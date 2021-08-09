TX Forecast for Wednesday, August 11, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Breezy and hot;100;75;S;16;50%;5%;11 Abilene Dyess;Breezy and hot;100;74;S;16;46%;6%;11 Alice;A t-storm around;96;75;SE;14;64%;43%;11 Alpine;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;69;SE;6;43%;66%;12 Amarillo;Near-record heat;100;73;SSW;16;37%;45%;11 Angleton;A t-storm around;91;76;SSE;9;71%;64%;9 Arlington;Breezy and hot;98;78;S;16;52%;5%;11 Austin;Breezy;96;78;SSE;14;60%;27%;10 Austin Bergstrom;Breezy and humid;95;76;SSE;15;67%;5%;10 Bay;A t-storm around;91;77;SSE;9;74%;64%;10 Beaumont;A t-storm around;93;77;SSE;7;69%;46%;10 Beeville;A t-storm around;95;76;SE;9;60%;44%;11 Borger;Hot, becoming breezy;105;77;SSW;13;33%;46%;10 Bowie;Breezy and very warm;97;75;SSE;15;58%;6%;11 Breckenridge;Breezy and very warm;100;77;S;15;43%;5%;11 Brenham;A t-storm around;94;78;SSE;7;62%;44%;11 Bridgeport;Breezy and very warm;97;75;S;14;54%;6%;11 Brownsville;Lots of sun, warm;96;77;SE;12;58%;13%;12 Brownwood;Breezy and very warm;100;71;SSE;14;48%;5%;11 Burnet;Breezy;94;73;SSE;14;55%;4%;10 Canadian;A t-storm around;97;72;S;14;46%;64%;10 Castroville;Breezy;96;75;SE;15;55%;4%;10 Childress;Breezy and very warm;100;76;S;15;45%;7%;11 Cleburne;Breezy and very warm;98;75;S;15;57%;5%;11 College Station;A t-storm around;95;78;SSE;12;63%;44%;10 Comanche;Breezy and hot;100;72;S;15;46%;4%;11 Conroe;A t-storm around;94;77;SSE;7;65%;45%;11 Corpus Christi;A t-storm around;95;77;SE;14;67%;64%;11 Corsicana;Breezy in the p.m.;96;76;S;13;57%;5%;11 Cotulla;Mostly sunny, breezy;100;75;SE;14;56%;3%;11 Dalhart;Hot, becoming breezy;98;65;S;13;36%;30%;11 Dallas Love;Breezy and very warm;97;80;S;15;55%;5%;11 Dallas Redbird;Breezy and very warm;97;77;S;14;56%;5%;11 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Breezy and hot;98;79;S;15;55%;5%;11 Decatur;Breezy and very warm;96;76;S;15;47%;6%;11 Del Rio;Breezy and very warm;100;78;SE;16;57%;4%;11 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny, breezy;98;75;SE;16;60%;4%;11 Denton;Breezy, warm, humid;98;78;S;15;50%;6%;11 Dryden;Breezy with sunshine;96;72;SE;14;55%;10%;11 Dumas;Breezy and hot;98;68;S;15;34%;45%;10 Edinburg;Mostly sunny;96;74;SE;12;53%;6%;12 El Paso;A t-storm around;93;72;WSW;6;37%;64%;9 Ellington;A t-storm around;92;80;SSE;10;70%;46%;10 Falfurrias;A strong t-storm;93;71;SE;9;62%;42%;11 Fort Hood;Breezy;96;75;S;15;60%;4%;10 Fort Worth;Breezy and hot;99;78;S;15;48%;6%;11 Fort Worth Alliance;Breezy and very warm;98;78;S;14;55%;6%;11 Fort Worth Nas;Breezy, warm, humid;99;79;S;15;54%;6%;11 Fort Worth Spinks;Breezy and very warm;98;75;S;15;57%;5%;11 Fredericksburg;Breezy;92;72;SSE;15;52%;4%;10 Gainesville;Mostly sunny, breezy;96;76;S;14;57%;6%;11 Galveston;A t-storm around;91;83;SSE;12;69%;47%;9 Gatesville;Breezy;96;73;SSE;15;55%;4%;10 Georgetown;Breezy;96;78;SSE;14;57%;4%;10 Giddings;Breezy;93;77;SSE;14;61%;30%;10 Gilmer;Breezy in the p.m.;93;74;S;10;65%;5%;11 Graham;Breezy and very warm;100;76;S;14;41%;5%;11 Granbury;Breezy and hot;100;77;S;15;47%;5%;11 Grand Prairie;Breezy and very warm;98;79;S;15;51%;5%;11 Greenville;Breezy with sunshine;95;76;S;15;53%;5%;11 Guadalupe Pass;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;67;SW;12;52%;67%;12 Hamilton;Breezy and very warm;97;72;S;14;53%;4%;11 Harlingen;Breezy and very warm;96;75;SE;15;61%;11%;12 Hearne;A t-storm around;96;78;S;15;60%;44%;10 Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;96;73;SE;11;51%;3%;11 Henderson;Breezy in the p.m.;94;74;S;10;61%;6%;11 Hereford;Hot, becoming breezy;99;69;S;12;38%;27%;11 Hillsboro;Breezy and very warm;97;76;S;14;52%;5%;11 Hondo;Breezy and humid;96;74;SE;14;63%;4%;10 Houston;A t-storm around;94;81;SSE;7;66%;64%;9 Houston (Hobby Airport);A t-storm around;94;81;SSE;10;64%;45%;9 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;A t-storm around;92;80;SSE;10;68%;64%;9 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;A t-storm around;92;76;SSE;6;73%;64%;10 Houston Clover;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;79;SSE;8;73%;47%;10 Houston Hooks;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;77;SSE;8;69%;46%;11 Houston Hull;A t-storm around;94;79;SSE;9;67%;64%;10 Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm around;94;79;SSE;9;64%;45%;10 Huntsville;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;80;SSE;6;61%;46%;11 Ingleside;A t-storm around;93;81;SE;13;71%;64%;10 Jacksonville;Breezy in the p.m.;95;74;S;10;60%;7%;11 Jasper;A t-storm around;92;74;S;5;69%;44%;11 Junction;Mostly sunny, breezy;98;72;SSE;14;49%;5%;11 Kellyusa Airport;Breezy and humid;94;76;SE;14;65%;4%;10 Kerrville;Breezy and humid;92;72;SSE;15;57%;4%;10 Killeen;Breezy;96;75;S;15;60%;4%;10 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Breezy and humid;96;75;S;14;63%;5%;10 Kingsville Nas;Breezy, warm, humid;96;75;SE;15;63%;9%;11 La Grange;A t-storm around;94;78;SSE;7;66%;44%;10 Lago Vista;Breezy and very warm;96;74;SSE;14;61%;5%;10 Lancaster;Mostly sunny, breezy;96;75;S;15;56%;5%;11 Laredo;Sunny, breezy, warm;100;75;SE;14;46%;3%;11 Llano;Breezy with sunshine;96;70;SSE;15;53%;4%;11 Longview;Breezy in the p.m.;95;75;S;11;61%;6%;11 Lubbock;Mostly sunny, breezy;97;77;SSW;16;45%;26%;11 Lufkin;A t-storm around;95;76;S;7;66%;44%;11 Mcallen;Breezy and very warm;98;76;SE;16;55%;6%;12 Mcgregor;Breezy and very warm;98;76;S;14;60%;5%;10 Mckinney;Mostly sunny, breezy;96;77;S;15;59%;5%;11 Mesquite;Breezy with sunshine;95;75;S;15;56%;5%;11 Midland;Breezy and very warm;96;74;S;15;55%;16%;11 Midland Airpark;Breezy and very warm;96;74;S;15;55%;16%;11 Midlothian;Mostly sunny, breezy;96;74;S;14;62%;5%;11 Mineola;Breezy in the p.m.;94;75;S;11;61%;5%;11 Mineral Wells;Breezy and very warm;98;74;SSE;15;57%;6%;11 Mount Pleasant;Breezy in the p.m.;94;74;S;11;57%;5%;11 Nacogdoches;Periods of sun;96;74;S;6;62%;27%;11 New Braunfels;Breezy and humid;96;77;SSE;15;59%;5%;10 Odessa;Breezy and hot;97;74;SSW;14;50%;21%;11 Orange;A t-storm around;94;77;SSE;6;63%;45%;11 Palacios;A t-storm around;91;81;SSE;12;72%;64%;10 Palestine;Warm, turning breezy;96;75;S;11;58%;7%;11 Pampa;Breezy and hot;99;73;S;17;36%;45%;11 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Hot, becoming breezy;100;71;S;15;37%;45%;10 Paris;Humid;95;75;S;12;57%;5%;10 Pecos;Breezy and very warm;98;77;S;14;39%;44%;11 Perryton;Hot, becoming breezy;101;70;S;15;38%;46%;10 Plainview;Breezy;93;70;SSW;18;50%;22%;11 Pleasanton;Partly sunny, breezy;96;76;SE;14;55%;4%;11 Port Aransas;A t-storm around;92;83;SE;11;71%;64%;10 Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;91;80;SE;12;65%;15%;12 Port Lavaca;A t-storm around;95;80;SE;9;61%;64%;10 Randolph AFB;Breezy and humid;94;76;SSE;14;67%;4%;10 Robstown;A t-storm around;96;79;SE;13;65%;44%;11 Rockport;A t-storm around;93;82;SE;10;67%;64%;11 Rocksprings;Lots of sun, breezy;92;70;SE;14;59%;5%;11 San Angelo;Breezy and very warm;100;72;S;15;52%;5%;11 San Antonio;Breezy and humid;95;77;SE;14;58%;4%;10 San Antonio Stinson;Breezy and humid;97;78;SE;14;66%;4%;10 San Marcos;Breezy and humid;96;77;SSE;14;59%;6%;10 Seminole;Breezy with sunshine;95;73;WSW;14;44%;33%;11 Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny, breezy;97;76;S;15;56%;5%;11 Snyder;Breezy and hot;100;73;SSW;16;49%;9%;11 Sonora;Mostly sunny, breezy;96;72;SSE;14;49%;5%;11 Stephenville;Breezy and hot;96;72;S;15;54%;4%;11 Sulphur Springs;Hot, turning breezy;95;77;S;13;54%;6%;11 Sweetwater;Breezy and hot;101;74;S;15;43%;6%;11 Temple;Breezy;96;74;S;15;65%;5%;10 Terrell;Sunshine and breezy;94;75;S;15;59%;5%;11 Tyler;Warm, turning breezy;96;77;S;12;56%;5%;11 Uvalde;Partly sunny, breezy;95;71;SE;15;61%;4%;11 Vernon;Breezy and very warm;100;79;S;14;38%;5%;10 Victoria;A t-storm around;96;77;SE;9;66%;64%;11 Waco;Breezy;98;77;S;15;59%;5%;10 Weslaco;Mostly sunny;96;75;SE;12;51%;7%;12 Wharton;A t-storm around;92;75;SE;8;73%;64%;11 Wichita Falls;Breezy and very warm;100;77;S;15;50%;4%;11 Wink;Breezy and very warm;99;75;SSE;13;45%;38%;11 Zapata;Mostly sunny and hot;102;79;SE;10;48%;5%;11