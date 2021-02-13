TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Sunday, February 14, 2021
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Snow;16;3;N;16;80%;94%;1
Abilene Dyess;Frigid with snow;17;3;N;16;66%;94%;1
Alice;A shower in the p.m.;43;24;N;11;74%;88%;1
Alpine;Some afternoon snow;40;5;NNE;10;46%;92%;1
Amarillo;Snow;7;-12;N;30;63%;96%;1
Angleton;Low clouds and cold;46;29;NNE;11;71%;75%;1
Arlington;Snow and sleet;26;11;N;15;58%;90%;1
Austin;A bit of ice;30;13;N;9;69%;91%;1
Austin Bergstrom;Snow and sleet;33;15;N;14;71%;90%;1
Bay;Low clouds and cold;45;26;NNE;9;80%;75%;1
Beaumont;A little a.m. rain;45;30;NNE;9;62%;94%;1
Beeville;A shower in the p.m.;42;24;N;11;81%;81%;1
Borger;Frigid with snow;9;-5;NNE;13;61%;96%;1
Bowie;Frigid with snow;16;3;N;15;72%;94%;1
Breckenridge;Powdery snow;20;7;N;15;66%;94%;1
Brenham;A little p.m. rain;36;22;N;8;74%;92%;1
Bridgeport;Snow;19;5;N;14;71%;95%;1
Brownsville;Rather cloudy;50;33;NNW;10;74%;67%;1
Brownwood;Snow and sleet;24;7;N;15;60%;89%;1
Burnet;Snow and sleet;27;11;N;15;68%;89%;1
Canadian;Frigid with snow;3;-9;N;11;84%;98%;1
Castroville;Snow and sleet;39;16;N;8;57%;78%;1
Childress;Snow;11;-2;N;25;72%;96%;1
Cleburne;Snow and sleet;24;8;N;15;70%;89%;1
College Station;A little p.m. rain;33;20;N;14;70%;93%;1
Comanche;Snow and sleet;22;8;N;14;68%;90%;1
Conroe;A bit of ice;32;24;N;8;79%;81%;1
Corpus Christi;Cold;44;25;N;15;81%;77%;1
Corsicana;A bit of ice;29;14;N;15;60%;89%;1
Cotulla;A shower in the p.m.;41;21;N;10;68%;85%;1
Dalhart;Snow;5;-11;NNE;16;73%;94%;1
Dallas Love;Snow and sleet;27;10;N;15;58%;90%;1
Dallas Redbird;Snow and sleet;27;10;N;16;60%;89%;1
Dallas/Ft Worth;Snow and sleet;25;8;N;18;61%;90%;1
Decatur;Snow and sleet;19;5;N;18;73%;91%;1
Del Rio;Cold, some p.m. snow;45;16;N;11;61%;78%;1
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Snow and sleet;42;15;N;12;62%;79%;1
Denton;Snow and sleet;22;8;N;17;64%;90%;1
Dryden;Some afternoon snow;36;8;N;10;47%;81%;1
Dumas;Frigid with snow;7;-11;N;15;63%;94%;1
Edinburg;Mainly cloudy, cold;45;30;N;9;81%;72%;1
El Paso;Cooler, p.m. rain;52;19;E;14;52%;79%;2
Ellington;A little a.m. rain;44;29;NNE;12;72%;86%;1
Falfurrias;An afternoon shower;46;30;N;8;75%;80%;1
Fort Hood;A bit of ice;31;10;N;16;62%;89%;1
Fort Worth;Snow and sleet;25;10;N;16;57%;90%;1
Fort Worth Alliance;Snow and sleet;24;8;N;17;61%;90%;1
Fort Worth Nas;Snow and sleet;25;10;N;15;60%;90%;1
Fort Worth Spinks;Snow and sleet;25;8;N;15;64%;90%;1
Fredericksburg;Snow and sleet;30;7;N;8;70%;78%;1
Gainesville;Frigid with snow;18;4;N;16;66%;95%;1
Galveston;A little a.m. rain;48;33;NE;16;72%;85%;1
Gatesville;Snow and sleet;29;8;N;15;70%;90%;1
Georgetown;A bit of ice;32;12;N;9;68%;91%;1
Giddings;A bit of ice;29;21;N;8;81%;91%;1
Gilmer;A bit of ice;30;18;NNE;15;67%;90%;1
Graham;Frigid with snow;19;4;N;15;70%;94%;1
Granbury;Snow and sleet;25;9;N;15;62%;90%;1
Grand Prairie;Snow and sleet;26;12;N;15;57%;90%;1
Greenville;Snow and sleet;27;12;N;15;60%;89%;1
Guadalupe Pass;Frigid, p.m. snow;26;7;ENE;27;70%;96%;1
Hamilton;Snow and sleet;26;7;N;15;68%;90%;1
Harlingen;Breezy in the p.m.;49;30;NNW;12;88%;69%;1
Hearne;Ice to rain;34;20;N;9;70%;92%;1
Hebbronville;An afternoon shower;40;23;N;7;71%;87%;1
Henderson;A bit of ice;31;19;NNE;7;61%;90%;1
Hereford;Snow;9;-9;NNE;27;56%;96%;1
Hillsboro;A bit of ice;27;10;N;15;62%;89%;1
Hondo;Snow and sleet;37;14;NNE;12;67%;79%;1
Houston;Low clouds and cold;40;27;N;8;69%;76%;1
Houston (Hobby Airport);Low clouds and cold;44;28;NNE;11;71%;74%;1
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Cold with low clouds;40;27;NNE;11;80%;76%;1
Houston / Southwest Airport;Low clouds and cold;45;28;NNE;8;76%;75%;1
Houston Clover;Cold with low clouds;45;28;NNE;10;73%;75%;1
Houston Hooks;A touch of a.m. rain;38;25;NNE;9;76%;85%;1
Houston Hull;Low clouds and cold;44;27;NNE;10;73%;75%;1
Houston Intercontinental;A little a.m. rain;43;26;NNE;11;72%;85%;1
Huntsville;A bit of ice;32;21;N;6;74%;91%;1
Ingleside;An afternoon shower;44;32;N;15;85%;73%;1
Jacksonville;A bit of ice;32;19;NNE;7;65%;79%;1
Jasper;Rain and drizzle;35;26;NNE;6;72%;88%;1
Junction;Snow and sleet;30;6;NNE;11;73%;89%;1
Kellyusa Airport;Snow and sleet;35;16;NNE;12;75%;90%;1
Kerrville;Snow and sleet;32;8;N;9;65%;90%;1
Killeen;A bit of ice;31;10;N;16;62%;89%;1
Killeen/Ft Hood;A bit of ice;28;10;N;16;67%;89%;1
Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy, cold;45;26;N;11;74%;75%;1
La Grange;A bit of ice;32;21;N;8;68%;91%;1
Lago Vista;A bit of ice;33;9;N;11;68%;90%;1
Lancaster;Snow and sleet;26;11;N;17;63%;89%;1
Laredo;Rain and drizzle;43;22;N;7;69%;84%;1
Llano;Snow and sleet;29;8;N;15;69%;89%;1
Longview;A bit of ice;30;19;NNE;7;61%;90%;1
Lubbock;Snow;11;-2;NNE;29;68%;97%;1
Lufkin;A little p.m. rain;35;24;NNE;9;74%;83%;1
Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;48;30;NNW;9;83%;74%;1
Mcgregor;A bit of ice;30;12;N;16;65%;90%;1
Mckinney;Snow and sleet;24;8;N;15;59%;90%;1
Mesquite;Snow and sleet;26;11;N;17;65%;89%;1
Midland;Snow;19;3;NNE;25;78%;95%;1
Midland Airpark;Snow;19;3;NNE;25;78%;95%;1
Midlothian;Snow and sleet;26;9;N;15;70%;89%;1
Mineola;A bit of ice;30;14;N;15;64%;89%;1
Mineral Wells;Snow and sleet;20;5;N;15;70%;89%;1
Mount Pleasant;Snow and sleet;32;18;NNE;16;56%;91%;1
Nacogdoches;A bit of ice;34;21;NNE;7;58%;91%;1
New Braunfels;Snow and sleet;33;17;N;12;68%;91%;1
Odessa;Snow;18;3;NNE;25;63%;94%;1
Orange;A little rain, cold;43;30;NNE;8;64%;80%;1
Palacios;Cold;46;26;NNE;15;77%;78%;2
Palestine;A bit of ice;33;19;N;15;61%;82%;1
Pampa;Frigid with snow;6;-8;N;15;70%;96%;1
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Frigid with snow;7;-8;N;14;79%;96%;1
Paris;Snow and sleet;25;10;N;15;63%;89%;1
Pecos;Snow;31;7;NNE;24;53%;95%;1
Perryton;Frigid with snow;1;-17;N;13;83%;95%;1
Plainview;Snow;6;-8;NNE;27;84%;96%;1
Pleasanton;Snow and sleet;37;20;N;8;65%;91%;1
Port Aransas;Increasingly windy;47;32;N;19;72%;80%;1
Port Isabel;Low clouds;53;40;NNW;11;69%;66%;1
Port Lavaca;Cold;46;29;N;13;68%;72%;2
Randolph AFB;Snow and sleet;33;14;NNE;13;76%;90%;1
Robstown;Mostly cloudy, cold;44;27;N;12;80%;75%;1
Rockport;An afternoon shower;47;30;N;15;67%;73%;1
Rocksprings;Snow and sleet;32;10;N;10;54%;90%;1
San Angelo;Very cold with snow;24;5;N;15;76%;94%;1
San Antonio;Snow and sleet;33;15;N;10;72%;90%;1
San Antonio Stinson;Snow and sleet;32;15;NNE;11;83%;89%;1
San Marcos;Snow and sleet;31;15;N;12;65%;79%;1
Seminole;Snow;17;1;NNE;28;68%;96%;1
Sherman-Denison;Snow and sleet;20;6;N;15;66%;90%;1
Snyder;Snow;13;-2;NNE;28;66%;95%;1
Sonora;Snow and sleet;28;3;N;12;55%;89%;1
Stephenville;Snow and sleet;21;5;N;14;69%;90%;1
Sulphur Springs;Snow and sleet;29;14;N;17;63%;89%;1
Sweetwater;Frigid with snow;14;2;NNE;13;74%;93%;1
Temple;A bit of ice;31;11;N;15;67%;89%;1
Terrell;Snow and sleet;27;11;N;15;64%;89%;1
Tyler;A bit of ice;32;18;N;15;58%;90%;1
Uvalde;Snow and sleet;36;14;N;7;64%;79%;1
Vernon;Frigid with snow;14;2;N;13;74%;95%;1
Victoria;Periods of sun, cold;41;25;N;12;73%;72%;2
Waco;A bit of ice;31;13;N;17;64%;90%;1
Weslaco;Low clouds;47;30;NNW;9;75%;72%;1
Wharton;Low clouds and cold;39;25;N;10;77%;74%;1
Wichita Falls;Snow;16;2;N;17;69%;95%;1
Wink;Snow;27;6;NNE;24;76%;95%;1
Zapata;A shower in the p.m.;49;26;N;5;59%;87%;1
_____
