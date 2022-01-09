Skip to main content
Weather

TX Forecast

TX Forecast for Monday, January 10, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Plenty of sunshine;54;33;SSE;4;29%;1%;3

Abilene Dyess;Sunny, but cool;52;31;S;3;24%;1%;3

Alice;Cooler;61;41;N;13;44%;13%;4

Alpine;Cloudy;47;32;E;8;39%;25%;1

Amarillo;Sunny and milder;53;27;SW;7;46%;2%;3

Angleton;Cooler;60;39;NNE;14;42%;8%;3

Arlington;Abundant sunshine;53;33;E;7;33%;1%;3

Austin;Periods of sun;57;37;NNE;8;33%;3%;4

Austin Bergstrom;Breezy in the a.m.;58;34;NNE;14;35%;3%;3

Bay;Cooler;58;38;NNE;13;47%;10%;3

Beaumont;Cooler;57;38;NNE;11;47%;5%;3

Beeville;Mostly cloudy;61;43;NNE;11;51%;14%;3

Borger;Sunny and milder;55;29;SW;7;43%;2%;3

Bowie;Sunny and warmer;53;27;S;3;39%;1%;3

Breckenridge;Plenty of sun;54;31;SSE;4;32%;1%;3

Brenham;Partly sunny;57;36;NNE;10;39%;8%;4

Bridgeport;Sunny;52;25;SSW;2;41%;1%;3

Brownsville;Cloudy and breezy;54;50;NNW;14;67%;44%;1

Brownwood;Mostly sunny;55;25;E;7;31%;2%;3

Burnet;Partly sunny;56;34;NE;8;31%;2%;3

Canadian;Sunny and warmer;54;20;SSW;5;53%;2%;3

Castroville;Partly sunny, cooler;61;41;NE;10;37%;3%;4

Childress;Sunny and milder;55;27;SSW;5;31%;1%;3

Cleburne;Sunny;53;32;ENE;8;37%;2%;3

College Station;Breezy in the a.m.;58;35;NNE;13;35%;7%;3

Comanche;Plenty of sunshine;56;32;E;7;32%;2%;3

Conroe;Cooler;56;36;NE;9;39%;6%;3

Corpus Christi;Cooler;59;42;NNE;16;51%;14%;2

Corsicana;Mostly sunny;55;32;NNE;9;36%;3%;3

Cotulla;Partly sunny, cooler;64;43;NE;10;30%;1%;4

Dalhart;Sunny and milder;54;22;SW;7;42%;1%;3

Dallas Love;Abundant sunshine;53;31;N;5;40%;1%;3

Dallas Redbird;Brilliant sunshine;53;32;S;8;35%;1%;3

Dallas/Ft Worth;Abundant sunshine;54;32;SSW;8;39%;1%;3

Decatur;Sunny;52;32;SSE;5;35%;2%;3

Del Rio;Mostly cloudy;62;42;E;8;26%;0%;2

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cooler;59;39;E;9;27%;0%;2

Denton;Plenty of sunshine;53;27;SE;6;37%;1%;3

Dryden;Mostly cloudy;52;36;E;7;32%;0%;1

Dumas;Sunny and milder;51;25;SW;7;56%;1%;3

Edinburg;Cloudy;55;47;NW;12;55%;34%;1

El Paso;Periods of sun;54;40;E;10;38%;25%;2

Ellington;Breezy and cooler;58;40;NNE;15;41%;8%;2

Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;56;41;N;10;60%;17%;2

Fort Hood;Partly sunny;56;33;NE;9;31%;3%;3

Fort Worth;Abundant sunshine;53;33;SE;6;34%;1%;3

Fort Worth Alliance;Plenty of sunshine;54;29;SSW;6;38%;1%;3

Fort Worth Nas;Plenty of sunshine;55;32;SSW;6;34%;1%;3

Fort Worth Spinks;Sunshine;54;28;S;6;37%;1%;3

Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;54;29;NE;9;39%;3%;4

Gainesville;Sunny;52;28;S;5;35%;1%;3

Galveston;Windy;59;48;NE;20;48%;9%;3

Gatesville;Mostly sunny;55;31;NNE;8;34%;2%;3

Georgetown;Partly sunny;56;34;NNE;10;33%;2%;3

Giddings;Clouds and sun;55;36;NNE;9;38%;9%;3

Gilmer;Sunny;53;28;N;6;40%;0%;3

Graham;Sunny and warmer;54;25;SSE;4;35%;1%;3

Granbury;Sunny;54;27;ESE;6;39%;2%;3

Grand Prairie;Abundant sunshine;53;33;E;7;33%;1%;3

Greenville;Plenty of sun;53;28;N;6;38%;1%;3

Guadalupe Pass;Very windy;43;34;ENE;26;39%;25%;2

Hamilton;Mostly sunny;54;30;ENE;8;35%;2%;3

Harlingen;Winds subsiding;56;46;NNW;17;66%;40%;1

Hearne;Partly sunny;56;33;NNE;9;37%;6%;3

Hebbronville;Rather cloudy;55;42;N;10;49%;17%;2

Henderson;Sunny and cooler;52;28;NNE;7;40%;1%;3

Hereford;Mostly sunny, milder;52;22;SW;6;53%;0%;3

Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;56;33;NNE;9;36%;3%;3

Hondo;Partly sunny;60;37;NE;11;33%;3%;4

Houston;Cooler with some sun;57;40;NE;10;41%;8%;2

Houston (Hobby Airport);Breezy and cooler;60;42;NNE;15;36%;9%;2

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Cooler;57;41;NNE;15;38%;9%;2

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny, cooler;59;39;NNE;11;42%;8%;3

Houston Clover;Cooler;59;40;NNE;13;38%;8%;3

Houston Hooks;Partly sunny, cooler;58;37;NNE;11;38%;7%;4

Houston Hull;Breezy and cooler;60;40;NNE;14;38%;9%;3

Houston Intercontinental;Cooler;58;38;NNE;13;37%;7%;2

Huntsville;Partly sunny;56;33;NNE;5;38%;5%;3

Ingleside;Winds subsiding;58;44;NNE;16;51%;14%;2

Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;53;33;NE;6;37%;2%;3

Jasper;Partly sunny, cooler;54;31;NNE;9;47%;6%;3

Junction;Sunny intervals;57;27;ENE;8;27%;3%;4

Kellyusa Airport;Cooler with some sun;58;37;NE;12;34%;3%;4

Kerrville;Partly sunny;55;31;NE;9;39%;3%;3

Killeen;Partly sunny;56;33;NE;9;31%;3%;3

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partial sunshine;56;33;NNE;11;33%;3%;3

Kingsville Nas;Cooler;63;42;N;14;45%;16%;2

La Grange;Clouds and sun;56;38;NNE;8;39%;10%;3

Lago Vista;Partly sunny;57;35;NNE;9;35%;2%;4

Lancaster;Abundant sunshine;52;31;ENE;7;37%;2%;3

Laredo;Partly sunny;61;45;NE;10;42%;1%;3

Llano;Partly sunny;58;29;NE;8;34%;2%;3

Longview;Sunshine;54;29;N;6;39%;0%;3

Lubbock;Sunlit and cool;51;29;SSW;5;41%;0%;3

Lufkin;Cooler;57;30;NNE;9;37%;4%;3

Mcallen;Breezy in the a.m.;56;48;NNW;14;61%;35%;1

Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;56;31;NNE;11;36%;3%;3

Mckinney;Brilliant sunshine;54;27;SW;5;40%;1%;3

Mesquite;Brilliant sunshine;53;30;NE;6;35%;2%;3

Midland;Partly sunny;54;34;SSE;5;24%;0%;3

Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;54;34;SSE;5;24%;0%;3

Midlothian;Abundant sunshine;54;31;ESE;6;42%;2%;3

Mineola;Sunshine;54;27;NNE;5;37%;0%;3

Mineral Wells;Plenty of sunshine;55;27;SSE;5;34%;2%;3

Mount Pleasant;Sunny;53;28;NNW;6;38%;1%;3

Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny, cooler;53;27;NNE;7;40%;3%;3

New Braunfels;Cooler;58;39;NNE;14;38%;2%;4

Odessa;Partly sunny;53;35;ESE;7;31%;0%;3

Orange;Cooler;57;38;NNE;9;43%;5%;3

Palacios;Winds subsiding;61;38;NNE;17;49%;10%;3

Palestine;Mostly sunny;54;29;NE;8;38%;4%;3

Pampa;Sunny and milder;55;29;SSW;9;45%;2%;3

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny and milder;56;26;SSW;5;40%;2%;3

Paris;Plenty of sun;53;28;NNW;6;42%;1%;3

Pecos;Periods of sun;48;29;E;5;43%;25%;2

Perryton;Sunny and milder;52;24;SSW;6;58%;2%;3

Plainview;Sunshine;49;22;SW;7;51%;0%;3

Pleasanton;Partly sunny, cooler;60;41;NNE;10;35%;3%;4

Port Aransas;Cooler;58;51;NE;15;59%;15%;2

Port Isabel;Cooler;57;54;N;20;63%;67%;1

Port Lavaca;Breezy and cooler;59;43;NNE;15;53%;10%;3

Randolph AFB;Cooler;56;37;NNE;13;37%;3%;4

Robstown;Cooler;62;44;NNE;13;48%;14%;3

Rockport;Cooler;59;45;NNE;14;57%;12%;3

Rocksprings;Partly sunny;54;36;ENE;10;36%;1%;2

San Angelo;Partly sunny;56;31;SSE;5;25%;1%;2

San Antonio;Partly sunny, cooler;59;41;NNE;11;38%;3%;4

San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny, cooler;60;41;NE;12;32%;3%;4

San Marcos;Partly sunny, breezy;56;37;NNE;14;37%;3%;4

Seminole;Partly sunny;53;31;SSE;5;40%;0%;3

Sherman-Denison;Sunshine;52;30;SSW;5;45%;1%;3

Snyder;Plenty of sunshine;51;31;S;6;32%;0%;3

Sonora;Cloudy;56;30;E;9;34%;0%;2

Stephenville;Plenty of sunshine;54;30;S;5;33%;2%;3

Sulphur Springs;Plenty of sunshine;53;29;N;6;39%;1%;3

Sweetwater;Sunny and warmer;53;36;S;6;28%;1%;3

Temple;Breezy in the a.m.;55;31;NNE;13;37%;3%;3

Terrell;Sunny;53;28;NE;7;36%;2%;3

Tyler;Sunshine;54;31;NNE;7;36%;1%;3

Uvalde;Partly sunny;62;40;NE;7;38%;2%;4

Vernon;Sunny and milder;55;27;SSW;5;29%;1%;3

Victoria;Partly sunny;59;39;NNE;13;51%;10%;3

Waco;Mostly sunny;57;31;NNE;11;34%;4%;3

Weslaco;Low clouds;54;47;NNW;12;56%;39%;1

Wharton;Cooler with some sun;57;38;NNE;13;51%;9%;3

Wichita Falls;Sunny and warmer;54;27;SSW;2;34%;1%;3

Wink;Periods of sun;53;31;NW;4;25%;25%;2

Zapata;Cooler;59;49;N;9;44%;14%;1

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

More News