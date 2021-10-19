TX Forecast for Thursday, October 21, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Mostly sunny;84;61;NE;9;62%;30%;5 Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;83;58;NNE;8;55%;24%;5 Alice;Partly sunny;89;67;ESE;5;64%;8%;5 Alpine;Mostly sunny;83;57;SE;5;34%;2%;5 Amarillo;Sunny, not as warm;70;45;SE;8;37%;1%;4 Angleton;Partly sunny;86;67;SSE;5;70%;8%;4 Arlington;Partly sunny;84;65;S;8;62%;18%;5 Austin;Some sun;84;65;SSE;1;66%;5%;5 Austin Bergstrom;Partial sunshine;85;62;N;3;72%;2%;5 Bay;Partly sunny;84;67;SE;3;75%;8%;5 Beaumont;A shower in places;85;69;SE;6;75%;47%;3 Beeville;Partly sunny, warm;87;68;SE;5;65%;9%;5 Borger;Sunny and cooler;70;46;ESE;6;36%;1%;4 Bowie;Partly sunny;81;57;N;7;66%;17%;4 Breckenridge;Partly sunny;85;59;S;7;59%;25%;5 Brenham;Partly sunny;85;66;SE;4;69%;7%;5 Bridgeport;Partly sunny;83;58;SW;5;65%;17%;4 Brownsville;Partly sunny;90;72;ESE;7;60%;7%;6 Brownwood;Mostly sunny;84;61;SSE;7;71%;16%;5 Burnet;Mostly cloudy;83;64;SSE;6;69%;6%;4 Canadian;Sunny, not as warm;70;37;E;7;42%;0%;4 Castroville;Partly sunny;87;65;ESE;6;64%;5%;4 Childress;Plenty of sunshine;77;47;ENE;9;38%;2%;4 Cleburne;Partly sunny;83;63;S;8;72%;17%;5 College Station;Partly sunny, humid;85;66;S;4;69%;7%;5 Comanche;Partly sunny;83;63;S;7;71%;19%;5 Conroe;Partly sunny, warm;85;65;SE;5;70%;10%;4 Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;86;69;ESE;6;69%;9%;5 Corsicana;Mostly sunny;84;65;SSW;8;62%;4%;5 Cotulla;Partly sunny, warm;93;69;ESE;6;54%;2%;5 Dalhart;Plenty of sun;68;37;ESE;8;38%;0%;4 Dallas Love;Partly sunny;85;65;SSE;8;65%;18%;4 Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;84;64;S;9;66%;17%;5 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;84;65;S;10;63%;20%;4 Decatur;Partly sunny;82;61;S;7;63%;25%;4 Del Rio;Mostly sunny, warm;89;71;ESE;10;65%;13%;5 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny, humid;87;68;ESE;10;70%;13%;5 Denton;Partly sunny;84;63;S;9;62%;23%;4 Dryden;Mostly sunny;86;62;ESE;6;65%;9%;5 Dumas;Sunny, not as warm;66;40;ESE;8;43%;1%;4 Edinburg;Partly sunny;91;71;ESE;6;58%;10%;6 El Paso;Partly sunny;83;56;N;6;27%;0%;5 Ellington;Partly sunny;84;68;S;6;71%;20%;4 Falfurrias;Mostly sunny;87;65;ESE;6;66%;9%;5 Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;83;64;SSW;5;69%;10%;4 Fort Worth;Partly sunny;85;65;S;8;57%;20%;5 Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;84;64;S;10;62%;19%;4 Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;86;66;S;9;63%;19%;5 Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;85;61;S;7;65%;19%;5 Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;82;59;SSE;6;68%;6%;4 Gainesville;Partly sunny;82;59;S;9;68%;27%;4 Galveston;Partial sunshine;84;75;SSE;8;69%;23%;5 Gatesville;Partial sunshine;83;63;S;7;70%;8%;5 Georgetown;Partial sunshine;84;63;SSE;6;67%;4%;5 Giddings;Partly sunny;84;64;SE;4;67%;7%;5 Gilmer;Partly sunny;83;61;S;5;67%;6%;4 Graham;Mostly sunny;82;59;NE;7;62%;22%;4 Granbury;Increasing clouds;85;63;S;7;64%;21%;5 Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;85;65;S;8;61%;17%;5 Greenville;Partly sunny;84;63;SSW;9;59%;16%;4 Guadalupe Pass;Winds subsiding;77;58;NW;16;34%;0%;5 Hamilton;Partial sunshine;83;62;S;7;71%;14%;5 Harlingen;Partly sunny;90;69;SE;8;66%;7%;6 Hearne;Partly sunny;85;64;S;5;66%;7%;5 Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;89;68;ESE;7;57%;8%;5 Henderson;Partial sunshine;83;61;SSW;5;67%;7%;5 Hereford;Plenty of sunshine;73;43;SSE;6;36%;1%;4 Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;83;66;S;8;64%;10%;5 Hondo;Clouds and sun;86;63;E;6;68%;5%;4 Houston;Partly sunny, warm;87;68;SE;6;67%;17%;4 Houston (Hobby Airport);Warm with some sun;87;70;S;5;62%;9%;5 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;84;70;S;5;67%;9%;5 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Partial sunshine;86;67;S;1;69%;9%;5 Houston Clover;Partly sunny;86;68;S;4;69%;9%;5 Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny;86;66;SSE;2;69%;10%;5 Houston Hull;Partly sunny, warm;88;68;S;4;64%;9%;5 Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny, warm;86;67;SSE;5;68%;15%;4 Huntsville;Partly sunny, warm;87;67;SSE;4;64%;8%;5 Ingleside;Mostly sunny;86;72;SE;5;68%;9%;5 Jacksonville;Partly sunny;84;65;S;5;65%;14%;4 Jasper;Clouds and sun;83;64;SE;5;77%;12%;2 Junction;Partly sunny;87;61;S;5;62%;8%;5 Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny, humid;85;64;ESE;4;68%;4%;5 Kerrville;Sun and some clouds;83;60;SE;7;73%;6%;5 Killeen;Mostly cloudy;83;64;SSW;5;69%;10%;4 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy;84;64;SSW;5;71%;9%;4 Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;89;68;ESE;6;65%;12%;5 La Grange;Partly sunny;86;65;SE;4;70%;7%;5 Lago Vista;Partly sunny;84;63;S;3;69%;5%;5 Lancaster;Partly sunny;83;63;S;7;66%;17%;5 Laredo;Mostly sunny, warm;93;71;ESE;8;54%;1%;5 Llano;Partly sunny;85;61;SSE;6;70%;8%;5 Longview;Partly sunny;85;63;S;5;65%;6%;5 Lubbock;Sunny and nice;79;52;ESE;6;40%;1%;5 Lufkin;Sun and some clouds;86;64;SSE;3;66%;6%;4 Mcallen;Partly sunny;92;72;SE;7;62%;10%;6 Mcgregor;Partly sunny;85;63;SSW;7;71%;10%;5 Mckinney;Partly sunny;84;63;S;9;64%;17%;4 Mesquite;Partly sunny;83;63;S;7;64%;13%;4 Midland;Mostly sunny;86;58;ESE;5;53%;5%;5 Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;86;58;ESE;5;53%;5%;5 Midlothian;Partly sunny;84;64;S;6;71%;17%;5 Mineola;Partly sunny;84;62;SSW;5;64%;18%;5 Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;84;61;S;8;67%;21%;5 Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;84;61;SSW;7;61%;18%;4 Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;84;62;S;5;70%;6%;4 New Braunfels;Partly sunny;85;64;SE;5;68%;3%;4 Odessa;Plenty of sunshine;86;58;SSE;5;52%;1%;5 Orange;A shower in spots;86;70;ESE;5;69%;47%;3 Palacios;Mostly sunny;84;69;SE;6;73%;14%;5 Palestine;Partly sunny;85;62;S;5;66%;7%;5 Pampa;Sunny and cooler;70;46;ESE;9;35%;1%;4 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Sunny and cooler;72;41;E;8;37%;0%;4 Paris;Mostly cloudy;82;62;SSW;8;60%;17%;3 Pecos;Mostly sunny;86;53;SE;5;44%;0%;5 Perryton;Sunny and cooler;68;40;ESE;9;45%;1%;4 Plainview;Sunny, not as warm;72;43;ESE;6;42%;1%;5 Pleasanton;Partly sunny, warm;88;66;SE;5;65%;5%;5 Port Aransas;Mostly sunny;83;76;ESE;7;68%;9%;5 Port Isabel;Partly sunny;86;75;ESE;8;62%;15%;6 Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny, warm;86;72;SSE;7;66%;10%;5 Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;84;64;SE;4;70%;4%;5 Robstown;Partial sunshine;89;70;ESE;6;69%;11%;5 Rockport;Mostly sunny;84;74;SE;6;67%;10%;5 Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;83;63;SE;8;73%;3%;5 San Angelo;Partly sunny;84;60;SSE;6;67%;10%;5 San Antonio;More humid;86;66;ESE;5;68%;4%;5 San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;88;67;E;3;67%;5%;4 San Marcos;Sun and some clouds;84;62;SE;6;69%;4%;4 Seminole;Sunny and pleasant;84;50;SSW;7;47%;1%;5 Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny;82;59;SW;9;65%;18%;4 Snyder;Mostly sunny;83;56;E;6;57%;12%;5 Sonora;Partly sunny;84;62;SSE;9;71%;3%;5 Stephenville;Clouds limiting sun;82;62;S;6;67%;21%;4 Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;83;62;S;7;61%;15%;4 Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;85;59;S;8;57%;19%;5 Temple;Partly sunny;84;62;S;7;73%;4%;5 Terrell;Partly sunny;83;62;S;8;66%;14%;5 Tyler;Partly sunny;84;64;S;6;62%;8%;5 Uvalde;Partly sunny;86;64;ESE;6;71%;3%;5 Vernon;Plenty of sun;80;51;NE;7;40%;7%;4 Victoria;Mostly sunny, warm;88;66;SSE;6;70%;10%;5 Waco;Partly sunny;85;64;S;7;69%;4%;5 Weslaco;Partial sunshine;91;71;ESE;7;56%;22%;6 Wharton;Partly sunny;86;66;SE;5;74%;15%;5 Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;82;56;NNE;9;58%;11%;4 Wink;Sunny;88;57;SE;4;49%;0%;5 Zapata;Partly sunny, warm;94;73;ESE;7;53%;5%;5