TX Forecast for Monday, May 10, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Sunshine, pleasant;83;56;NE;11;53%;29%;11 Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny, nice;83;57;NE;12;47%;28%;11 Alice;Breezy, hot, humid;96;75;SSE;16;59%;11%;12 Alpine;Plenty of sunshine;87;59;W;12;11%;0%;12 Amarillo;Partly sunny, cooler;73;44;E;11;43%;39%;11 Angleton;A stray thunderstorm;85;75;SSE;18;73%;55%;5 Arlington;A heavy thunderstorm;83;61;NE;8;72%;78%;4 Austin;Humid;92;74;SE;8;60%;35%;6 Austin Bergstrom;Humid;91;72;SSE;13;69%;35%;6 Bay;Winds subsiding;84;76;SSE;16;76%;44%;5 Beaumont;A t-storm in spots;85;75;SSE;12;74%;56%;4 Beeville;Humid with some sun;93;76;SSE;13;63%;31%;5 Borger;Partly sunny, cooler;76;49;ENE;11;40%;39%;11 Bowie;Clouds and sun, nice;77;52;NE;9;64%;41%;6 Breckenridge;Partial sunshine;81;59;ENE;7;53%;31%;11 Brenham;A t-storm in spots;87;77;SSE;11;67%;55%;5 Bridgeport;Partly sunny;79;55;NE;8;67%;38%;6 Brownsville;Breezy and humid;91;78;SSE;18;63%;9%;10 Brownwood;Partly sunny;86;62;NE;8;59%;30%;11 Burnet;Humid;89;69;SSE;9;62%;34%;10 Canadian;Partly sunny, cooler;70;44;E;11;51%;66%;11 Castroville;Hot and humid;98;75;SE;7;57%;8%;12 Childress;Cooler;79;49;ENE;15;42%;31%;11 Cleburne;A strong t-storm;83;61;NE;10;74%;71%;4 College Station;A t-storm in spots;87;74;NE;16;69%;55%;6 Comanche;Partly sunny, humid;84;61;NE;8;63%;33%;11 Conroe;A t-storm in spots;88;74;SSE;11;65%;55%;4 Corpus Christi;Breezy and humid;88;76;SSE;19;75%;12%;8 Corsicana;A severe t-storm;85;65;NNE;12;71%;80%;5 Cotulla;Mostly sunny and hot;103;76;SE;7;47%;7%;12 Dalhart;A p.m. t-shower;71;42;E;14;47%;83%;9 Dallas Love;A heavy thunderstorm;83;60;NE;11;71%;78%;5 Dallas Redbird;A gusty thunderstorm;82;60;NE;12;74%;78%;5 Dallas/Ft Worth;A gusty thunderstorm;81;58;NE;12;72%;78%;5 Decatur;Clouds and sun;78;55;NE;7;65%;41%;5 Del Rio;Record-tying heat;103;73;ESE;7;42%;8%;12 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;100;70;ESE;8;47%;8%;12 Denton;A heavy thunderstorm;80;58;NE;10;70%;66%;5 Dryden;Sunny and hot;99;62;W;9;23%;7%;12 Dumas;A p.m. t-shower;70;42;E;11;47%;84%;10 Edinburg;Breezy, warm, humid;97;77;SSE;15;56%;9%;12 El Paso;Plenty of sunshine;88;63;WSW;11;11%;0%;12 Ellington;A t-storm in spots;85;75;SSE;19;73%;55%;4 Falfurrias;Some sun, hot, humid;98;75;SE;11;56%;10%;12 Fort Hood;Humid with some sun;87;67;ENE;11;68%;60%;8 Fort Worth;A heavy thunderstorm;83;59;NE;8;66%;78%;6 Fort Worth Alliance;A drenching t-storm;81;57;NE;12;71%;82%;6 Fort Worth Nas;A t-storm in spots;84;60;NE;11;68%;55%;4 Fort Worth Spinks;A drenching t-storm;83;59;NE;10;75%;78%;4 Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;90;68;SSE;9;62%;20%;12 Gainesville;A t-storm around;77;54;NE;9;64%;55%;5 Galveston;A t-storm in spots;83;76;SSE;19;77%;57%;5 Gatesville;Clouds and sun;87;66;SE;10;66%;64%;8 Georgetown;Humid;89;72;SSE;11;62%;36%;6 Giddings;Humid with some sun;88;76;SSE;9;63%;39%;5 Gilmer;Severe thunderstorms;80;61;NNE;8;80%;84%;3 Graham;Not as warm;79;53;NE;7;61%;33%;5 Granbury;Partly sunny, humid;86;61;NE;8;61%;39%;4 Grand Prairie;A heavy thunderstorm;83;61;NE;8;72%;78%;4 Greenville;Severe thunderstorms;78;59;NNE;10;75%;83%;5 Guadalupe Pass;Very windy, sunny;81;59;WSW;24;11%;0%;12 Hamilton;Clouds and sun;88;63;NE;10;62%;36%;10 Harlingen;Windy and humid;93;78;SSE;23;65%;9%;12 Hearne;A thunderstorm;88;74;SSE;11;65%;76%;5 Hebbronville;Hot and humid;101;72;SSE;11;51%;6%;12 Henderson;Severe thunderstorms;83;65;S;9;76%;87%;4 Hereford;A p.m. t-shower;78;46;E;10;39%;63%;10 Hillsboro;A heavy thunderstorm;84;64;NE;11;71%;78%;6 Hondo;Clouds and sun, warm;97;73;ESE;6;56%;7%;12 Houston;A stray thunderstorm;86;76;SSE;12;71%;55%;4 Houston (Hobby Airport);A t-storm in spots;88;77;SE;17;66%;55%;4 Houston / Dunn Helistop;A t-storm in spots;85;75;SE;18;71%;55%;4 Houston / Southwest Airport;A t-storm in spots;86;75;SE;12;73%;47%;4 Houston Clover;A t-storm in spots;86;75;SE;16;70%;55%;4 Houston Hooks;A stray thunderstorm;88;75;SSE;13;67%;55%;3 Houston Hull;A stray thunderstorm;88;77;SE;17;67%;46%;4 Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm in spots;88;75;SSE;15;66%;55%;4 Huntsville;A t-storm in spots;87;74;S;9;68%;77%;3 Ingleside;Breezy and humid;86;78;SSE;21;77%;44%;7 Jacksonville;Severe thunderstorms;84;68;S;10;74%;86%;5 Jasper;A heavy thunderstorm;83;67;S;8;80%;89%;4 Junction;Warmer with sunshine;94;66;ENE;8;47%;28%;12 Kellyusa Airport;Very warm and humid;95;73;SE;8;61%;29%;11 Kerrville;Clouds and sun;93;68;SSE;8;62%;33%;12 Killeen;Humid with some sun;87;67;ENE;11;68%;60%;8 Killeen/Ft Hood;Clouds and sun;88;68;ENE;12;67%;61%;7 Kingsville Nas;Windy with some sun;94;77;SSE;18;61%;11%;11 La Grange;A t-storm around;90;77;SSE;10;61%;49%;5 Lago Vista;Clouds and sunshine;90;69;E;9;65%;35%;6 Lancaster;A heavy thunderstorm;81;61;NE;9;76%;78%;5 Laredo;Sunlit and very hot;106;76;SE;7;42%;8%;12 Llano;Partly sunny, humid;92;70;SE;7;59%;32%;11 Longview;Severe thunderstorms;83;63;SSW;10;76%;87%;3 Lubbock;Sunny and cooler;82;52;ESE;11;36%;29%;12 Lufkin;Severe thunderstorms;84;69;E;12;77%;89%;3 Mcallen;Breezy and hot;97;78;SSE;19;55%;9%;12 Mcgregor;A p.m. t-storm;86;68;ENE;13;70%;76%;5 Mckinney;A gusty thunderstorm;79;56;NE;12;78%;78%;5 Mesquite;A heavy thunderstorm;81;60;NNE;9;74%;78%;5 Midland;Sunny and pleasant;89;58;E;8;32%;7%;12 Midland Airpark;Sunny and pleasant;89;58;E;8;32%;7%;12 Midlothian;A heavy thunderstorm;82;60;NE;10;81%;78%;5 Mineola;Severe thunderstorms;82;62;NNE;8;77%;85%;5 Mineral Wells;Clouds and sunshine;82;56;ENE;10;64%;44%;4 Mount Pleasant;Severe thunderstorms;80;60;NNE;8;75%;84%;3 Nacogdoches;Severe thunderstorms;83;66;S;10;77%;89%;3 New Braunfels;Very warm and humid;94;74;SSE;10;60%;31%;7 Odessa;Sunny and pleasant;88;58;E;8;22%;7%;12 Orange;A t-storm in spots;84;75;S;11;69%;55%;4 Palacios;Windy and humid;83;77;SSE;20;79%;44%;5 Palestine;Severe thunderstorms;84;68;S;9;77%;94%;5 Pampa;Partly sunny, cooler;73;46;ENE;13;44%;61%;11 Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny, cooler;72;44;ENE;14;43%;51%;11 Paris;Showers and t-storms;74;55;NNE;9;82%;74%;5 Pecos;Sunny and beautiful;92;55;WSW;12;14%;6%;12 Perryton;Cooler;66;43;ENE;12;54%;65%;8 Plainview;Sunny and cooler;75;46;E;11;44%;31%;11 Pleasanton;Humid with some sun;98;73;SE;7;57%;9%;9 Port Aransas;Humid with some sun;82;77;SSE;15;83%;29%;7 Port Isabel;Breezy and humid;85;78;SSE;18;71%;29%;9 Port Lavaca;Breezy and humid;86;80;SSE;15;72%;44%;5 Randolph AFB;Very warm and humid;93;73;SE;10;63%;44%;7 Robstown;Breezy and humid;93;78;SSE;18;67%;12%;9 Rockport;Humid with some sun;85;78;SSE;14;75%;29%;7 Rocksprings;Mostly sunny, warmer;93;69;SSE;8;48%;14%;12 San Angelo;Mostly sunny, warm;94;62;ENE;10;37%;16%;12 San Antonio;Very warm and humid;95;74;SE;9;60%;29%;11 San Antonio Stinson;Very warm and humid;96;74;SE;9;58%;29%;11 San Marcos;Very warm and humid;93;74;SSE;11;61%;44%;6 Seminole;Sunlit and pleasant;86;55;ESE;7;23%;8%;12 Sherman-Denison;A heavy thunderstorm;75;53;NE;12;76%;64%;5 Snyder;Sunny, not as warm;82;54;ENE;9;48%;27%;11 Sonora;Sunny and warmer;96;61;SSW;10;40%;18%;12 Stephenville;Humid;83;58;ENE;9;66%;36%;11 Sulphur Springs;Severe thunderstorms;78;60;NNE;10;78%;83%;5 Sweetwater;Sunny and not as hot;84;56;ENE;9;44%;27%;11 Temple;A t-storm in spots;86;69;E;14;73%;71%;5 Terrell;Severe thunderstorms;81;60;NNE;10;78%;83%;5 Tyler;Severe thunderstorms;85;65;SE;12;72%;85%;5 Uvalde;Mostly sunny, warm;95;71;ESE;5;53%;7%;12 Vernon;Mostly sunny, cooler;79;52;ENE;13;43%;29%;11 Victoria;Breezy and humid;87;78;SSE;16;72%;29%;4 Waco;A t-storm around;86;67;ENE;13;68%;71%;5 Weslaco;Breezy, warm, humid;94;76;SSE;16;55%;9%;12 Wharton;A t-storm in spots;84;74;SSE;13;79%;45%;4 Wichita Falls;Not as warm;77;52;NE;14;55%;31%;8 Wink;Plenty of sunshine;91;58;ESE;9;16%;7%;12 Zapata;Very hot;107;78;SE;7;46%;8%;12 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather