;34;E;15;21%;1%;5 Zapata;Mostly sunny and hot;97;67;SE;6;48%;6%;6