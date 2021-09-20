Skip to main content
TX Forecast for Wednesday, September 22, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Windy and cooler;81;54;NNE;20;44%;1%;7

Abilene Dyess;Windy and cooler;82;53;NNE;19;38%;1%;7

Alice;Hot and humid;97;68;ESE;8;63%;77%;8

Alpine;Partly sunny, cooler;75;50;NE;11;44%;0%;8

Amarillo;Sunshine and cooler;71;47;E;9;42%;1%;7

Angleton;A t-storm around;91;67;NNW;4;72%;78%;8

Arlington;Cooler with some sun;78;59;NNE;9;51%;3%;6

Austin;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;63;NNE;6;66%;56%;7

Austin Bergstrom;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;61;NNE;8;67%;50%;7

Bay;Partly sunny, humid;89;65;NNW;5;77%;71%;8

Beaumont;A t-storm around;89;65;NW;5;77%;75%;7

Beeville;Partly sunny, humid;96;66;NNE;6;64%;49%;8

Borger;Breezy and cooler;73;49;E;17;37%;1%;6

Bowie;Breezy and cooler;77;49;NNE;14;56%;2%;7

Breckenridge;Cooler with some sun;78;50;NNE;9;39%;2%;7

Brenham;Very warm and humid;95;62;N;5;60%;38%;7

Bridgeport;Cooler but pleasant;79;49;NNE;12;54%;3%;7

Brownsville;Very warm and humid;95;74;SE;10;64%;63%;8

Brownwood;Cooler;81;46;NNE;9;49%;4%;6

Burnet;A t-storm around;88;59;NNE;8;51%;41%;7

Canadian;Breezy and cooler;71;43;ENE;15;41%;0%;6

Castroville;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;67;NNE;7;56%;51%;8

Childress;Winds subsiding;80;51;NE;18;36%;1%;7

Cleburne;Partly sunny, cooler;79;54;NNE;11;57%;3%;6

College Station;Some sun;93;63;N;7;62%;34%;7

Comanche;Partly sunny, cooler;80;50;NNE;9;52%;4%;6

Conroe;Partly sunny, humid;92;60;N;5;70%;55%;7

Corpus Christi;Partly sunny, humid;94;69;SE;10;67%;76%;8

Corsicana;Not as hot but humid;85;57;N;10;59%;5%;5

Cotulla;A t-storm around;100;70;NE;8;52%;64%;8

Dalhart;Not as warm;73;43;ESE;14;39%;1%;6

Dallas Love;Breezy and cooler;81;60;N;13;56%;3%;6

Dallas Redbird;Breezy and cooler;81;58;N;14;58%;3%;6

Dallas/Ft Worth;Breezy and cooler;81;58;N;14;56%;3%;6

Decatur;Cooler but pleasant;77;53;NNE;8;42%;2%;7

Del Rio;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;67;NNE;9;64%;63%;7

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;63;NNE;9;67%;53%;7

Denton;Cooler but pleasant;77;51;N;11;50%;2%;7

Dryden;Not as hot;89;59;NNE;9;42%;14%;5

Dumas;Sunny and cooler;69;44;E;8;42%;0%;6

Edinburg;Hot and humid;95;70;SE;8;60%;64%;8

El Paso;Mostly sunny, nice;85;58;ESE;9;30%;0%;7

Ellington;A t-storm around;91;68;NW;5;70%;77%;8

Falfurrias;Partly sunny, humid;91;64;E;7;65%;79%;8

Fort Hood;A t-storm around;87;60;NNE;11;61%;40%;5

Fort Worth;Cooler but pleasant;78;56;NNE;10;46%;3%;7

Fort Worth Alliance;Breezy and cooler;80;54;N;14;53%;2%;7

Fort Worth Nas;Breezy and cooler;81;58;N;12;53%;3%;7

Fort Worth Spinks;Cooler;83;52;N;11;57%;3%;6

Fredericksburg;A t-storm around;88;55;NNE;8;55%;43%;7

Gainesville;Partly sunny, cooler;74;49;N;10;53%;1%;7

Galveston;A t-storm around;89;73;NNW;7;70%;78%;8

Gatesville;Cooler;83;55;N;9;54%;25%;6

Georgetown;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;60;N;8;59%;47%;6

Giddings;A t-storm around;92;62;N;5;59%;48%;7

Gilmer;A t-storm around;79;53;N;7;78%;40%;4

Graham;Partly sunny, cooler;77;50;NNE;11;39%;2%;7

Granbury;Cooler;81;52;NNE;9;47%;3%;7

Grand Prairie;Cooler;78;60;NNE;9;50%;3%;6

Greenville;A t-storm around;76;52;N;10;55%;40%;6

Guadalupe Pass;Windy;70;53;E;23;49%;0%;8

Hamilton;Cooler with some sun;80;52;N;11;54%;4%;6

Harlingen;Partly sunny, humid;95;72;SE;11;66%;63%;7

Hearne;Very warm;94;57;N;7;56%;30%;7

Hebbronville;A t-storm around;96;66;ENE;7;57%;85%;8

Henderson;Not as warm;81;54;N;6;72%;27%;6

Hereford;Sunny and cooler;74;46;E;9;38%;2%;7

Hillsboro;Cooler;82;57;N;12;53%;4%;5

Hondo;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;63;NE;8;65%;51%;8

Houston;A t-storm around;91;67;N;5;71%;64%;7

Houston (Hobby Airport);A t-storm around;92;69;NNW;5;63%;77%;7

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A t-storm around;90;68;NNW;5;67%;64%;7

Houston / Southwest Airport;A t-storm around;92;67;NNW;2;70%;78%;8

Houston Clover;A t-storm around;92;69;NNW;3;68%;77%;8

Houston Hooks;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;65;N;3;73%;68%;7

Houston Hull;A t-storm around;93;69;N;5;66%;64%;8

Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm around;92;66;N;5;66%;64%;7

Huntsville;Very warm and humid;95;60;N;5;62%;35%;7

Ingleside;Partly sunny, humid;92;71;ESE;8;69%;69%;8

Jacksonville;Humid;85;57;N;6;64%;28%;6

Jasper;Partly sunny, humid;90;60;NNW;5;71%;57%;7

Junction;A t-storm around;86;55;NNE;10;55%;40%;7

Kellyusa Airport;A t-storm around;95;66;NE;5;61%;50%;8

Kerrville;A t-storm around;89;55;NNE;8;59%;44%;7

Killeen;A t-storm around;87;60;NNE;11;61%;40%;5

Killeen/Ft Hood;A t-storm around;88;60;NNE;10;64%;40%;6

Kingsville Nas;Hot and humid;96;69;SSE;9;63%;75%;8

La Grange;Partly sunny and hot;96;63;N;5;57%;70%;7

Lago Vista;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;61;NNE;7;68%;54%;6

Lancaster;Cooler with some sun;78;56;NNE;10;57%;3%;6

Laredo;Mostly sunny and hot;101;70;E;8;50%;77%;8

Llano;A t-storm around;88;54;NNE;8;53%;40%;7

Longview;A t-storm around;83;55;N;7;71%;41%;4

Lubbock;Sunny and cooler;76;50;ENE;12;35%;1%;7

Lufkin;Very warm and humid;94;62;N;6;67%;35%;7

Mcallen;Partly sunny and hot;97;73;SE;11;62%;64%;8

Mcgregor;Cooler;86;57;NNE;12;65%;25%;6

Mckinney;Breezy and cooler;80;54;N;15;58%;3%;6

Mesquite;Cooler;78;56;N;10;54%;3%;6

Midland;Winds subsiding;80;53;NE;19;40%;0%;7

Midland Airpark;Winds subsiding;80;53;NE;19;40%;0%;7

Midlothian;Cooler;81;55;N;11;67%;3%;6

Mineola;Cooler with some sun;82;54;N;7;65%;9%;6

Mineral Wells;Winds subsiding;82;52;NNE;14;52%;3%;6

Mount Pleasant;A stray thunderstorm;80;52;N;8;64%;40%;3

Nacogdoches;Humid with some sun;90;57;N;6;67%;33%;7

New Braunfels;A t-storm around;94;64;NNE;7;58%;49%;8

Odessa;Cooler;79;51;NE;15;40%;0%;7

Orange;A t-storm around;90;66;WNW;4;71%;75%;7

Palacios;Partly sunny, humid;91;68;NW;8;70%;67%;8

Palestine;Partly sunny;87;55;N;7;61%;27%;6

Pampa;Breezy and cooler;72;47;ENE;16;35%;0%;6

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Not as warm;76;45;ESE;15;38%;0%;6

Paris;A stray thunderstorm;74;53;N;10;60%;40%;5

Pecos;Partly sunny, cooler;81;52;E;10;36%;1%;7

Perryton;Breezy and cooler;73;44;E;19;36%;0%;6

Plainview;Sunny and cooler;72;43;ENE;11;39%;1%;7

Pleasanton;A t-storm around;99;69;NNE;5;52%;64%;8

Port Aransas;Partly sunny, humid;88;72;ENE;8;72%;69%;8

Port Isabel;Partly sunny;91;77;SE;11;69%;64%;8

Port Lavaca;Very warm and humid;93;69;NNW;7;63%;67%;8

Randolph AFB;A t-storm around;94;64;NNE;6;61%;49%;8

Robstown;Hot and humid;96;71;ESE;8;66%;74%;8

Rockport;Partly sunny, humid;90;70;NNE;8;69%;70%;8

Rocksprings;A t-storm around;83;58;NE;9;62%;42%;7

San Angelo;Breezy and cooler;83;51;NE;14;49%;3%;6

San Antonio;A t-storm around;97;67;NNE;7;57%;50%;8

San Antonio Stinson;A t-storm around;97;69;NE;6;59%;50%;8

San Marcos;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;62;NNE;7;54%;50%;8

Seminole;Mostly sunny, cooler;79;47;ENE;11;38%;1%;7

Sherman-Denison;Winds subsiding;77;54;N;16;56%;2%;7

Snyder;Cooler but pleasant;80;51;NE;13;40%;1%;7

Sonora;Cooler;83;55;NE;12;46%;5%;8

Stephenville;Breezy and cooler;80;53;NNE;12;55%;3%;7

Sulphur Springs;A stray thunderstorm;78;55;N;10;61%;40%;5

Sweetwater;Partly sunny, cooler;82;51;NE;13;34%;1%;7

Temple;A t-storm around;89;57;NNE;11;68%;40%;6

Terrell;Cooler;77;54;N;10;61%;4%;6

Tyler;A t-storm around;84;58;N;9;62%;40%;5

Uvalde;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;63;NNE;7;66%;56%;6

Vernon;Mostly sunny, cooler;80;50;NE;11;34%;0%;7

Victoria;Very warm and humid;95;66;N;6;66%;50%;8

Waco;Cooler;86;58;N;12;63%;25%;5

Weslaco;Partly sunny;95;72;SE;8;58%;61%;8

Wharton;A t-storm around;90;61;N;5;77%;66%;8

Wichita Falls;Windy and cooler;81;52;NNE;20;43%;0%;7

Wink;Windy;82;54;ENE;19;36%;0%;7

Zapata;Partly sunny and hot;101;71;ENE;6;52%;74%;8

