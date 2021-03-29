Skip to main content
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Breezy in the a.m.;81;44;NNE;19;47%;1%;8

Abilene Dyess;Breezy in the a.m.;81;42;NNE;19;39%;1%;8

Alice;Warmer;88;67;SE;13;67%;45%;5

Alpine;Sunshine and warm;85;42;WSW;12;11%;0%;9

Amarillo;Sunny and breezy;54;31;NE;21;37%;3%;8

Angleton;An afternoon shower;80;69;S;14;77%;47%;4

Arlington;Breezy with some sun;79;51;NNE;15;59%;55%;5

Austin;Breezy;82;58;SSE;14;66%;44%;6

Austin Bergstrom;A warm breeze;84;61;SSE;12;70%;57%;6

Bay;Breezy in the p.m.;80;69;S;13;80%;34%;5

Beaumont;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;69;SSE;11;79%;50%;4

Beeville;Partly sunny, warmer;87;69;SSE;10;72%;31%;4

Borger;Breezy and cooler;57;34;NE;18;31%;3%;7

Bowie;Breezy in the a.m.;75;43;NNE;16;57%;69%;6

Breckenridge;Breezy in the a.m.;81;46;NNE;15;49%;5%;8

Brenham;Some sun returning;84;66;SSE;10;75%;36%;5

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, breezy;78;45;NNE;15;56%;17%;7

Brownsville;Warmer;86;71;SSE;14;68%;12%;8

Brownwood;Mostly sunny, breezy;82;45;NNE;16;62%;3%;8

Burnet;Sunshine and breezy;81;49;E;13;68%;29%;8

Canadian;Breezy and cooler;55;32;NE;18;35%;3%;7

Castroville;Breezy;85;61;ESE;14;72%;27%;7

Childress;Breezy and cooler;64;38;NE;19;37%;3%;7

Cleburne;Breezy in the a.m.;80;48;N;14;71%;43%;7

College Station;Breezy;84;61;S;14;71%;44%;5

Comanche;Mostly sunny, breezy;82;44;NNE;15;61%;5%;8

Conroe;An afternoon shower;82;66;SSE;9;72%;67%;4

Corpus Christi;Warmer;83;69;SSE;18;75%;31%;4

Corsicana;Breezy in the p.m.;81;52;N;14;74%;72%;7

Cotulla;Partial sunshine;91;67;SE;9;57%;4%;7

Dalhart;Breezy in the a.m.;52;27;NE;19;36%;3%;7

Dallas Love;Breezy with some sun;80;50;NNE;15;62%;58%;5

Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny, breezy;80;49;N;15;63%;61%;5

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny, breezy;78;49;NNE;17;63%;57%;5

Decatur;Mostly sunny, breezy;76;45;NNE;18;59%;21%;6

Del Rio;Breezy in the a.m.;88;61;SSE;15;58%;3%;9

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunshine and breezy;85;59;SSE;16;60%;2%;9

Denton;Breezy in the p.m.;75;47;NNE;17;68%;67%;5

Dryden;Breezy with sunshine;92;49;E;15;42%;4%;9

Dumas;Cooler;50;27;NE;15;42%;26%;7

Edinburg;Warmer;90;69;SSE;13;63%;13%;9

El Paso;Winds subsiding;82;48;W;15;11%;0%;8

Ellington;An afternoon shower;80;69;S;15;79%;58%;5

Falfurrias;Showers around;92;67;SSE;9;62%;63%;5

Fort Hood;Mostly sunny, breezy;82;51;S;16;68%;27%;7

Fort Worth;Mostly sunny, breezy;79;49;NNE;18;59%;45%;6

Fort Worth Alliance;Sunshine and breezy;78;49;NNE;18;60%;45%;6

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny, breezy;82;50;NNE;15;57%;30%;6

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny, breezy;79;50;NNE;15;65%;44%;6

Fredericksburg;Partly sunny, breezy;78;49;S;14;74%;5%;7

Gainesville;Breezy in the a.m.;74;46;NNE;17;63%;66%;5

Galveston;An afternoon shower;77;69;S;15;83%;58%;3

Gatesville;Breezy in the a.m.;82;49;ENE;15;73%;7%;7

Georgetown;Breezy with some sun;81;53;SSE;14;69%;44%;7

Giddings;Clouds breaking;82;62;S;9;72%;44%;5

Gilmer;A t-storm around;78;51;NNW;8;73%;76%;3

Graham;Breezy in the a.m.;77;42;NNE;14;56%;8%;8

Granbury;Mostly sunny, breezy;82;48;NNE;15;62%;9%;7

Grand Prairie;Breezy with some sun;79;51;N;15;58%;55%;5

Greenville;Partly sunny, breezy;75;49;N;16;70%;67%;4

Guadalupe Pass;Very windy, sunshine;76;39;W;32;12%;0%;9

Hamilton;Warm with some sun;83;46;N;13;66%;6%;7

Harlingen;Increasingly windy;87;70;SSE;17;72%;29%;8

Hearne;Partly sunny;84;60;S;9;73%;73%;5

Hebbronville;Partly sunny;91;64;SSE;10;63%;14%;7

Henderson;A t-storm around;79;58;SW;7;74%;73%;5

Hereford;Breezy and cooler;60;29;ENE;18;36%;2%;8

Hillsboro;Breezy in the a.m.;80;50;N;14;68%;66%;7

Hondo;Breezy with some sun;84;59;SE;14;65%;27%;7

Houston;An afternoon shower;81;67;SSE;10;75%;68%;5

Houston (Hobby Airport);An afternoon shower;82;70;S;14;72%;63%;4

Houston / Dunn Helistop;An afternoon shower;80;67;S;15;78%;68%;5

Houston / Southwest Airport;An afternoon shower;82;69;S;10;78%;59%;4

Houston Clover;An afternoon shower;81;68;S;15;75%;58%;4

Houston Hooks;An afternoon shower;83;67;S;11;74%;69%;5

Houston Hull;An afternoon shower;84;70;S;14;73%;61%;4

Houston Intercontinental;A p.m. shower or two;83;69;S;12;74%;72%;4

Huntsville;Some sun returning;84;64;S;8;67%;44%;5

Ingleside;Warmer;81;70;SSE;15;81%;30%;3

Jacksonville;A t-storm around;79;57;SW;8;73%;73%;5

Jasper;Brief p.m. showers;80;67;S;7;77%;85%;2

Junction;Sunshine and breezy;82;49;SW;15;59%;3%;8

Kellyusa Airport;Breezy in the a.m.;82;62;SSE;13;70%;27%;5

Kerrville;Breezy with some sun;78;49;SSE;13;78%;4%;7

Killeen;Mostly sunny, breezy;82;51;S;16;68%;27%;7

Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunshine and breezy;82;51;S;16;72%;61%;7

Kingsville Nas;Breezy and warmer;86;68;SSE;14;69%;31%;4

La Grange;Very warm;83;64;SSE;9;76%;44%;5

Lago Vista;Breezy with some sun;82;53;SSE;13;70%;44%;7

Lancaster;Breezy with some sun;78;49;N;17;63%;61%;5

Laredo;Mostly sunny;95;66;SE;10;54%;5%;9

Llano;Mostly sunny, breezy;82;49;ENE;14;67%;28%;7

Longview;A t-storm around;79;55;W;8;75%;80%;3

Lubbock;Not as warm;67;38;ENE;19;32%;2%;8

Lufkin;A p.m. shower or two;80;64;S;10;78%;72%;5

Mcallen;Warmer;90;70;SSE;15;64%;13%;9

Mcgregor;Mostly sunny, warm;83;51;S;16;72%;67%;6

Mckinney;Partly sunny, breezy;76;49;NNE;15;66%;68%;5

Mesquite;Breezy with some sun;78;49;N;18;68%;71%;5

Midland;Very warm;87;42;ENE;16;27%;3%;8

Midland Airpark;Very warm;87;42;ENE;16;27%;3%;8

Midlothian;Breezy in the a.m.;78;49;NE;14;73%;60%;7

Mineola;Becoming cloudy;77;51;N;9;74%;74%;5

Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny, breezy;80;45;NNE;14;56%;17%;7

Mount Pleasant;A t-storm around;76;53;NNW;10;72%;85%;3

Nacogdoches;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;63;S;9;80%;66%;5

New Braunfels;Breezy;82;61;SSE;13;76%;28%;5

Odessa;Very warm;87;41;ENE;15;30%;3%;8

Orange;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;70;SSE;9;76%;56%;4

Palacios;Breezy;78;68;SSE;15;85%;33%;5

Palestine;Partly sunny;80;56;S;7;73%;55%;5

Pampa;Breezy and cooler;55;32;NE;19;34%;3%;7

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Breezy and cooler;57;32;NE;18;32%;26%;7

Paris;Inc. clouds;73;48;N;11;65%;87%;4

Pecos;Sunny and very warm;88;42;ENE;10;19%;2%;8

Perryton;Breezy and colder;51;27;NNE;22;40%;26%;7

Plainview;Breezy and cooler;57;30;ENE;19;44%;2%;8

Pleasanton;Breezy and very warm;87;63;SE;13;70%;27%;5

Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;75;69;SSE;11;93%;44%;3

Port Isabel;Warmer;80;71;SSE;13;78%;28%;7

Port Lavaca;Breezy in the p.m.;80;72;SSE;12;78%;33%;2

Randolph AFB;Breezy;82;60;SSE;13;73%;28%;5

Robstown;Warmer;87;71;SSE;15;72%;31%;4

Rockport;Warmer;79;71;SSE;11;83%;30%;3

Rocksprings;Mostly sunny, breezy;79;49;SSE;15;76%;2%;9

San Angelo;Breezy and very warm;89;44;NE;17;45%;3%;8

San Antonio;Breezy, warm, humid;83;60;SE;13;78%;27%;5

San Antonio Stinson;Breezy;83;62;SSE;13;70%;27%;5

San Marcos;Breezy;81;60;SSE;13;70%;44%;5

Seminole;Lots of sun, breezy;82;36;ENE;18;27%;2%;8

Sherman-Denison;Breezy with some sun;74;47;NNE;15;63%;70%;5

Snyder;Sunny and breezy;75;38;NE;19;45%;3%;8

Sonora;Mostly sunny, breezy;85;44;ENE;17;62%;3%;9

Stephenville;Partly sunny, breezy;81;45;N;15;58%;7%;7

Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;75;51;NNW;11;72%;74%;4

Sweetwater;Sunshine and breezy;82;40;NE;18;46%;2%;8

Temple;Mostly sunny, breezy;81;53;SSE;16;76%;68%;6

Terrell;Breezy in the p.m.;77;50;NE;15;74%;67%;5

Tyler;A t-storm around;80;55;NW;10;66%;80%;5

Uvalde;Mostly sunny, breezy;83;58;SE;14;80%;26%;8

Vernon;Breezy in the p.m.;74;41;NNE;14;40%;4%;7

Victoria;Partly sunny;84;71;SSE;12;76%;27%;4

Waco;Breezy in the p.m.;83;51;SSW;17;70%;60%;7

Weslaco;Warmer;88;70;SSE;13;62%;13%;9

Wharton;Breezy in the p.m.;82;66;SSE;12;80%;44%;5

Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny, breezy;74;44;NNE;16;47%;11%;8

Wink;Sunny, breezy, warm;88;43;ENE;14;23%;2%;8

Zapata;Partly sunny;97;68;SE;8;55%;8%;9

