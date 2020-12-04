TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Saturday, December 5, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Clouds and sun;55;35;W;6;45%;39%;3
Abilene Dyess;A stray shower;54;35;W;5;39%;52%;3
Alice;Showers around;62;40;NNW;8;56%;70%;1
Alpine;A shower or two;46;30;W;5;55%;59%;1
Amarillo;Partly sunny;54;28;NNW;10;44%;0%;3
Angleton;An afternoon shower;57;41;WNW;5;71%;47%;3
Arlington;Clouds and sun;62;41;WNW;4;40%;32%;3
Austin;A stray shower;60;40;N;1;48%;55%;3
Austin Bergstrom;A shower in spots;60;38;WNW;3;54%;54%;2
Bay;An afternoon shower;57;41;NW;4;74%;55%;4
Beaumont;Partly sunny;59;43;NNW;4;65%;44%;3
Beeville;Mostly cloudy;60;39;NNE;6;63%;44%;1
Borger;Partly sunny;56;32;NNW;8;43%;2%;3
Bowie;Mostly sunny;59;34;NNW;3;55%;33%;3
Breckenridge;Clouds and sun;59;37;W;4;43%;36%;3
Brenham;An afternoon shower;58;40;WSW;3;58%;58%;2
Bridgeport;Clouds and sun;59;34;W;2;53%;0%;3
Brownsville;A shower or two;60;45;NNW;11;66%;87%;1
Brownwood;A stray shower;56;31;NNW;5;47%;56%;2
Burnet;A stray shower;57;34;WNW;4;46%;59%;2
Canadian;Partly sunny;55;27;NNW;7;60%;2%;3
Castroville;A brief shower;59;35;NNW;4;48%;48%;2
Childress;Mostly sunny;58;33;NNW;9;48%;2%;3
Cleburne;Clouds and sun;61;38;WNW;5;45%;44%;3
College Station;An afternoon shower;60;39;W;3;57%;55%;3
Comanche;A shower in spots;58;35;NW;4;41%;58%;2
Conroe;Clouds and sun;59;39;WSW;4;58%;44%;3
Corpus Christi;A shower or two;60;40;N;11;64%;85%;1
Corsicana;Clouds and sun;61;43;WSW;4;46%;36%;3
Cotulla;Variable cloudiness;62;38;WNW;5;51%;2%;2
Dalhart;Partly sunny, breezy;54;26;N;16;43%;0%;3
Dallas Love;Clouds and sunshine;61;43;W;3;48%;30%;3
Dallas Redbird;Clouds and sun;61;42;W;4;45%;44%;3
Dallas/Ft Worth;Clouds and sun;60;40;W;5;51%;30%;3
Decatur;Clouds and sun;60;37;W;4;42%;33%;3
Del Rio;Variable cloudiness;61;38;NW;7;54%;23%;1
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Variable cloudiness;59;35;NW;8;55%;23%;1
Denton;Clouds and sun;61;37;W;5;46%;30%;3
Dryden;A shower or two;48;36;W;7;68%;59%;1
Dumas;Partly sunny;52;27;N;11;47%;0%;3
Edinburg;A shower or two;63;43;NNW;9;48%;87%;1
El Paso;Partly sunny;58;28;WNW;6;32%;0%;3
Ellington;Partly sunny;56;44;W;6;67%;44%;2
Falfurrias;A shower or two;65;41;NNW;6;47%;71%;1
Fort Hood;A shower in spots;59;39;WNW;3;48%;56%;3
Fort Worth;Clouds and sun;60;38;NW;4;40%;31%;3
Fort Worth Alliance;Clouds and sun;61;40;W;5;49%;30%;3
Fort Worth Nas;Clouds and sun;62;42;W;4;45%;32%;3
Fort Worth Spinks;Clouds and sun;61;38;W;3;47%;27%;3
Fredericksburg;A shower in spots;54;31;WNW;4;52%;48%;2
Gainesville;Plenty of sunshine;60;36;W;4;48%;29%;3
Galveston;Partly sunny;59;49;NW;10;63%;44%;2
Gatesville;A shower in places;59;38;WNW;4;48%;57%;2
Georgetown;A shower in places;59;37;W;3;44%;57%;2
Giddings;An afternoon shower;57;38;WSW;3;54%;55%;2
Gilmer;Plenty of sunshine;60;39;WSW;3;54%;33%;3
Graham;Clouds and sun;59;34;WSW;4;46%;33%;3
Granbury;Clouds and sun;62;39;WNW;4;43%;36%;3
Grand Prairie;Clouds and sun;62;41;W;5;40%;32%;3
Greenville;Clouds and sun;62;39;WSW;4;46%;27%;3
Guadalupe Pass;Periods of sun;47;32;WNW;21;32%;5%;2
Hamilton;A shower in places;59;37;NW;4;44%;57%;2
Harlingen;A shower or two;59;44;NNW;12;76%;90%;1
Hearne;An afternoon shower;58;38;SW;3;57%;55%;2
Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;62;38;NNW;6;44%;34%;1
Henderson;Clouds and sun;61;40;W;4;55%;36%;3
Hereford;Partly sunny;56;28;NNW;9;40%;0%;3
Hillsboro;Clouds and sun;61;41;WSW;4;45%;44%;3
Hondo;A shower in spots;58;33;NNW;4;55%;47%;2
Houston;Partly sunny;58;43;NW;5;64%;44%;2
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;59;44;W;5;60%;33%;3
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Some sun;56;45;W;7;61%;20%;2
Houston / Southwest Airport;An afternoon shower;58;42;N;3;68%;47%;2
Houston Clover;Partly sunny;57;42;W;5;63%;33%;2
Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;58;40;NW;3;60%;20%;3
Houston Hull;An afternoon shower;59;42;WNW;5;65%;47%;2
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;58;43;WNW;5;61%;44%;2
Huntsville;Clouds and sun;58;42;SW;3;53%;44%;3
Ingleside;A shower or two;59;45;N;11;85%;84%;1
Jacksonville;Clouds and sun;60;42;SW;4;49%;14%;3
Jasper;Mostly sunny;61;42;WSW;3;59%;44%;3
Junction;A shower in spots;53;29;W;3;62%;55%;1
Kellyusa Airport;A shower in places;58;34;NNW;3;56%;46%;2
Kerrville;A stray shower;56;32;NW;4;53%;56%;2
Killeen;A shower in spots;59;39;WNW;3;48%;56%;3
Killeen/Ft Hood;Some sun, a shower;59;38;WNW;2;50%;57%;3
Kingsville Nas;A stray shower;61;39;N;9;58%;57%;1
La Grange;An afternoon shower;57;38;W;3;60%;58%;2
Lago Vista;A shower in spots;56;38;WNW;1;55%;57%;2
Lancaster;Clouds and sun;61;41;W;4;43%;2%;3
Laredo;Clearing;61;39;NNW;6;49%;70%;3
Llano;A shower in spots;56;34;WNW;4;54%;55%;2
Longview;Plenty of sun;61;40;SW;4;56%;33%;3
Lubbock;Partly sunny;55;30;N;7;41%;3%;3
Lufkin;Clouds and sunshine;61;38;WNW;3;56%;43%;3
Mcallen;A shower or two;61;45;N;9;61%;87%;1
Mcgregor;An afternoon shower;60;39;WNW;3;54%;59%;3
Mckinney;Clouds and sun;61;39;W;4;53%;44%;3
Mesquite;Clouds and sun;61;40;W;5;45%;44%;3
Midland;A shower in spots;52;32;WNW;6;38%;41%;3
Midland Airpark;A shower in spots;52;32;WNW;6;38%;41%;3
Midlothian;Clouds and sun;60;40;WNW;1;54%;44%;3
Mineola;Clouds and sun;61;39;SW;5;51%;30%;3
Mineral Wells;Clouds and sun;60;37;WNW;4;53%;44%;3
Mount Pleasant;Plenty of sunshine;61;38;SW;4;53%;33%;3
Nacogdoches;Clouds and sun;60;36;WSW;4;57%;39%;3
New Braunfels;A shower in spots;59;37;WNW;5;45%;51%;2
Odessa;A shower in spots;50;31;NNW;6;38%;55%;2
Orange;Sun and some clouds;59;43;WNW;4;65%;44%;3
Palacios;A shower in places;57;41;NW;10;75%;63%;1
Palestine;Clouds and sun;59;40;SW;4;52%;43%;3
Pampa;Partly sunny;53;29;NNW;10;54%;0%;3
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;53;26;W;10;55%;2%;3
Paris;Plenty of sunshine;59;39;WSW;5;52%;33%;3
Pecos;A shower in spots;51;29;W;6;45%;43%;2
Perryton;Partly sunny;48;27;NNW;10;69%;0%;3
Plainview;Partly sunny;54;28;N;9;47%;2%;3
Pleasanton;A stray shower;60;36;SSE;4;46%;50%;2
Port Aransas;A stray shower;59;48;N;13;69%;74%;1
Port Isabel;Increasingly windy;61;46;NNW;15;70%;88%;1
Port Lavaca;A stray shower;58;42;N;10;73%;63%;1
Randolph AFB;A stray shower;58;35;NW;3;53%;54%;2
Robstown;A shower in spots;61;41;N;9;64%;57%;1
Rockport;A shower or two;60;45;N;11;65%;86%;1
Rocksprings;A shower in spots;49;36;NW;7;66%;49%;1
San Angelo;A shower or two;51;32;W;5;56%;61%;1
San Antonio;A shower in spots;57;35;NE;4;49%;46%;2
San Antonio Stinson;A stray shower;58;35;NNW;2;55%;48%;2
San Marcos;A shower or two;56;36;W;5;50%;64%;2
Seminole;Partial sunshine;54;29;NNW;6;39%;10%;3
Sherman-Denison;Plenty of sunshine;61;38;NW;4;53%;0%;3
Snyder;Clouds and sun;51;33;W;5;44%;21%;3
Sonora;A shower in places;48;29;WNW;6;78%;51%;1
Stephenville;Clouds and sun;60;37;WNW;2;44%;44%;3
Sulphur Springs;Plenty of sunshine;61;40;WSW;4;48%;33%;3
Sweetwater;A brief shower;53;37;W;6;49%;48%;3
Temple;An afternoon shower;59;38;WNW;3;57%;55%;2
Terrell;Clouds and sun;61;39;WSW;5;45%;30%;3
Tyler;Clouds and sun;62;43;WSW;5;48%;35%;3
Uvalde;Variable clouds;57;38;NW;6;53%;6%;1
Vernon;Mostly sunny;61;33;NNW;5;46%;5%;3
Victoria;A shower in places;57;41;NNW;7;66%;60%;1
Waco;An afternoon shower;61;40;WNW;3;53%;55%;2
Weslaco;A stray shower;60;44;NNW;9;53%;77%;1
Wharton;An afternoon shower;57;41;NNW;6;71%;59%;2
Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;59;34;N;4;53%;15%;3
Wink;A shower in spots;53;26;W;6;34%;41%;2
Zapata;Mostly cloudy;64;41;NNW;6;44%;24%;1
