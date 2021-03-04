TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Friday, March 5, 2021
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Increasingly windy;60;43;NNE;22;47%;6%;2
Abilene Dyess;Increasingly windy;60;42;NNE;21;42%;4%;2
Alice;Clouds breaking;84;55;N;8;56%;27%;6
Alpine;Breezy and cooler;61;35;NE;15;42%;0%;6
Amarillo;Cooler with clearing;53;29;E;18;68%;26%;2
Angleton;A t-storm around;73;55;NNW;8;74%;65%;2
Arlington;A shower in the p.m.;68;46;NNE;9;55%;57%;4
Austin;Clearing;78;53;NNW;8;43%;8%;6
Austin Bergstrom;Breezy in the p.m.;79;54;NNW;12;47%;8%;6
Bay;A t-storm around;73;55;NNW;6;78%;47%;3
Beaumont;A shower and t-storm;67;52;NE;7;86%;83%;2
Beeville;Periods of sun, warm;85;57;N;7;52%;29%;6
Borger;Cooler;59;33;E;16;56%;45%;2
Bowie;Cooler;59;41;N;12;61%;57%;3
Breckenridge;Breezy and cooler;63;47;N;15;52%;29%;3
Brenham;A morning shower;76;53;N;8;61%;46%;5
Bridgeport;Cooler;61;43;N;12;58%;58%;4
Brownsville;A shower in the a.m.;79;56;WSW;7;70%;64%;4
Brownwood;Not as warm;66;47;N;15;53%;6%;6
Burnet;Mostly sunny;71;49;N;11;49%;4%;6
Canadian;A little a.m. rain;55;30;NE;14;73%;56%;2
Castroville;Mostly sunny;83;54;N;10;39%;7%;6
Childress;Windy and cooler;57;36;N;22;60%;6%;2
Cleburne;Breezy in the p.m.;69;46;N;13;63%;25%;4
College Station;A morning shower;75;52;NNW;9;60%;56%;6
Comanche;Cooler;64;47;N;15;54%;26%;6
Conroe;A t-storm around;72;53;NNE;7;68%;74%;3
Corpus Christi;A morning shower;81;55;NNW;10;64%;56%;4
Corsicana;Mostly cloudy;70;47;NNE;10;58%;30%;4
Cotulla;Sunny and nice;84;53;N;11;45%;6%;6
Dalhart;Winds subsiding;57;28;E;20;59%;41%;2
Dallas Love;A shower in the p.m.;67;46;NNE;10;56%;56%;4
Dallas Redbird;A shower in the p.m.;67;46;NNE;11;55%;66%;4
Dallas/Ft Worth;A shower in the p.m.;65;45;NNE;13;58%;56%;4
Decatur;Cooler;61;44;NNE;10;65%;66%;4
Del Rio;Increasingly windy;81;52;N;15;34%;2%;6
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny and breezy;81;51;N;16;37%;2%;6
Denton;Cooler;62;43;NNE;11;71%;57%;3
Dryden;Sunny and breezy;73;43;NNE;15;31%;3%;6
Dumas;Cooler;55;28;ESE;17;71%;41%;2
Edinburg;A morning shower;83;56;NNW;8;49%;59%;6
El Paso;Sunny and pleasant;71;45;ESE;6;27%;0%;6
Ellington;A stray p.m. t-storm;71;55;NNW;9;75%;65%;2
Falfurrias;Clouds breaking;85;58;NNW;7;46%;28%;6
Fort Hood;Breezy in the p.m.;73;49;N;15;48%;5%;6
Fort Worth;A shower in the p.m.;67;46;NNE;11;56%;67%;4
Fort Worth Alliance;A shower in the p.m.;66;45;N;14;53%;66%;4
Fort Worth Nas;A shower in the p.m.;67;47;N;14;52%;66%;5
Fort Worth Spinks;An afternoon shower;68;44;NNE;12;55%;56%;4
Fredericksburg;Sunny and pleasant;73;47;N;12;41%;2%;6
Gainesville;Cooler;59;42;NNE;9;68%;66%;2
Galveston;A t-storm around;67;56;WNW;9;80%;65%;1
Gatesville;Breezy in the p.m.;73;48;N;12;55%;4%;6
Georgetown;Turning sunny;76;51;N;10;49%;6%;6
Giddings;Turning sunny;77;53;N;7;49%;17%;6
Gilmer;A t-storm, cooler;58;43;NNE;6;79%;65%;1
Graham;Breezy and cooler;58;41;NNE;14;65%;10%;3
Granbury;Breezy in the p.m.;67;47;N;14;58%;8%;5
Grand Prairie;A shower in the p.m.;69;47;NNE;9;55%;66%;4
Greenville;A shower in the p.m.;60;42;NNE;9;70%;66%;2
Guadalupe Pass;Very windy, cooler;56;37;ENE;26;32%;0%;6
Hamilton;Breezy in the p.m.;70;48;N;14;54%;6%;6
Harlingen;A shower or two;80;53;WSW;9;74%;60%;5
Hearne;Clearing;75;51;N;9;57%;34%;6
Hebbronville;Periods of sun, nice;83;55;N;9;44%;27%;7
Henderson;Couple of t-storms;60;43;NE;7;77%;68%;2
Hereford;Breezy and cooler;56;26;E;19;63%;10%;2
Hillsboro;Breezy in the p.m.;72;48;N;13;58%;6%;4
Hondo;Breezy in the p.m.;81;50;N;13;38%;7%;6
Houston;A t-storm around;72;56;N;8;74%;65%;3
Houston (Hobby Airport);A t-storm around;73;56;NNW;9;69%;65%;2
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A t-storm around;71;54;NNW;10;72%;65%;3
Houston / Southwest Airport;A t-storm around;74;55;NW;4;73%;65%;2
Houston Clover;A stray p.m. t-storm;72;55;NNW;6;72%;65%;2
Houston Hooks;A t-storm around;74;53;NW;6;70%;48%;3
Houston Hull;A t-storm around;75;57;NNW;8;70%;56%;3
Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm around;73;54;NW;8;72%;65%;3
Huntsville;A shower;72;52;NNE;7;63%;61%;3
Ingleside;A morning shower;79;56;N;6;68%;46%;3
Jacksonville;Spotty showers;63;45;NE;6;72%;65%;1
Jasper;A shower and t-storm;66;51;NE;6;80%;88%;2
Junction;Breezy in the p.m.;71;45;N;14;40%;2%;6
Kellyusa Airport;Breezy in the p.m.;80;53;N;10;44%;8%;6
Kerrville;Sunny and nice;73;48;N;12;41%;4%;6
Killeen;Breezy in the p.m.;73;49;N;15;48%;5%;6
Killeen/Ft Hood;Breezy in the p.m.;74;48;N;14;47%;4%;6
Kingsville Nas;Clouds breaking;83;54;NNW;8;58%;28%;6
La Grange;Clearing;78;55;N;8;56%;17%;5
Lago Vista;Turning sunny;75;49;NNW;11;49%;6%;6
Lancaster;A shower in the p.m.;67;45;NNE;9;59%;66%;4
Laredo;Mostly sunny;85;54;N;11;48%;7%;7
Llano;Sunny, breezy, nice;74;49;N;14;44%;2%;6
Longview;A shower and t-storm;60;43;NE;7;75%;71%;1
Lubbock;Breezy and cooler;55;36;NE;20;54%;4%;4
Lufkin;A shower and t-storm;67;49;NE;6;83%;66%;1
Mcallen;A morning shower;83;55;NNW;9;61%;51%;6
Mcgregor;Breezy in the p.m.;73;47;N;13;52%;6%;6
Mckinney;A shower in the p.m.;63;43;NNE;10;66%;56%;3
Mesquite;A shower in the p.m.;66;45;NNE;9;62%;66%;4
Midland;Windy and cooler;62;39;NNE;20;35%;3%;6
Midland Airpark;Windy and cooler;62;39;NNE;20;35%;3%;6
Midlothian;Breezy in the p.m.;68;45;NNE;10;60%;27%;4
Mineola;Cooler with a shower;61;42;NNE;8;73%;67%;1
Mineral Wells;Increasingly windy;63;43;N;16;51%;26%;5
Mount Pleasant;A t-storm, cooler;60;42;NE;8;69%;65%;1
Nacogdoches;A shower and t-storm;61;45;NNE;6;84%;65%;1
New Braunfels;Partly sunny;81;55;N;11;47%;26%;6
Odessa;Breezy and cooler;62;37;NE;17;45%;3%;6
Orange;A shower and t-storm;66;51;NE;7;86%;88%;2
Palacios;A morning shower;75;56;NNW;10;76%;51%;3
Palestine;Spotty showers;66;46;NNE;7;70%;67%;3
Pampa;Cooler;56;32;NE;18;65%;56%;2
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Cooler;57;30;NNW;17;61%;51%;1
Paris;Spotty showers;57;39;NNE;9;73%;70%;1
Pecos;Breezy, not as warm;67;39;ENE;14;40%;3%;6
Perryton;A little a.m. rain;56;31;ESE;15;67%;57%;2
Plainview;Breezy and cooler;50;29;NE;21;68%;5%;3
Pleasanton;Mostly sunny, warm;83;54;N;7;48%;8%;6
Port Aransas;A morning shower;70;57;NNW;6;81%;46%;3
Port Isabel;Rain and drizzle;72;60;W;6;80%;68%;2
Port Lavaca;A morning shower;78;60;NNW;8;61%;54%;4
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;79;52;N;10;47%;8%;6
Robstown;Mostly cloudy;84;57;N;8;61%;29%;5
Rockport;A morning shower;75;58;NNW;7;73%;53%;3
Rocksprings;Sunny and breezy;71;47;N;15;43%;3%;6
San Angelo;Increasingly windy;66;42;N;19;39%;3%;6
San Antonio;Mostly sunny, nice;80;54;N;9;52%;8%;6
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny, nice;80;53;N;9;48%;8%;6
San Marcos;Breezy in the p.m.;80;54;N;12;48%;26%;6
Seminole;Breezy and cooler;59;36;NE;19;46%;3%;5
Sherman-Denison;Cooler;59;42;NNE;11;69%;57%;1
Snyder;Cooler;56;41;NNE;17;59%;27%;4
Sonora;Breezy in the p.m.;70;42;NNE;16;43%;3%;6
Stephenville;Partly sunny, breezy;65;45;N;16;49%;8%;5
Sulphur Springs;Cooler with a shower;58;43;NNE;8;74%;60%;1
Sweetwater;Breezy and cooler;59;42;NNE;19;55%;3%;5
Temple;Breezy in the p.m.;73;48;N;14;54%;6%;6
Terrell;A shower in the p.m.;64;44;NNE;9;70%;57%;3
Tyler;Spotty showers;62;45;NNE;7;71%;67%;1
Uvalde;Mostly sunny;80;51;N;9;49%;2%;6
Vernon;Increasingly windy;58;37;N;18;60%;11%;2
Victoria;Rather cloudy;82;58;NNW;9;58%;31%;4
Waco;Breezy in the p.m.;73;49;N;13;53%;5%;6
Weslaco;A shower or two;82;56;NW;7;52%;64%;5
Wharton;A shower;75;56;NW;7;71%;60%;3
Wichita Falls;Cooler;58;40;N;18;61%;57%;2
Wink;Windy, not as warm;65;37;NNE;19;33%;3%;6
Zapata;Partly sunny;88;58;N;10;44%;27%;7
