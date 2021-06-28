Skip to main content
TX Forecast for Wednesday, June 30, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;A t-storm in spots;81;70;SE;6;82%;57%;4

Abilene Dyess;A t-storm in spots;80;69;SSE;6;76%;77%;4

Alice;A shower and t-storm;87;74;ESE;9;78%;86%;8

Alpine;Mostly cloudy;78;65;ESE;8;62%;44%;5

Amarillo;Cloudy;76;64;SE;7;64%;70%;3

Angleton;A shower and t-storm;87;76;E;8;78%;72%;3

Arlington;A t-storm in spots;87;76;SE;7;64%;56%;3

Austin;A shower and t-storm;87;74;ESE;3;71%;82%;4

Austin Bergstrom;A shower and t-storm;85;73;ESE;7;80%;86%;4

Bay;Couple of t-storms;85;74;E;8;81%;84%;4

Beaumont;Couple of t-storms;86;77;E;8;75%;71%;6

Beeville;A shower and t-storm;86;75;E;7;76%;84%;5

Borger;Cloudy;82;68;SE;6;53%;70%;3

Bowie;A stray thunderstorm;82;69;SE;6;85%;59%;4

Breckenridge;A stray thunderstorm;85;73;SE;5;76%;67%;4

Brenham;A shower and t-storm;87;74;ESE;6;78%;80%;4

Bridgeport;A stray thunderstorm;83;70;SE;5;80%;57%;4

Brownsville;A shower and t-storm;86;76;E;9;74%;90%;6

Brownwood;Rather cloudy;82;71;SE;6;70%;44%;4

Burnet;A shower and t-storm;83;72;SE;6;70%;84%;4

Canadian;Cloudy and humid;77;67;ESE;5;75%;55%;3

Castroville;A shower and t-storm;88;77;E;7;69%;83%;5

Childress;A shower and t-storm;80;68;ESE;6;83%;86%;3

Cleburne;A t-storm in spots;85;74;SE;7;76%;56%;3

College Station;A shower and t-storm;86;74;ESE;8;78%;73%;3

Comanche;Cloudy;82;72;SE;6;74%;44%;4

Conroe;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;73;ESE;6;79%;60%;4

Corpus Christi;A shower and t-storm;87;75;ESE;9;79%;88%;8

Corsicana;Cloudy and humid;87;74;SE;7;69%;44%;3

Cotulla;A shower and t-storm;89;75;ESE;9;68%;81%;6

Dalhart;Cloudy;75;60;NE;8;72%;63%;4

Dallas Love;A t-storm in spots;86;75;SE;7;72%;55%;3

Dallas Redbird;A stray thunderstorm;86;73;SE;8;72%;56%;3

Dallas/Ft Worth;A stray thunderstorm;87;74;SE;9;71%;56%;3

Decatur;A t-storm in spots;84;73;SSE;6;71%;57%;4

Del Rio;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;ESE;9;69%;75%;4

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;73;ESE;10;74%;68%;6

Denton;A t-storm in spots;87;75;SE;7;68%;58%;4

Dryden;Mostly cloudy, humid;84;71;SE;10;72%;66%;7

Dumas;Cloudy;76;62;SE;6;62%;63%;3

Edinburg;A shower and t-storm;86;74;ESE;9;71%;92%;6

El Paso;A p.m. t-storm;80;70;NE;8;66%;79%;3

Ellington;Couple of t-storms;85;76;ESE;10;79%;83%;4

Falfurrias;A shower and t-storm;82;71;ESE;7;77%;92%;8

Fort Hood;A shower and t-storm;83;73;SE;7;79%;71%;4

Fort Worth;A t-storm in spots;86;76;SSE;7;64%;57%;3

Fort Worth Alliance;A t-storm in spots;85;74;SE;9;74%;65%;4

Fort Worth Nas;A stray thunderstorm;86;75;SE;9;75%;60%;3

Fort Worth Spinks;A stray thunderstorm;84;72;SE;6;77%;56%;3

Fredericksburg;A shower and t-storm;81;71;SSE;5;75%;84%;4

Gainesville;A stray thunderstorm;84;72;SE;7;78%;66%;4

Galveston;Couple of t-storms;87;81;ESE;11;74%;71%;4

Gatesville;Cloudy;83;73;SE;6;72%;63%;4

Georgetown;A shower and t-storm;85;74;SSE;6;70%;70%;4

Giddings;A shower and t-storm;86;72;SE;6;75%;78%;4

Gilmer;Mostly cloudy, humid;88;72;SSE;5;72%;40%;5

Graham;A t-storm in spots;81;70;SE;5;83%;66%;3

Granbury;A t-storm in spots;85;74;SE;6;66%;56%;3

Grand Prairie;A stray thunderstorm;87;77;SE;7;63%;56%;3

Greenville;A stray thunderstorm;86;74;SSE;6;69%;56%;4

Guadalupe Pass;A shower and t-storm;71;60;ENE;18;85%;81%;3

Hamilton;Cloudy;86;73;SE;6;68%;70%;4

Harlingen;A shower and t-storm;85;74;ESE;10;84%;96%;6

Hearne;A shower and t-storm;86;75;SE;5;75%;85%;4

Hebbronville;A shower and t-storm;85;73;ESE;7;68%;84%;7

Henderson;Mostly cloudy;87;73;SSE;6;69%;44%;6

Hereford;A p.m. t-storm;79;64;ESE;7;63%;71%;3

Hillsboro;Cloudy;84;73;SE;7;68%;66%;4

Hondo;A shower and t-storm;85;73;E;9;80%;84%;5

Houston;A shower and t-storm;86;77;E;6;79%;71%;4

Houston (Hobby Airport);A shower and t-storm;88;77;E;10;75%;78%;4

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A shower and t-storm;85;75;E;10;80%;72%;4

Houston / Southwest Airport;Couple of t-storms;85;75;N;4;84%;77%;4

Houston Clover;A shower and t-storm;87;77;ESE;8;77%;72%;4

Houston Hooks;A shower and t-storm;85;74;E;6;82%;84%;4

Houston Hull;A shower and t-storm;87;76;ESE;8;77%;72%;4

Houston Intercontinental;A shower and t-storm;86;75;E;9;82%;83%;4

Huntsville;A shower and t-storm;89;76;SE;5;73%;75%;4

Ingleside;A shower and t-storm;87;79;ESE;10;77%;94%;8

Jacksonville;Cloudy;87;73;SSE;5;70%;44%;3

Jasper;A shower and t-storm;85;72;SE;5;79%;72%;6

Junction;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;70;ESE;6;72%;72%;5

Kellyusa Airport;A shower and t-storm;85;74;ESE;8;76%;83%;4

Kerrville;A shower and t-storm;83;71;SE;6;75%;83%;4

Killeen;A shower and t-storm;83;73;SE;7;79%;71%;4

Killeen/Ft Hood;A shower and t-storm;84;72;SE;7;83%;70%;4

Kingsville Nas;A shower and t-storm;88;75;ESE;9;80%;85%;7

La Grange;A shower and t-storm;88;74;ESE;6;77%;75%;4

Lago Vista;A shower and t-storm;87;72;ESE;4;77%;82%;4

Lancaster;A stray thunderstorm;85;73;SE;6;70%;57%;3

Laredo;A t-storm in spots;89;76;SSE;10;69%;79%;7

Llano;A shower and t-storm;84;71;SE;6;77%;84%;4

Longview;Partly sunny;89;73;SSE;6;65%;44%;6

Lubbock;A shower and t-storm;78;68;ESE;8;75%;81%;3

Lufkin;A shower and t-storm;88;72;ESE;7;78%;74%;5

Mcallen;A shower and t-storm;86;74;ESE;10;76%;93%;6

Mcgregor;Cloudy;85;72;SE;6;81%;44%;3

Mckinney;A stray thunderstorm;86;72;SE;8;76%;55%;3

Mesquite;A t-storm in spots;86;74;SE;6;67%;56%;4

Midland;Humid with a t-storm;79;68;ESE;8;87%;66%;4

Midland Airpark;Humid with a t-storm;79;68;ESE;8;87%;66%;4

Midlothian;A stray thunderstorm;84;71;N;5;80%;56%;3

Mineola;Mostly cloudy, humid;87;73;SSE;5;71%;44%;5

Mineral Wells;A t-storm in spots;83;71;SE;8;80%;56%;3

Mount Pleasant;Rather cloudy;90;73;SE;5;65%;40%;5

Nacogdoches;A shower and t-storm;87;72;SSE;6;69%;70%;6

New Braunfels;A shower and t-storm;85;75;E;8;76%;85%;4

Odessa;A t-storm or two;79;69;ESE;8;75%;81%;4

Orange;A shower and t-storm;87;78;E;7;72%;72%;4

Palacios;A shower and t-storm;86;77;E;11;78%;86%;4

Palestine;Mostly cloudy;87;73;SSE;5;67%;44%;4

Pampa;Mostly cloudy;80;67;SE;6;55%;55%;3

Pampa / Mesa Vista;A thick cloud cover;77;63;SE;5;76%;56%;3

Paris;Mostly cloudy;86;74;SSE;7;67%;44%;5

Pecos;Cloudy;84;70;ESE;9;62%;44%;4

Perryton;Cloudy;79;63;ESE;6;60%;63%;4

Plainview;A shower and t-storm;76;63;ESE;7;82%;81%;3

Pleasanton;A shower and t-storm;87;75;E;6;69%;78%;7

Port Aransas;A shower and t-storm;86;82;ESE;9;78%;95%;8

Port Isabel;A shower and t-storm;85;80;E;10;74%;90%;6

Port Lavaca;A shower and t-storm;89;78;E;9;75%;87%;4

Randolph AFB;A shower and t-storm;84;73;ESE;7;83%;83%;4

Robstown;A shower and t-storm;88;77;ESE;8;79%;88%;7

Rockport;A shower and t-storm;87;80;ESE;9;76%;93%;8

Rocksprings;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;70;SSE;9;66%;57%;7

San Angelo;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;69;SE;6;74%;65%;5

San Antonio;A shower and t-storm;86;76;E;8;71%;77%;5

San Antonio Stinson;A shower and t-storm;87;75;ESE;8;75%;82%;4

San Marcos;A shower and t-storm;85;75;E;8;70%;82%;4

Seminole;Cloudy, a t-storm;79;67;ESE;7;73%;76%;3

Sherman-Denison;A stray thunderstorm;84;73;SSE;7;77%;56%;3

Snyder;A t-storm or two;83;68;ESE;7;78%;86%;4

Sonora;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;70;SE;8;67%;66%;7

Stephenville;A stray thunderstorm;82;71;SE;6;82%;68%;4

Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;87;74;SSE;6;66%;44%;4

Sweetwater;A t-storm in spots;82;70;ESE;6;76%;75%;4

Temple;A shower and t-storm;84;72;ESE;8;83%;77%;3

Terrell;A stray thunderstorm;86;73;SE;7;74%;56%;4

Tyler;Mostly cloudy, humid;89;74;SSE;7;65%;44%;7

Uvalde;A shower and t-storm;85;72;ESE;7;76%;82%;5

Vernon;A shower and t-storm;83;71;ESE;6;73%;85%;3

Victoria;A shower and t-storm;87;74;E;9;79%;79%;4

Waco;Cloudy;86;73;SE;8;76%;55%;4

Weslaco;A shower and t-storm;86;75;E;8;70%;100%;6

Wharton;A shower and t-storm;85;71;E;7;80%;72%;4

Wichita Falls;A shower and t-storm;81;70;SE;7;86%;84%;4

Wink;A couple of t-storms;83;68;ESE;11;79%;78%;4

Zapata;A shower and t-storm;91;77;ESE;7;67%;95%;7

