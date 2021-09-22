TX Forecast for Friday, September 24, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Sunshine;88;59;SE;11;26%;2%;7 Abilene Dyess;Sunshine;88;58;SSE;10;22%;2%;7 Alice;Sunny and nice;89;58;SE;6;37%;5%;8 Alpine;Plenty of sunshine;84;56;SSE;6;31%;1%;8 Amarillo;Breezy with sunshine;87;56;S;18;26%;5%;6 Angleton;Sunny and beautiful;83;58;SE;6;48%;3%;7 Arlington;Sunny and pleasant;83;59;SE;5;28%;0%;7 Austin;Sunny and nice;89;58;SE;3;27%;2%;7 Austin Bergstrom;Sunny and pleasant;89;54;SSE;4;32%;0%;7 Bay;Sunny and nice;81;59;SE;5;51%;3%;7 Beaumont;Sunny and beautiful;81;56;ESE;5;57%;3%;7 Beeville;Sunny and nice;86;57;SE;5;44%;5%;8 Borger;Sunny and breezy;89;61;S;17;24%;5%;6 Bowie;Sunny and nice;83;54;SE;5;37%;1%;6 Breckenridge;Sunny;86;56;SSE;6;26%;2%;7 Brenham;Sunny and pleasant;86;55;SE;4;41%;2%;7 Bridgeport;Sunny and pleasant;84;51;SE;4;38%;0%;6 Brownsville;Mostly sunny;87;64;ENE;8;52%;6%;8 Brownwood;Sunny and nice;85;48;SE;6;33%;2%;7 Burnet;Sunny and nice;84;56;ESE;5;27%;2%;7 Canadian;Sunny and breezy;84;54;S;14;29%;4%;6 Castroville;Sunny;89;55;ESE;5;29%;2%;7 Childress;Sunshine and breezy;89;58;SSE;14;26%;3%;6 Cleburne;Sunny and nice;84;56;SE;6;29%;0%;7 College Station;Sunny and delightful;87;59;S;4;32%;2%;7 Comanche;Sunny and beautiful;85;55;SE;5;27%;1%;7 Conroe;Sunny and nice;83;54;SE;5;47%;2%;7 Corpus Christi;Sunny and pleasant;87;63;SSE;9;41%;5%;8 Corsicana;Sunny and pleasant;84;55;SE;6;33%;0%;7 Cotulla;Sunshine;94;60;SSE;5;28%;4%;8 Dalhart;Sunshine and breezy;88;51;SSE;14;32%;4%;6 Dallas Love;Sunny and nice;85;62;ESE;3;32%;0%;7 Dallas Redbird;Sunny and pleasant;84;58;ESE;4;32%;0%;7 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Sunny and pleasant;84;59;ESE;5;33%;0%;7 Decatur;Sunny and pleasant;82;57;SE;5;27%;1%;7 Del Rio;Sunshine;92;62;SE;9;28%;4%;7 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunshine;90;58;ESE;8;29%;3%;8 Denton;Sunny and pleasant;82;53;ESE;5;33%;0%;6 Dryden;Plenty of sunshine;89;56;ESE;7;29%;3%;7 Dumas;Sunny and breezy;86;55;S;15;31%;4%;6 Edinburg;Sunny and nice;86;61;E;7;47%;6%;8 El Paso;Partly sunny;90;66;SSW;5;32%;4%;7 Ellington;Sunny and pleasant;81;63;SSE;6;44%;3%;7 Falfurrias;Sunny and pleasant;84;55;ESE;6;48%;6%;8 Fort Hood;Sunny and nice;87;58;ESE;4;28%;0%;7 Fort Worth;Sunny and nice;84;58;SSE;5;25%;0%;7 Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny and pleasant;85;58;SE;5;34%;0%;7 Fort Worth Nas;Sunny and nice;86;60;SE;4;33%;0%;7 Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny and delightful;86;53;ESE;3;34%;0%;7 Fredericksburg;Sunny and nice;84;51;SSE;4;28%;2%;7 Gainesville;Sunny and pleasant;80;52;SE;5;34%;0%;6 Galveston;Sunny and pleasant;82;73;SE;10;43%;3%;7 Gatesville;Sunny and pleasant;84;53;ESE;5;28%;0%;7 Georgetown;Sunny and delightful;87;55;SE;5;30%;0%;7 Giddings;Sunny and pleasant;85;54;ESE;4;38%;3%;7 Gilmer;Sunny and nice;79;49;ENE;4;45%;0%;7 Graham;Sunny and pleasant;85;55;SE;6;26%;2%;7 Granbury;Sunny and nice;85;55;SE;5;29%;0%;7 Grand Prairie;Sunny and pleasant;84;59;SE;5;28%;0%;7 Greenville;Sunny and pleasant;82;50;ESE;5;34%;0%;6 Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny;79;62;E;12;31%;1%;7 Hamilton;Sunny and pleasant;84;52;SE;5;28%;1%;7 Harlingen;Sunshine, pleasant;88;61;ENE;10;44%;5%;8 Hearne;Sunny and nice;87;52;ESE;5;37%;3%;7 Hebbronville;Sunny and pleasant;86;56;ESE;6;37%;2%;8 Henderson;Sunny and pleasant;80;50;ESE;4;42%;1%;7 Hereford;Sunny and breezy;87;54;S;14;28%;5%;6 Hillsboro;Sunny and nice;83;57;SE;6;29%;0%;7 Hondo;Sunshine;90;56;E;5;28%;2%;7 Houston;Sunny and nice;83;61;S;5;48%;3%;7 Houston (Hobby Airport);Sunny and beautiful;84;64;SSE;6;39%;3%;7 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Sunny and pleasant;81;64;SSE;6;40%;3%;7 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Sunny and nice;83;58;N;4;45%;3%;7 Houston Clover;Sunny and pleasant;83;61;SSE;5;45%;3%;7 Houston Hooks;Sunny and pleasant;83;57;S;3;44%;3%;7 Houston Hull;Sunny and beautiful;86;60;SSE;5;41%;3%;7 Houston Intercontinental;Sunny and nice;83;59;S;5;42%;3%;7 Huntsville;Sunny and pleasant;87;59;SE;4;40%;2%;7 Ingleside;Sunny and nice;86;67;ESE;8;41%;4%;8 Jacksonville;Sunny and pleasant;81;54;ESE;4;36%;0%;7 Jasper;Sunny and beautiful;81;52;ESE;4;55%;2%;7 Junction;Abundant sunshine;88;54;SSE;4;29%;4%;7 Kellyusa Airport;Sunny and pleasant;89;58;ESE;3;29%;2%;7 Kerrville;Sunny and nice;85;52;SE;5;29%;3%;7 Killeen;Sunny and nice;87;58;ESE;4;28%;0%;7 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Sunny and pleasant;87;56;ESE;4;31%;0%;7 Kingsville Nas;Sunny and pleasant;89;59;SE;8;39%;5%;8 La Grange;Sunny and pleasant;87;55;ESE;4;41%;4%;7 Lago Vista;Sunny and nice;89;58;SE;3;29%;2%;7 Lancaster;Sunny and pleasant;82;54;SE;5;32%;1%;7 Laredo;Mostly sunny;89;60;SE;6;33%;2%;8 Llano;Sunny and pleasant;86;51;ESE;5;29%;2%;7 Longview;Sunny and pleasant;81;51;E;5;42%;0%;7 Lubbock;Breezy with sunshine;86;57;S;14;26%;4%;7 Lufkin;Sunny and nice;85;54;SE;3;42%;2%;7 Mcallen;Plenty of sunshine;89;64;ESE;8;38%;7%;8 Mcgregor;Sunny and nice;86;54;E;4;34%;0%;7 Mckinney;Sunny and nice;83;55;SSE;4;37%;0%;6 Mesquite;Sunny and pleasant;81;53;ESE;4;32%;1%;7 Midland;Sunny;87;58;S;11;24%;4%;7 Midland Airpark;Sunny;87;58;S;11;24%;4%;7 Midlothian;Sunny and nice;84;55;E;2;35%;0%;7 Mineola;Sunny and pleasant;81;50;E;4;38%;0%;7 Mineral Wells;Sunny and pleasant;85;54;SE;6;36%;1%;7 Mount Pleasant;Sunny and pleasant;81;49;ESE;5;38%;0%;6 Nacogdoches;Sunny and beautiful;83;52;ENE;4;41%;0%;7 New Braunfels;Sunny and pleasant;87;56;ESE;6;31%;0%;7 Odessa;Abundant sunshine;87;58;SSE;10;25%;5%;7 Orange;Sunny and pleasant;82;56;E;5;54%;3%;7 Palacios;Sunny and pleasant;84;63;ESE;8;46%;3%;8 Palestine;Sunny and pleasant;82;53;E;4;36%;1%;7 Pampa;Breezy with sunshine;87;57;S;16;24%;5%;6 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Sunshine and breezy;90;55;S;16;23%;5%;6 Paris;Sunny and nice;81;53;SE;5;38%;0%;6 Pecos;Partly sunny, nice;89;55;SE;5;33%;5%;7 Perryton;Sunny and breezy;88;54;S;19;31%;4%;6 Plainview;Sunny and breezy;84;51;S;15;31%;5%;7 Pleasanton;Plenty of sunshine;91;57;SE;5;29%;2%;8 Port Aransas;Sunny and nice;83;74;ESE;9;50%;4%;8 Port Isabel;Mostly sunny, nice;85;73;ENE;11;47%;6%;8 Port Lavaca;Sunny and pleasant;86;64;SE;7;48%;3%;8 Randolph AFB;Brilliant sunshine;88;58;SE;4;27%;0%;7 Robstown;Sunny and pleasant;89;63;SE;6;40%;5%;8 Rockport;Sunny and pleasant;84;71;ESE;8;46%;4%;8 Rocksprings;Sunny and delightful;82;56;SSE;6;28%;2%;8 San Angelo;Brilliant sunshine;88;55;SSE;6;30%;4%;7 San Antonio;Sunshine, pleasant;88;59;ESE;6;29%;2%;7 San Antonio Stinson;Brilliant sunshine;92;61;SE;4;27%;2%;7 San Marcos;Sunshine, pleasant;86;55;ESE;6;29%;2%;7 Seminole;Sunshine;87;53;SSE;8;26%;4%;7 Sherman-Denison;Sunny and nice;82;57;S;4;37%;0%;6 Snyder;Plenty of sunshine;87;56;SSE;9;24%;2%;7 Sonora;Sunshine and nice;85;55;SSE;7;28%;4%;7 Stephenville;Plenty of sunshine;85;54;SE;4;31%;0%;7 Sulphur Springs;Sunny and beautiful;81;54;ESE;5;35%;0%;6 Sweetwater;Plenty of sunshine;90;60;SSE;9;21%;2%;7 Temple;Sunny and pleasant;86;54;ESE;5;35%;0%;7 Terrell;Sunny and pleasant;81;52;ESE;5;32%;1%;7 Tyler;Sunny and nice;83;55;ESE;5;35%;0%;7 Uvalde;Sunny and beautiful;88;54;ESE;5;32%;2%;8 Vernon;Sunshine and breezy;88;58;SSE;13;24%;2%;6 Victoria;Sunny and pleasant;88;57;SSE;6;47%;3%;8 Waco;Sunny and pleasant;86;55;E;4;35%;0%;7 Weslaco;Sunshine and nice;87;62;E;7;44%;7%;8 Wharton;Sunny and nice;82;56;SE;5;56%;3%;7 Wichita Falls;Nice with sunshine;87;57;SSE;9;32%;1%;6 Wink;Mostly sunny;90;58;SE;11;23%;5%;7 Zapata;Sunny;92;60;ESE;5;38%;5%;8 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather