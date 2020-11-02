TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Tuesday, November 3, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Partly sunny;78;51;S;13;30%;0%;4
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;78;50;S;13;27%;0%;4
Alice;Partly sunny;82;56;SE;6;43%;2%;5
Alpine;Sunny and nice;75;50;S;8;37%;0%;5
Amarillo;Partly sunny;77;47;SSW;15;39%;0%;4
Angleton;Sunny and pleasant;76;50;E;6;49%;0%;4
Arlington;Partly sunny;75;50;S;8;42%;1%;4
Austin;Partly sunny;80;52;SSE;2;31%;2%;4
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;80;48;SSE;5;37%;1%;4
Bay;Sunny and pleasant;77;49;E;4;49%;0%;4
Beaumont;Sunny and pleasant;74;47;E;5;49%;0%;4
Beeville;Mostly sunny, nice;80;57;ESE;5;53%;2%;4
Borger;Periods of sun, warm;79;51;SSW;11;37%;2%;4
Bowie;Partly sunny;75;47;S;7;41%;2%;4
Breckenridge;Partly sunny;79;52;S;10;41%;2%;4
Brenham;Mostly sunny, nice;77;50;SSE;4;47%;1%;4
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;76;46;S;6;39%;1%;4
Brownsville;Partly sunny;81;61;ESE;7;53%;1%;5
Brownwood;Partly sunny, nice;79;43;S;8;45%;3%;4
Burnet;Partly sunny;76;49;SSE;7;41%;3%;4
Canadian;Periods of sun;78;48;SSW;11;47%;2%;4
Castroville;Mostly sunny;80;50;SE;6;46%;3%;4
Childress;Partly sunny;78;48;SSW;12;34%;0%;4
Cleburne;Mostly sunny;75;48;S;8;48%;2%;4
College Station;Mostly sunny;77;50;SSE;4;37%;0%;4
Comanche;Partly sunny, nice;78;49;S;9;41%;3%;4
Conroe;Sunny and pleasant;76;45;SE;4;47%;0%;4
Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny, nice;80;58;SE;9;51%;2%;5
Corsicana;Mostly sunny;74;50;S;8;48%;2%;4
Cotulla;Sunlit and beautiful;83;53;SE;5;36%;0%;4
Dalhart;Periods of sun;77;42;SW;13;40%;0%;4
Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;76;53;S;7;38%;1%;4
Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;76;51;S;8;39%;1%;4
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;75;51;S;10;40%;1%;4
Decatur;Partly sunny;74;49;S;8;41%;2%;4
Del Rio;Partly sunny;79;51;SE;11;42%;0%;4
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny, nice;78;50;SE;11;37%;0%;4
Denton;Mostly sunny;75;48;S;9;45%;1%;4
Dryden;Mostly sunny, nice;76;45;ESE;6;54%;0%;4
Dumas;Periods of sun;74;43;SSW;12;44%;2%;4
Edinburg;Sunshine, pleasant;82;57;SE;6;50%;1%;5
El Paso;Sunshine, pleasant;76;50;SW;4;35%;0%;4
Ellington;Brilliant sunshine;75;55;SE;5;43%;0%;4
Falfurrias;Mostly sunny;80;56;SE;6;52%;2%;5
Fort Hood;Partly sunny;78;49;S;7;34%;2%;4
Fort Worth;Partly sunny;76;50;S;8;39%;1%;4
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;77;49;S;10;38%;1%;4
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny, nice;78;51;S;9;37%;1%;4
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny;78;48;S;7;42%;1%;4
Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;77;46;S;7;45%;3%;4
Gainesville;Mostly sunny;74;47;S;8;50%;1%;4
Galveston;Sunny;72;64;ESE;8;53%;0%;4
Gatesville;Partly sunny, nice;76;47;S;7;45%;2%;4
Georgetown;Partly sunny, nice;77;50;SSE;7;40%;2%;4
Giddings;Mostly sunny, nice;79;48;SSE;5;45%;1%;4
Gilmer;Mostly sunny;72;43;S;4;62%;3%;4
Graham;Partly sunny;78;48;S;7;45%;2%;4
Granbury;Partly sunny;78;47;S;7;44%;2%;4
Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;75;51;S;8;48%;1%;4
Greenville;Mostly sunny;74;47;S;7;46%;1%;4
Guadalupe Pass;Sunshine;71;52;SW;13;38%;0%;4
Hamilton;Partly sunny, nice;76;48;S;8;43%;3%;4
Harlingen;Partly sunny;81;58;SE;9;59%;1%;5
Hearne;Mostly sunny;77;45;SSE;5;50%;1%;4
Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;79;55;SE;6;48%;2%;5
Henderson;Plenty of sun;73;42;S;5;56%;3%;4
Hereford;Partly sunny;77;45;SSW;11;40%;0%;4
Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;75;49;S;9;44%;1%;4
Hondo;Mostly sunny, nice;79;48;SE;7;36%;3%;4
Houston;Sunny and pleasant;76;52;ESE;5;46%;0%;4
Houston (Hobby Airport);Sunny and nice;75;54;SE;6;38%;0%;4
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sunny;74;55;SE;6;35%;0%;4
Houston / Southwest Airport;Nice with sunshine;75;48;ESE;2;45%;0%;4
Houston Clover;Sunny and pleasant;75;52;SE;5;38%;0%;4
Houston Hooks;Sunny and nice;75;48;SSE;2;37%;0%;4
Houston Hull;Sunny and nice;77;52;SE;4;41%;0%;4
Houston Intercontinental;Sunny and pleasant;75;50;SE;4;39%;0%;4
Huntsville;Mostly sunny, nice;77;49;SSE;4;44%;0%;4
Ingleside;Sunshine, pleasant;79;61;SE;7;56%;1%;4
Jacksonville;Plenty of sunshine;72;48;S;5;48%;3%;4
Jasper;Sunshine;73;44;SE;3;49%;1%;4
Junction;Partly sunny;79;45;S;8;37%;3%;4
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny, nice;78;51;SSE;5;34%;3%;4
Kerrville;Partly sunny, nice;77;47;S;7;44%;3%;4
Killeen;Partly sunny;78;49;S;7;34%;2%;4
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;78;48;S;7;38%;2%;4
Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny, nice;81;57;SE;7;51%;2%;5
La Grange;Mostly sunny;79;51;SSE;4;49%;1%;4
Lago Vista;Partly sunny, nice;77;51;SSE;4;36%;2%;4
Lancaster;Mostly sunny;74;49;S;7;45%;2%;4
Laredo;Mostly sunny, nice;81;56;SE;6;51%;0%;5
Llano;Partly sunny;79;45;SSE;6;45%;3%;4
Longview;Abundant sunshine;73;43;S;5;58%;3%;4
Lubbock;Partly sunny;76;46;SSW;10;42%;0%;4
Lufkin;Sunny;75;44;SSE;3;42%;3%;4
Mcallen;Nice with sunshine;83;59;SE;6;53%;1%;5
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;77;48;S;8;40%;2%;4
Mckinney;Mostly sunny;73;47;S;8;44%;1%;4
Mesquite;Mostly sunny;74;48;S;7;46%;2%;4
Midland;Mostly sunny;76;50;S;11;34%;0%;4
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;76;50;S;11;34%;0%;4
Midlothian;Mostly sunny;75;47;S;6;47%;1%;4
Mineola;Mostly sunny;71;45;S;5;53%;3%;4
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;77;47;S;9;39%;2%;4
Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;73;45;S;6;50%;3%;4
Nacogdoches;Sunny;73;41;SSE;4;52%;3%;4
New Braunfels;Partly sunny;79;51;SSE;6;44%;1%;4
Odessa;Mostly sunny, nice;76;48;S;10;47%;0%;4
Orange;Plenty of sunshine;72;48;E;4;50%;0%;4
Palacios;Sunny and beautiful;76;57;E;8;58%;1%;4
Palestine;Plenty of sunshine;73;46;SSE;5;50%;4%;4
Pampa;Partly sunny, warm;78;49;SSW;13;39%;0%;4
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;78;47;SSW;12;39%;2%;4
Paris;Mostly sunny;72;45;S;7;50%;3%;4
Pecos;Sunny and beautiful;78;42;SSE;4;47%;0%;4
Perryton;Partly sunny;76;45;SSW;12;46%;2%;4
Plainview;Partly sunny;74;44;SSW;10;47%;2%;4
Pleasanton;Mostly sunny;79;51;SE;4;50%;2%;4
Port Aransas;Mostly sunny, nice;75;67;ESE;8;55%;1%;5
Port Isabel;Periods of sun;78;65;ESE;9;54%;1%;5
Port Lavaca;Sunny and delightful;77;60;ESE;6;56%;1%;4
Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny;78;50;SSE;5;32%;2%;4
Robstown;Mostly sunny, nice;80;57;SE;8;45%;2%;5
Rockport;Mostly sunny, nice;77;63;ESE;8;55%;1%;4
Rocksprings;Partly sunny;73;50;SSE;10;52%;0%;4
San Angelo;Partly sunny;78;50;S;11;36%;0%;4
San Antonio;Mostly sunny;78;52;SE;6;47%;2%;4
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny, nice;78;51;SSE;4;35%;3%;4
San Marcos;Partly sunny, nice;78;51;SSE;6;45%;2%;4
Seminole;Partly sunny, nice;76;43;S;7;43%;2%;4
Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;75;50;S;9;43%;1%;4
Snyder;Partly sunny;75;46;S;11;52%;0%;4
Sonora;Partly sunny;75;47;SSE;12;52%;2%;4
Stephenville;Partly sunny;77;48;S;7;35%;3%;4
Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny;74;46;S;6;50%;3%;4
Sweetwater;Partly sunny, nice;77;51;SSW;13;43%;0%;4
Temple;Mostly sunny;76;47;S;8;42%;3%;4
Terrell;Mostly sunny;73;46;S;7;50%;3%;4
Tyler;Mostly sunny;74;47;S;6;53%;3%;4
Uvalde;Mostly sunny, nice;78;49;ESE;6;53%;0%;4
Vernon;Partly sunny, nice;76;47;S;11;43%;0%;4
Victoria;Mostly sunny, nice;81;50;ESE;6;55%;1%;4
Waco;Partly sunny;77;46;S;8;42%;3%;4
Weslaco;Mostly sunny, nice;81;58;SE;6;48%;1%;5
Wharton;Sunny and beautiful;78;48;ESE;4;54%;1%;4
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny, nice;77;47;S;11;40%;1%;4
Wink;Mostly sunny, nice;78;44;SE;7;38%;0%;4
Zapata;Mostly sunny, nice;81;57;ESE;4;52%;1%;5
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather