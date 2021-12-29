TX Forecast for Thursday, December 30, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Partly sunny, mild;75;54;SSW;9;32%;26%;3 Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny, warm;74;51;SSW;8;27%;1%;3 Alice;Clouds and sun, warm;85;67;SE;6;73%;28%;4 Alpine;Breezy in the p.m.;68;53;SW;11;37%;1%;3 Amarillo;Breezy in the p.m.;57;43;WSW;17;38%;1%;3 Angleton;Periods of sun, warm;81;70;SSE;7;79%;33%;2 Arlington;Mostly sunny, warm;73;59;SSW;6;33%;14%;3 Austin;Decreasing clouds;78;65;S;0;47%;25%;2 Austin Bergstrom;Decreasing clouds;79;62;S;4;52%;23%;2 Bay;Partly sunny, warm;80;68;SSE;6;83%;33%;2 Beaumont;Very warm;79;72;S;7;80%;44%;2 Beeville;Clouds and sun, warm;82;68;SE;5;78%;29%;4 Borger;Breezy in the p.m.;60;47;WSW;14;35%;0%;3 Bowie;Mild with some sun;72;50;S;7;38%;6%;3 Breckenridge;Warm with some sun;75;52;SSW;7;33%;3%;3 Brenham;Decreasing clouds;80;70;S;4;69%;35%;2 Bridgeport;Partly sunny, mild;72;50;SSW;5;38%;7%;3 Brownsville;Partly sunny, warm;84;71;SSE;7;81%;33%;4 Brownwood;Partly sunny, warm;75;44;SSW;6;42%;11%;3 Burnet;Partly sunny, warm;75;60;S;4;47%;28%;3 Canadian;Mostly sunny, mild;63;43;WSW;11;37%;0%;3 Castroville;Clearing and warm;79;63;SE;6;65%;11%;3 Childress;Increasingly windy;68;44;WSW;15;31%;2%;3 Cleburne;Partly sunny, warm;72;57;S;7;39%;14%;3 College Station;Decreasing clouds;80;67;S;4;59%;33%;2 Comanche;Partly sunny, warm;76;53;SSW;6;36%;12%;3 Conroe;Partly sunny;78;69;S;4;72%;33%;2 Corpus Christi;Decreasing clouds;81;68;SSE;9;83%;33%;3 Corsicana;Partly sunny, warm;74;62;S;7;43%;43%;3 Cotulla;Clearing and warm;87;66;ESE;5;58%;0%;3 Dalhart;Increasingly windy;56;34;WSW;17;36%;0%;3 Dallas Love;Lots of sun, mild;72;59;S;5;41%;13%;3 Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny, mild;73;58;S;7;38%;16%;3 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Partly sunny, warm;74;57;S;8;38%;13%;3 Decatur;Sunshine and mild;71;55;SSW;8;35%;7%;3 Del Rio;Warm with some sun;81;62;ENE;2;42%;0%;3 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Warm with some sun;79;58;E;4;46%;0%;4 Denton;Mostly sunny, warm;72;52;SSW;8;38%;9%;3 Dryden;Increasing clouds;78;51;E;6;34%;0%;3 Dumas;Breezy in the p.m.;53;39;WSW;17;45%;0%;3 Edinburg;Partial sunshine;82;69;SSE;5;76%;14%;4 El Paso;Variable cloudiness;59;46;WSW;9;56%;84%;1 Ellington;Decreasing clouds;79;69;SSE;7;81%;44%;2 Falfurrias;Clouds and sun, warm;80;65;SE;5;76%;14%;4 Fort Hood;Warm with some sun;77;61;S;3;34%;24%;3 Fort Worth;Mostly sunny, warm;73;57;S;7;33%;11%;3 Fort Worth Alliance;Mild with sunshine;74;56;SSW;9;38%;10%;3 Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny, warm;75;57;SSW;8;35%;11%;3 Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny, warm;75;56;S;6;38%;13%;3 Fredericksburg;Decreasing clouds;74;55;SSW;5;55%;20%;3 Gainesville;Sunshine and mild;70;51;SSW;7;36%;6%;3 Galveston;Partly sunny;77;71;S;7;82%;33%;2 Gatesville;Mostly sunny, warm;77;59;S;5;42%;22%;3 Georgetown;Decreasing clouds;76;63;S;5;50%;28%;3 Giddings;Decreasing clouds;77;68;S;4;66%;29%;2 Gilmer;Mild with sunshine;72;59;SSW;4;42%;29%;3 Graham;Warm with some sun;73;48;SSW;6;36%;4%;3 Granbury;Warm with some sun;74;53;S;6;41%;11%;3 Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny, warm;72;59;S;6;33%;13%;3 Greenville;Mild with some sun;70;57;S;7;40%;15%;3 Guadalupe Pass;Windy;53;44;W;31;51%;80%;1 Hamilton;Warm with some sun;75;56;SSW;6;41%;17%;3 Harlingen;Partly sunny, warm;85;70;SSE;7;77%;13%;4 Hearne;Decreasing clouds;77;66;S;4;58%;34%;2 Hebbronville;Very warm;82;66;SE;5;65%;13%;4 Henderson;Partly sunny, warm;74;61;SSW;4;49%;30%;3 Hereford;Increasingly windy;56;38;WSW;17;43%;25%;3 Hillsboro;Partly sunny, warm;74;60;S;6;39%;19%;3 Hondo;Decreasing clouds;79;61;ESE;6;58%;10%;3 Houston;Very warm;79;70;S;6;76%;44%;2 Houston (Hobby Airport);Very warm;81;71;S;7;73%;33%;2 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Decreasing clouds;79;71;S;7;76%;33%;2 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Decreasing clouds;81;69;S;2;80%;16%;2 Houston Clover;Decreasing clouds;81;71;S;5;78%;33%;2 Houston Hooks;Decreasing clouds;81;70;S;3;75%;33%;2 Houston Hull;Very warm;83;71;S;5;71%;30%;2 Houston Intercontinental;Decreasing clouds;80;70;S;5;73%;31%;1 Huntsville;Decreasing clouds;79;71;S;3;62%;33%;3 Ingleside;Clouds and sun, warm;79;71;SSE;6;85%;44%;2 Jacksonville;Warm with some sun;74;65;SSW;4;45%;31%;3 Jasper;Decreasing clouds;77;68;S;4;75%;83%;3 Junction;Downpours;80;52;N;4;46%;81%;3 Kellyusa Airport;Decreasing clouds;79;63;ESE;5;57%;32%;3 Kerrville;Sunshine and warm;75;55;S;6;62%;15%;3 Killeen;Warm with some sun;77;61;S;3;34%;24%;3 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Partly sunny, warm;77;61;S;5;39%;24%;3 Kingsville Nas;Periods of sun, warm;86;69;SSE;7;73%;44%;4 La Grange;Decreasing clouds;79;70;S;4;71%;25%;2 Lago Vista;Decreasing clouds;77;62;S;3;46%;27%;3 Lancaster;Mostly sunny, mild;71;58;SSW;6;36%;17%;3 Laredo;Mainly cloudy, warm;88;64;SE;6;60%;0%;4 Llano;Mild with some sun;77;53;SW;5;49%;36%;3 Longview;Partly sunny, warm;74;61;SSW;5;46%;30%;3 Lubbock;Windy in the p.m.;62;44;W;15;40%;5%;3 Lufkin;Decreasing clouds;77;65;S;2;77%;29%;3 Mcallen;Partly sunny, warm;83;68;SSE;6;76%;14%;4 Mcgregor;Partly sunny, warm;78;60;S;5;37%;22%;3 Mckinney;Partly sunny, warm;72;55;S;7;43%;12%;3 Mesquite;Mostly sunny, mild;71;57;S;6;38%;16%;3 Midland;Mostly cloudy, mild;68;48;WSW;10;30%;4%;3 Midland Airpark;Mostly cloudy, mild;68;48;WSW;10;30%;4%;3 Midlothian;Mostly sunny, warm;73;58;S;4;42%;17%;3 Mineola;Partly sunny, mild;72;58;S;5;40%;29%;3 Mineral Wells;Warm with some sun;75;51;S;7;35%;12%;3 Mount Pleasant;Mild with sunshine;71;58;SSW;6;44%;28%;3 Nacogdoches;Decreasing clouds;76;64;S;4;60%;30%;3 New Braunfels;Decreasing clouds;78;64;SSE;6;64%;33%;2 Odessa;Clouds and sun, mild;67;46;W;9;39%;5%;3 Orange;Mostly cloudy, warm;79;73;S;6;72%;66%;2 Palacios;Clouds and sun, warm;79;70;SSE;6;85%;33%;2 Palestine;Decreasing clouds;75;63;S;4;46%;31%;3 Pampa;Mostly sunny, breezy;60;45;WSW;16;35%;0%;3 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Breezy with sunshine;62;42;WSW;16;31%;0%;3 Paris;Partly sunny, mild;69;54;SSW;7;46%;22%;3 Pecos;Partly sunny, mild;68;43;W;8;47%;6%;3 Perryton;Sunshine and mild;58;39;WSW;11;46%;0%;3 Plainview;Breezy in the p.m.;56;38;WSW;15;51%;60%;3 Pleasanton;Clearing and warm;81;67;SE;5;58%;32%;3 Port Aransas;Partly sunny, mild;74;70;S;7;97%;44%;2 Port Isabel;Partly sunny;79;73;SSE;7;90%;32%;3 Port Lavaca;Partly sunny, warm;76;71;SSE;7;87%;44%;2 Randolph AFB;Decreasing clouds;78;62;SE;5;57%;33%;3 Robstown;Clouds and sun, warm;84;70;SE;7;79%;33%;3 Rockport;Periods of sun, mild;76;69;SSE;6;93%;44%;2 Rocksprings;A morning shower;75;57;S;6;47%;41%;4 San Angelo;Clouds and sun, warm;78;48;WSW;5;34%;1%;3 San Antonio;Warm with clearing;79;65;SE;5;65%;12%;3 San Antonio Stinson;Very warm;82;66;SE;4;56%;32%;3 San Marcos;Decreasing clouds;77;64;SSE;5;58%;22%;2 Seminole;Breezy in the p.m.;63;44;W;12;42%;30%;3 Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny, mild;70;54;SSW;9;47%;6%;3 Snyder;Partly sunny, mild;68;47;WSW;11;39%;2%;3 Sonora;Clouds and sun, mild;76;49;S;7;43%;0%;3 Stephenville;Partly sunny, mild;76;52;SSW;5;32%;11%;3 Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny, mild;71;60;SSW;6;40%;25%;3 Sweetwater;Partly sunny, warm;72;54;WSW;10;33%;1%;3 Temple;Decreasing clouds;76;60;S;5;41%;23%;3 Terrell;Mild with some sun;71;58;S;6;42%;19%;3 Tyler;Warm with some sun;73;64;SSW;5;40%;30%;3 Uvalde;Sunshine and warm;76;59;ESE;5;60%;3%;4 Vernon;Breezy in the p.m.;72;49;SW;11;32%;1%;3 Victoria;Very warm;80;69;SSE;7;83%;44%;2 Waco;Partly sunny;77;61;S;5;38%;21%;3 Weslaco;Partly sunny, warm;83;69;SSE;5;77%;14%;4 Wharton;Clearing and warm;80;69;S;6;83%;29%;2 Wichita Falls;Partly sunny, mild;72;50;SW;9;37%;3%;3 Wink;Periods of sun;67;44;WSW;9;34%;6%;2 Zapata;Sunshine and warm;88;67;SE;4;65%;5%;4