TX Forecast for Saturday, September 25, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Partly sunny;88;61;SSE;10;28%;4%;7 Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;89;59;SSE;9;24%;2%;7 Alice;Sunshine;88;62;ESE;8;49%;8%;8 Alpine;Mostly sunny;82;58;SSE;6;48%;39%;8 Amarillo;Partly sunny, warm;86;54;SSW;12;33%;7%;6 Angleton;Sunny and nice;82;59;ESE;7;54%;5%;7 Arlington;Partly sunny;87;62;S;7;37%;4%;6 Austin;Sunny;88;60;SSE;4;41%;5%;7 Austin Bergstrom;Sunny;88;57;SSE;5;45%;4%;7 Bay;Sunny and nice;81;59;E;7;60%;6%;7 Beaumont;Sunny and pleasant;82;55;ESE;6;60%;5%;7 Beeville;Mostly sunny, nice;87;62;ESE;6;53%;9%;8 Borger;Partly sunny;90;58;SW;10;29%;7%;6 Bowie;Partly sunny;87;56;SE;6;35%;4%;6 Breckenridge;Partly sunny;89;58;SSE;7;30%;4%;7 Brenham;Nice with sunshine;86;57;SSE;5;53%;4%;7 Bridgeport;Partly sunny;87;54;SSE;5;35%;4%;6 Brownsville;Mostly sunny;87;68;E;7;56%;12%;8 Brownwood;Partly sunny;87;52;SSE;7;39%;2%;7 Burnet;Brilliant sunshine;86;58;SSE;6;43%;3%;7 Canadian;Partly sunny;87;51;S;10;35%;13%;6 Castroville;Mostly sunny;89;61;SE;6;44%;4%;7 Childress;Partly sunny, warm;89;57;SSE;10;28%;5%;6 Cleburne;Partly sunny;87;57;SSE;8;41%;4%;7 College Station;Sunlit and pleasant;87;61;S;5;44%;4%;7 Comanche;Partly sunny;88;57;SSE;7;35%;3%;7 Conroe;Sunny and nice;84;54;SSE;5;55%;4%;7 Corpus Christi;Sunny and nice;86;66;ESE;10;54%;9%;8 Corsicana;Partly sunny;87;59;SSE;7;45%;4%;7 Cotulla;Mostly sunny;93;64;SE;8;37%;4%;8 Dalhart;Partly sunny;87;48;S;9;30%;4%;6 Dallas Love;Partly sunny;88;65;SE;5;34%;4%;6 Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;87;62;SSE;6;34%;4%;7 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;87;64;SE;7;34%;4%;6 Decatur;Partly sunny;86;57;SSE;7;32%;4%;6 Del Rio;Mostly sunny;91;66;SE;12;39%;9%;7 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;88;62;ESE;12;41%;9%;7 Denton;Partly sunny;87;57;SSE;8;39%;4%;6 Dryden;Partly sunny;88;59;ESE;8;46%;11%;7 Dumas;Partly sunny;85;53;NNW;9;34%;5%;6 Edinburg;Mostly sunny, nice;86;63;E;7;55%;8%;8 El Paso;Clouds and sun;84;66;SW;5;44%;31%;5 Ellington;Nice with sunshine;82;63;S;8;51%;5%;7 Falfurrias;Mostly sunny;84;59;E;6;56%;8%;8 Fort Hood;Plenty of sun;87;61;S;6;35%;3%;7 Fort Worth;Partly sunny;88;61;SSE;7;33%;4%;6 Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;88;60;SE;7;34%;4%;6 Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;89;63;SSE;6;34%;4%;6 Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;89;57;SSE;5;36%;4%;7 Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;84;54;SSE;6;45%;3%;7 Gainesville;Partly sunny;84;56;SSE;7;37%;4%;6 Galveston;Nice with sunshine;83;72;SE;10;47%;5%;7 Gatesville;Partly sunny;86;57;SSE;6;44%;3%;7 Georgetown;Sunshine and nice;87;58;SSE;6;47%;3%;7 Giddings;Sunny and pleasant;86;57;SSE;4;51%;6%;7 Gilmer;Partly sunny, nice;82;54;SSE;4;51%;4%;6 Graham;Partly sunny;88;55;SSE;6;31%;4%;6 Granbury;Partly sunny;89;56;SSE;7;38%;4%;7 Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;87;63;S;7;36%;4%;6 Greenville;Partly sunny;86;55;SSE;6;42%;4%;6 Guadalupe Pass;Periods of sun, nice;75;59;NE;14;48%;36%;4 Hamilton;Partly sunny;87;57;SSE;7;39%;3%;7 Harlingen;Mostly sunny, nice;88;65;ESE;8;54%;10%;8 Hearne;Sunny;88;56;SSE;4;47%;4%;7 Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;86;59;ESE;7;48%;2%;8 Henderson;Partly sunny;83;54;SSE;5;48%;4%;7 Hereford;Partly sunny, warm;86;50;SSW;9;36%;8%;6 Hillsboro;Partly sunny;86;59;SSE;8;41%;4%;7 Hondo;Mostly sunny;89;60;SE;7;43%;4%;7 Houston;Sunlit and nice;83;60;SSE;6;55%;5%;7 Houston (Hobby Airport);Sunshine, pleasant;84;64;S;7;46%;5%;7 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Nice with sunshine;81;64;SSE;8;47%;5%;7 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Sunny and delightful;84;58;SSE;5;52%;5%;7 Houston Clover;Sunny and pleasant;83;62;SSE;7;51%;5%;7 Houston Hooks;Sunshine and nice;83;57;S;4;54%;5%;7 Houston Hull;Sunny and beautiful;85;62;SSE;7;48%;4%;7 Houston Intercontinental;Sunny and pleasant;83;59;S;6;49%;4%;7 Huntsville;Sunny and nice;86;59;SSE;4;47%;4%;7 Ingleside;Sunny and pleasant;85;70;ESE;9;52%;8%;8 Jacksonville;Partly sunny;84;58;SSE;4;45%;4%;7 Jasper;Sunny and pleasant;82;54;SE;4;57%;5%;7 Junction;Mostly sunny;87;57;SSE;6;36%;4%;7 Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny, nice;88;61;SSE;5;44%;4%;7 Kerrville;Mostly sunny;85;55;SSE;7;45%;4%;7 Killeen;Plenty of sun;87;61;S;6;35%;3%;7 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Plenty of sunshine;87;59;S;7;39%;3%;7 Kingsville Nas;Brilliant sunshine;87;64;E;9;52%;9%;8 La Grange;Sunny and pleasant;87;59;SE;4;52%;4%;7 Lago Vista;Sunshine;89;60;SSE;4;40%;4%;7 Lancaster;Partly sunny;86;58;S;6;42%;5%;7 Laredo;Mostly sunny;91;63;SE;8;42%;4%;8 Llano;Sunny;88;54;SSE;6;43%;3%;7 Longview;Partly sunny;84;54;SSE;5;48%;4%;7 Lubbock;Partly sunny;85;55;S;10;35%;8%;7 Lufkin;Mostly sunny;86;56;S;4;50%;4%;7 Mcallen;Sunshine;89;66;ESE;7;51%;8%;8 Mcgregor;Partly sunny;87;58;S;7;42%;3%;7 Mckinney;Partly sunny;86;58;ESE;6;39%;4%;6 Mesquite;Partly sunny, nice;85;58;SSE;6;41%;5%;6 Midland;Mostly sunny;85;59;SSE;10;29%;8%;7 Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;85;59;SSE;10;29%;8%;7 Midlothian;Partly sunny;87;57;SSE;4;40%;4%;7 Mineola;Partly sunny, nice;85;54;SSE;4;45%;4%;6 Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;88;57;SE;6;36%;4%;7 Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;85;54;SSE;6;42%;4%;6 Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;85;54;SE;5;50%;4%;7 New Braunfels;Sunny;87;59;SSE;6;48%;4%;7 Odessa;Mostly sunny;86;57;SSE;10;34%;11%;7 Orange;Sunny and beautiful;82;55;ESE;5;59%;5%;7 Palacios;Sunny and pleasant;84;65;ENE;10;55%;7%;7 Palestine;Partly sunny, nice;85;56;SSE;5;47%;5%;7 Pampa;Partly sunny, warm;88;56;S;12;29%;9%;6 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Partly sunny, warm;90;53;S;11;25%;9%;6 Paris;Partly sunny;85;56;S;7;39%;4%;6 Pecos;Clouds and sun;89;58;ESE;5;43%;33%;5 Perryton;Partly sunny;89;52;SE;11;32%;12%;6 Plainview;Partly sunny;82;50;SSW;10;38%;7%;6 Pleasanton;Sunny;90;62;SE;6;44%;4%;7 Port Aransas;Sunny and pleasant;84;75;ESE;9;55%;8%;8 Port Isabel;Mostly sunny, nice;84;75;E;9;55%;12%;8 Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;84;67;ESE;8;56%;8%;7 Randolph AFB;Plenty of sunshine;87;60;SSE;6;43%;4%;7 Robstown;Nice with sunshine;88;67;E;8;53%;9%;8 Rockport;Mostly sunny, nice;85;72;ESE;8;54%;8%;8 Rocksprings;Partly sunny;83;57;SSE;9;44%;5%;7 San Angelo;Mostly sunny;88;58;S;8;35%;4%;7 San Antonio;Mostly sunny;89;61;SE;6;45%;4%;7 San Antonio Stinson;Plenty of sunshine;91;64;SSE;6;43%;5%;7 San Marcos;Sunshine;87;58;SSE;6;46%;5%;7 Seminole;Partly sunny, warm;86;52;S;7;36%;10%;7 Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny;85;60;SE;7;36%;4%;6 Snyder;Partly sunny;87;56;S;9;33%;5%;7 Sonora;Partly sunny;85;57;SSE;10;39%;6%;7 Stephenville;Partly sunny;87;58;S;5;33%;4%;7 Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;85;57;SSE;6;39%;4%;6 Sweetwater;Partly sunny, warm;89;60;SSE;10;27%;3%;7 Temple;Sunny and pleasant;86;57;S;7;44%;3%;7 Terrell;Partly sunny;85;55;SSE;6;44%;5%;6 Tyler;Partly sunny;85;58;SSE;5;43%;4%;7 Uvalde;Sunny and pleasant;87;57;ESE;6;49%;5%;7 Vernon;Partly sunny, warm;89;56;SSE;9;25%;4%;6 Victoria;Mostly sunny;87;60;ESE;7;59%;8%;7 Waco;Partly sunny, nice;88;58;S;7;42%;4%;7 Weslaco;Sunshine and nice;86;64;E;7;51%;8%;8 Wharton;Sunny and pleasant;83;57;SE;6;61%;6%;7 Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;90;59;SE;9;30%;4%;6 Wink;Mostly cloudy;88;60;SE;11;29%;31%;3 Zapata;Mostly sunny;93;64;ESE;6;46%;6%;8 _____