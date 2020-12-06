TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Monday, December 7, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Plenty of sunshine;67;38;SW;4;42%;0%;3
Abilene Dyess;Plenty of sunshine;67;37;WSW;4;36%;0%;3
Alice;Sunny and pleasant;73;40;W;6;43%;0%;4
Alpine;Partly sunny;64;35;ESE;5;26%;0%;4
Amarillo;Plenty of sun;64;32;NW;7;29%;2%;3
Angleton;Plenty of sun;65;39;WNW;7;56%;4%;4
Arlington;Plenty of sun;64;39;SW;5;48%;2%;3
Austin;Plenty of sun;70;42;W;3;40%;3%;3
Austin Bergstrom;Plenty of sunshine;71;37;W;6;45%;3%;3
Bay;Plenty of sun;65;40;WNW;6;57%;4%;4
Beaumont;Plenty of sun;65;42;NNW;6;57%;5%;3
Beeville;Sunny and pleasant;70;42;SW;5;45%;1%;4
Borger;Plenty of sunshine;65;36;NW;6;29%;2%;3
Bowie;Plenty of sunshine;64;35;NNW;4;55%;1%;3
Breckenridge;Plenty of sun;68;38;SSW;3;42%;1%;3
Brenham;Plenty of sunshine;66;42;NNW;6;54%;3%;3
Bridgeport;Plenty of sunshine;64;35;WNW;4;54%;1%;3
Brownsville;Partly sunny;72;44;NNE;7;48%;3%;4
Brownwood;Plenty of sunshine;67;30;S;5;43%;2%;3
Burnet;Plenty of sun;67;40;S;5;41%;2%;3
Canadian;Plenty of sunshine;65;29;NW;6;44%;4%;3
Castroville;Sunny and beautiful;71;39;SW;4;37%;2%;4
Childress;Plenty of sunshine;68;35;NW;7;41%;2%;3
Cleburne;Plenty of sunshine;65;41;SW;6;50%;1%;3
College Station;Plenty of sunshine;66;42;W;7;52%;3%;3
Comanche;Plenty of sun;66;41;SW;5;41%;2%;3
Conroe;Plenty of sunshine;64;38;NW;6;57%;4%;3
Corpus Christi;Sunny and nice;70;42;WNW;8;48%;0%;4
Corsicana;Plenty of sunshine;65;43;SW;6;49%;2%;3
Cotulla;Sunny and pleasant;74;42;SSW;3;41%;0%;4
Dalhart;Plenty of sunshine;63;28;WNW;11;33%;2%;3
Dallas Love;Plenty of sunshine;64;41;WNW;5;51%;2%;3
Dallas Redbird;Plenty of sunshine;63;41;W;6;50%;2%;3
Dallas/Ft Worth;Plenty of sunshine;63;39;WNW;7;55%;2%;3
Decatur;Plenty of sun;64;41;W;4;47%;2%;3
Del Rio;Mostly sunny;74;41;WNW;4;39%;0%;4
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny, nice;73;38;NNW;5;39%;0%;4
Denton;Plenty of sun;64;35;WSW;5;51%;1%;3
Dryden;Mostly sunny;72;43;SE;5;29%;0%;4
Dumas;Plenty of sun;62;30;NW;8;32%;2%;3
Edinburg;Partly sunny;73;44;ESE;6;38%;2%;4
El Paso;Partly sunny;64;31;ENE;6;28%;0%;3
Ellington;Plenty of sun;63;43;WNW;8;54%;5%;3
Falfurrias;Sunny and nice;72;41;E;5;40%;2%;4
Fort Hood;Plenty of sunshine;66;41;W;6;48%;1%;3
Fort Worth;Plenty of sunshine;64;39;SW;5;47%;1%;3
Fort Worth Alliance;Plenty of sunshine;65;38;WNW;7;52%;1%;3
Fort Worth Nas;Plenty of sunshine;66;40;W;6;50%;1%;3
Fort Worth Spinks;Plenty of sunshine;65;38;W;5;51%;1%;3
Fredericksburg;Plenty of sunshine;67;35;SSW;5;41%;3%;3
Gainesville;Plenty of sunshine;63;37;WSW;5;53%;1%;3
Galveston;Plenty of sun;64;52;WNW;11;52%;5%;3
Gatesville;Plenty of sun;66;39;SW;6;47%;1%;3
Georgetown;Plenty of sunshine;67;40;S;6;42%;2%;3
Giddings;Plenty of sunshine;67;42;WNW;5;51%;2%;3
Gilmer;Plenty of sunshine;59;37;WSW;5;62%;1%;3
Graham;Plenty of sunshine;66;36;SW;4;46%;1%;3
Granbury;Plenty of sunshine;66;39;SW;5;48%;1%;3
Grand Prairie;Plenty of sunshine;63;39;SW;5;49%;2%;3
Greenville;Plenty of sun;63;38;WSW;5;51%;1%;3
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, breezy;57;40;NE;15;23%;0%;3
Hamilton;Plenty of sun;66;41;SW;6;44%;2%;3
Harlingen;Partly sunny;72;41;SSE;9;50%;3%;4
Hearne;Plenty of sunshine;64;39;SW;6;56%;3%;3
Hebbronville;Sunny and beautiful;71;44;SE;5;35%;1%;4
Henderson;Plenty of sun;60;38;W;5;60%;1%;3
Hereford;Plenty of sun;65;31;NW;7;28%;2%;3
Hillsboro;Plenty of sun;65;40;SW;6;52%;1%;3
Hondo;Sunny and nice;72;37;WNW;4;40%;1%;4
Houston;Plenty of sun;64;44;NNW;7;53%;5%;3
Houston (Hobby Airport);Plenty of sunshine;65;43;WNW;9;50%;5%;3
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Plenty of sunshine;63;46;WNW;9;52%;4%;3
Houston / Southwest Airport;Plenty of sunshine;65;40;W;5;55%;4%;3
Houston Clover;Plenty of sun;64;41;WNW;7;51%;5%;3
Houston Hooks;Plenty of sun;64;39;WNW;6;54%;4%;3
Houston Hull;Plenty of sun;66;41;WNW;7;55%;4%;3
Houston Intercontinental;Plenty of sunshine;65;41;WNW;8;53%;4%;3
Huntsville;Plenty of sunshine;64;44;WNW;6;54%;4%;3
Ingleside;Plenty of sunshine;69;47;N;7;62%;0%;4
Jacksonville;Plenty of sunshine;60;43;W;5;57%;2%;3
Jasper;Plenty of sunshine;62;38;NNW;6;64%;3%;3
Junction;Plenty of sunshine;71;31;WSW;2;41%;1%;3
Kellyusa Airport;Plenty of sunshine;70;39;NNW;3;44%;3%;4
Kerrville;Plenty of sunshine;70;34;S;5;40%;2%;3
Killeen;Plenty of sunshine;66;41;W;6;48%;1%;3
Killeen/Ft Hood;Plenty of sun;66;39;W;6;48%;1%;3
Kingsville Nas;Sunny and nice;71;39;WNW;7;44%;0%;4
La Grange;Plenty of sunshine;67;42;N;5;53%;1%;3
Lago Vista;Plenty of sunshine;67;43;WNW;4;46%;3%;3
Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;63;40;WSW;5;51%;2%;3
Laredo;Sunny and pleasant;73;45;ESE;4;38%;0%;4
Llano;Plenty of sunshine;70;34;S;5;46%;3%;3
Longview;Plenty of sunshine;59;37;W;6;62%;1%;3
Lubbock;Plenty of sunshine;68;32;N;6;28%;0%;3
Lufkin;Plenty of sunshine;63;36;WNW;6;56%;2%;3
Mcallen;Partly sunny, nice;73;42;SSE;7;40%;1%;4
Mcgregor;Plenty of sunshine;65;37;WSW;6;53%;1%;3
Mckinney;Plenty of sunshine;63;35;WNW;6;57%;1%;3
Mesquite;Plenty of sunshine;63;40;SW;5;51%;2%;3
Midland;Plenty of sunshine;68;36;W;3;32%;0%;3
Midland Airpark;Plenty of sunshine;68;36;W;3;32%;0%;3
Midlothian;Plenty of sun;63;38;W;4;58%;2%;3
Mineola;Plenty of sunshine;61;38;WSW;6;57%;1%;3
Mineral Wells;Plenty of sun;65;36;WNW;6;56%;2%;3
Mount Pleasant;Plenty of sunshine;60;36;WSW;6;57%;2%;3
Nacogdoches;Plenty of sunshine;61;34;WNW;7;60%;2%;3
New Braunfels;Plenty of sunshine;71;40;SW;6;39%;2%;3
Odessa;Plenty of sun;68;35;WSW;4;27%;0%;3
Orange;Plenty of sunshine;63;40;NNW;6;58%;4%;3
Palacios;Plenty of sunshine;66;42;NE;9;56%;3%;4
Palestine;Plenty of sunshine;62;40;W;5;56%;2%;3
Pampa;Plenty of sun;62;35;NW;9;34%;2%;3
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Plenty of sunshine;62;27;WSW;8;46%;3%;3
Paris;Plenty of sun;60;36;WSW;6;58%;2%;3
Pecos;Mostly sunny;67;29;SSE;4;37%;0%;3
Perryton;Plenty of sunshine;59;29;NW;9;49%;4%;3
Plainview;Plenty of sunshine;65;30;NW;8;31%;2%;3
Pleasanton;Sunny and pleasant;71;41;SSW;4;39%;2%;4
Port Aransas;Plenty of sunshine;65;53;NNW;7;53%;2%;4
Port Isabel;Partly sunny;70;47;NNE;10;51%;2%;4
Port Lavaca;Plenty of sunshine;67;44;NNW;7;56%;1%;4
Randolph AFB;Plenty of sun;70;39;WSW;4;41%;2%;3
Robstown;Sunny and nice;72;42;NNW;6;47%;1%;4
Rockport;Plenty of sunshine;69;48;NW;7;51%;0%;4
Rocksprings;Plenty of sun;69;44;SSW;4;33%;0%;4
San Angelo;Plenty of sunshine;69;34;WSW;3;41%;0%;3
San Antonio;Plenty of sunshine;68;39;SW;4;41%;2%;3
San Antonio Stinson;Plenty of sunshine;70;39;N;3;44%;3%;4
San Marcos;Plenty of sunshine;69;40;SW;6;42%;3%;3
Seminole;Plenty of sunshine;68;31;WSW;5;29%;2%;3
Sherman-Denison;Plenty of sunshine;63;39;NW;6;54%;2%;3
Snyder;Plenty of sunshine;66;38;SW;4;34%;0%;3
Sonora;Sunny and warmer;71;31;SE;4;37%;2%;3
Stephenville;Plenty of sunshine;66;38;W;4;47%;2%;3
Sulphur Springs;Plenty of sunshine;60;39;WSW;6;58%;2%;3
Sweetwater;Plenty of sunshine;67;43;SSW;5;33%;0%;3
Temple;Plenty of sunshine;65;38;W;6;53%;2%;3
Terrell;Plenty of sun;62;38;SW;6;52%;2%;3
Tyler;Plenty of sun;62;41;WSW;6;53%;1%;3
Uvalde;Plenty of sunshine;70;40;S;4;38%;0%;4
Vernon;Plenty of sunshine;69;35;W;6;38%;3%;3
Victoria;Sunny and pleasant;69;42;NW;6;54%;1%;4
Waco;Plenty of sun;65;37;WSW;6;51%;2%;3
Weslaco;Partly sunny, nice;71;45;E;6;40%;2%;4
Wharton;Plenty of sunshine;65;42;NNW;6;57%;4%;3
Wichita Falls;Plenty of sunshine;65;34;NNW;4;50%;2%;3
Wink;Sunny;68;27;WNW;4;33%;0%;3
Zapata;Mostly sunny, nice;73;46;E;4;37%;1%;4
