TX Forecast for Saturday, January 22, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Plenty of sunshine;50;31;SE;3;36%;0%;4

Abilene Dyess;Sunny, but chilly;49;27;S;2;32%;0%;4

Alice;Some sun;56;42;ENE;10;44%;26%;3

Alpine;Increasing clouds;47;28;E;8;49%;1%;4

Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;44;24;W;6;52%;2%;3

Angleton;Mostly sunny, warmer;54;31;NNE;9;47%;5%;4

Arlington;Sunny, but cool;51;30;SSW;4;34%;1%;3

Austin;Mostly sunny, cool;55;35;NNE;2;32%;2%;4

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny, cool;56;33;ENE;7;35%;2%;4

Bay;Mostly sunny, warmer;53;32;NE;9;52%;6%;4

Beaumont;Sunny, but cool;51;27;NE;8;42%;3%;4

Beeville;Partly sunny;60;45;ENE;8;52%;25%;3

Borger;Periods of sun;47;26;WSW;5;48%;2%;3

Bowie;Mostly sunny, cool;50;25;SSW;2;39%;1%;3

Breckenridge;Mostly sunny, cool;53;26;SSW;3;41%;1%;4

Brenham;Mostly sunny;56;32;NNE;7;39%;5%;4

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, cool;50;24;SW;0;43%;1%;3

Brownsville;An afternoon shower;58;54;NE;9;66%;90%;1

Brownwood;Plenty of sun;53;22;SSE;5;45%;1%;4

Burnet;Mostly sunny, cool;53;33;SE;6;39%;2%;4

Canadian;Partly sunny;49;16;WSW;4;53%;2%;3

Castroville;Partly sunny, cool;58;43;E;8;37%;4%;4

Childress;Partly sunny, chilly;50;28;SW;4;30%;0%;3

Cleburne;Sunny, but cool;51;28;S;6;40%;1%;4

College Station;Mostly sunny, cool;54;31;NNE;7;35%;4%;4

Comanche;Plenty of sunshine;54;30;S;5;41%;1%;4

Conroe;Sunny, but cool;53;27;NNE;7;37%;3%;4

Corpus Christi;Some sunshine;56;42;NE;14;54%;24%;3

Corsicana;Sunny, but cool;51;28;SW;6;38%;1%;4

Cotulla;Cool with some sun;56;44;E;7;31%;3%;3

Dalhart;Mostly cloudy, cold;43;19;WSW;8;64%;2%;3

Dallas Love;Sunny, but chilly;49;30;SSW;3;39%;1%;3

Dallas Redbird;Sunny, but chilly;49;31;SSW;4;34%;1%;3

Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunny, but cool;51;30;SSW;4;37%;1%;3

Decatur;Mostly sunny, cool;50;30;SW;4;37%;1%;3

Del Rio;Increasing clouds;57;45;SSE;8;28%;1%;2

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cold;54;41;SSE;8;29%;1%;2

Denton;Mostly sunny, cool;51;25;SW;4;38%;1%;3

Dryden;Clouding up, chilly;49;36;ESE;12;41%;0%;4

Dumas;Mostly cloudy, cold;41;20;W;7;65%;2%;3

Edinburg;An afternoon shower;53;48;NNW;9;67%;96%;1

El Paso;Clouds and sunshine;54;33;E;12;38%;1%;3

Ellington;Mostly sunny, cool;53;34;NE;10;41%;4%;4

Falfurrias;An afternoon shower;52;41;NNE;8;68%;76%;1

Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;53;32;S;3;33%;1%;4

Fort Worth;Sunny, but cool;51;30;SSW;4;35%;1%;3

Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny, but cool;51;29;SSW;4;40%;1%;3

Fort Worth Nas;Sunny, but cool;52;30;SSW;2;39%;1%;3

Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny, but cool;50;27;S;2;40%;1%;3

Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny, cool;53;31;SSE;5;49%;2%;4

Gainesville;Partly sunny, cool;50;25;SW;5;36%;1%;3

Galveston;Breezy in the a.m.;53;41;NE;13;48%;3%;4

Gatesville;Sunny, but cool;53;27;SSE;5;45%;1%;4

Georgetown;Mostly sunny, cool;54;33;ESE;6;40%;1%;4

Giddings;Mostly sunny;54;32;NE;6;40%;6%;4

Gilmer;Sunny and chilly;48;25;WSW;4;37%;1%;3

Graham;Mostly sunny, cool;52;22;SSW;3;42%;1%;3

Granbury;Sunny, but cool;52;24;S;4;50%;1%;4

Grand Prairie;Sunny, but cool;50;30;SSW;4;34%;1%;3

Greenville;Sunny and chilly;49;26;SW;4;40%;1%;3

Guadalupe Pass;Very windy and cold;37;28;ENE;27;56%;1%;4

Hamilton;Sunny, but cool;52;27;S;5;46%;1%;4

Harlingen;An afternoon shower;56;49;NE;11;75%;90%;1

Hearne;Mostly sunny;54;29;ENE;6;40%;4%;4

Hebbronville;An afternoon shower;51;42;NNE;7;52%;90%;1

Henderson;Sunny, but chilly;49;24;WNW;6;35%;2%;4

Hereford;Partly sunny;44;18;W;6;56%;2%;3

Hillsboro;Plenty of sunshine;53;28;S;6;37%;1%;4

Hondo;Partly sunny, cool;56;38;E;8;34%;4%;4

Houston;Mostly sunny;52;34;NE;8;37%;4%;4

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;54;35;NE;10;38%;4%;4

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny, cool;52;37;NE;10;38%;5%;4

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny, cool;54;32;NE;6;44%;5%;4

Houston Clover;Mostly sunny, cool;54;33;NNE;8;41%;4%;4

Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny, cool;54;30;NNE;6;42%;4%;4

Houston Hull;Mostly sunny, warmer;55;34;NE;8;40%;5%;4

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny, cool;53;31;NE;8;41%;4%;4

Huntsville;Plenty of sun;53;28;NE;5;36%;2%;4

Ingleside;Warmer;56;44;NE;13;55%;24%;2

Jacksonville;Sunny, but cool;50;31;WNW;5;33%;1%;4

Jasper;Sunny, but chilly;48;21;NNE;6;43%;3%;4

Junction;Mostly sunny;55;29;E;4;39%;3%;4

Kellyusa Airport;Cool with some sun;54;39;ENE;8;32%;4%;4

Kerrville;Partly sunny;55;34;SSE;6;46%;3%;4

Killeen;Mostly sunny;53;32;S;3;33%;1%;4

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny, cool;53;31;E;5;36%;1%;4

Kingsville Nas;Some sunshine;57;43;NE;12;53%;28%;3

La Grange;Mostly sunny;56;34;NE;6;40%;7%;4

Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;53;35;ESE;4;35%;2%;4

Lancaster;Sunny, but chilly;49;29;SW;5;37%;1%;3

Laredo;Mostly cloudy, cool;53;46;NNE;6;53%;88%;1

Llano;Cool with sunshine;54;31;SE;6;48%;2%;4

Longview;Sunny, but chilly;50;25;W;5;35%;1%;3

Lubbock;Partly sunny, chilly;48;23;WSW;6;49%;0%;4

Lufkin;Plenty of sunshine;52;23;ENE;5;41%;3%;4

Mcallen;An afternoon shower;52;46;NNE;8;75%;96%;1

Mcgregor;Sunny, but cool;52;27;SE;4;39%;1%;4

Mckinney;Chilly with sunshine;50;26;SW;2;40%;1%;3

Mesquite;Sunny, but chilly;49;28;SSW;4;37%;1%;3

Midland;Mostly sunny, chilly;49;34;ESE;7;37%;0%;4

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny, chilly;49;34;ESE;7;37%;0%;4

Midlothian;Sunny, but chilly;49;28;SSW;1;41%;1%;4

Mineola;Sunny, but chilly;50;24;SW;4;36%;1%;3

Mineral Wells;Sunny, but cool;52;25;S;2;37%;1%;3

Mount Pleasant;Sunny and chilly;48;26;WSW;5;38%;2%;3

Nacogdoches;Sunny, but chilly;50;21;NNW;6;36%;2%;4

New Braunfels;Mostly sunny;56;39;ENE;10;39%;2%;4

Odessa;Mostly sunny, chilly;47;35;SE;8;49%;0%;4

Orange;Sunny, but cool;51;26;NE;7;41%;2%;4

Palacios;Partly sunny, warmer;55;35;NE;11;51%;8%;4

Palestine;Plenty of sun;52;25;NW;5;36%;2%;4

Pampa;Partly sunny;46;25;WSW;7;47%;1%;3

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;48;22;WSW;5;50%;2%;3

Paris;Mostly sunny, chilly;47;27;SW;5;40%;2%;3

Pecos;Partly sunny;49;31;SE;9;55%;0%;4

Perryton;Partly sunny;45;19;WSW;5;58%;2%;3

Plainview;Partly sunny, chilly;44;18;WSW;6;60%;2%;3

Pleasanton;Partly sunny;57;44;E;8;38%;4%;4

Port Aransas;Breezy in the a.m.;57;50;NE;14;53%;24%;2

Port Isabel;Warmer;62;58;ENE;14;58%;90%;1

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny, warmer;56;42;NE;11;49%;11%;4

Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny, cool;54;38;NE;8;33%;3%;4

Robstown;Partly sunny;58;45;NE;11;50%;25%;3

Rockport;Partly sunny;57;46;NE;12;50%;18%;3

Rocksprings;Partly sunny;55;37;S;8;42%;0%;4

San Angelo;Mostly sunny;53;33;ESE;4;36%;0%;4

San Antonio;Mostly sunny;57;43;E;8;39%;4%;4

San Antonio Stinson;Cool with some sun;58;42;ENE;8;30%;4%;4

San Marcos;Cool with sunshine;55;36;ENE;9;39%;2%;4

Seminole;Periods of sun;46;28;SSW;5;57%;1%;4

Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny, chilly;49;29;SW;3;42%;1%;3

Snyder;Sunny, but cool;50;30;SW;5;42%;0%;4

Sonora;Becoming cloudy;55;32;S;7;46%;0%;3

Stephenville;Sunny, but cool;52;28;N;1;37%;1%;4

Sulphur Springs;Chilly with sunshine;48;28;SW;4;39%;2%;3

Sweetwater;Plenty of sunshine;53;34;SSW;5;39%;0%;4

Temple;Mostly sunny, cool;52;27;NE;6;37%;1%;4

Terrell;Sunny, but chilly;49;24;SW;5;37%;1%;3

Tyler;Sunny, but cool;50;28;W;5;34%;2%;4

Uvalde;Partial sunshine;56;42;S;6;39%;1%;3

Vernon;Partly sunny, cool;52;26;SW;5;36%;1%;3

Victoria;Mostly sunny, warmer;58;39;NE;10;47%;12%;4

Waco;Plenty of sunshine;53;26;ENE;5;37%;1%;4

Weslaco;An afternoon shower;53;49;NNW;8;66%;95%;1

Wharton;Mostly sunny, warmer;54;33;NE;8;46%;7%;4

Wichita Falls;Partly sunny, warmer;51;27;SW;2;35%;1%;3

Wink;Partly sunny;48;32;E;11;39%;0%;4

Zapata;An afternoon shower;52;46;NNW;5;54%;96%;1

_____

