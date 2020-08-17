TX Forecast

TX Forecast for Wednesday, August 19, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Mostly sunny;97;67;ENE;9;45%;0%;10

Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny, warm;98;69;ENE;9;38%;0%;10

Alice;A stray p.m. t-storm;98;71;SW;5;53%;53%;11

Alpine;Mostly sunny;92;66;SE;7;36%;0%;11

Amarillo;Mostly sunny;94;65;SSE;8;41%;28%;10

Angleton;A t-storm in spots;97;71;W;6;54%;42%;11

Arlington;Mostly sunny;96;70;NE;6;42%;0%;10

Austin;Partly sunny, warm;102;76;N;4;41%;11%;11

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny, warm;101;73;W;7;47%;12%;11

Bay;A t-storm in spots;96;73;W;5;55%;42%;11

Beaumont;Clouds and sun;98;71;SSW;5;53%;8%;11

Beeville;A p.m. t-storm;99;74;S;4;52%;60%;9

Borger;Mostly sunny;95;69;SSE;7;40%;8%;10

Bowie;Mostly sunny;93;64;NE;6;48%;0%;10

Breckenridge;Mostly sunny, warm;99;70;ESE;7;38%;0%;10

Brenham;Partly sunny;99;72;NE;5;44%;10%;11

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;93;65;NE;6;50%;0%;10

Brownsville;Clouds and sun;97;75;S;6;62%;42%;10

Brownwood;Partly sunny, warm;99;65;E;7;41%;1%;10

Burnet;Partly sunny;98;72;NE;6;41%;8%;11

Canadian;Partly sunny;91;66;SSE;7;48%;15%;10

Castroville;Some sun, less humid;101;75;SE;5;46%;27%;11

Childress;Mostly sunny;95;68;E;6;50%;3%;10

Cleburne;Mostly sunny;97;69;ENE;7;47%;1%;10

College Station;Partly sunny;98;73;W;6;47%;9%;11

Comanche;Mostly sunny;99;66;ENE;7;40%;0%;10

Conroe;Partly sunny;99;71;ENE;5;46%;8%;11

Corpus Christi;A t-storm around;97;74;SW;6;56%;51%;9

Corsicana;Mostly sunny;97;68;NE;6;46%;25%;10

Cotulla;A t-storm around;99;74;SSE;4;52%;46%;11

Dalhart;Mostly sunny;95;65;SE;9;45%;3%;10

Dallas Love;Sunny and less humid;96;71;NE;8;41%;0%;10

Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;96;69;NE;9;43%;0%;10

Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunny and less humid;95;69;NNE;11;49%;0%;10

Decatur;Mostly sunny;94;65;ENE;5;41%;0%;10

Del Rio;Clouds and sun, warm;104;77;SSE;6;41%;2%;11

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Warm with some sun;102;73;SE;6;41%;2%;11

Denton;Mostly sunny;95;67;NE;6;47%;0%;10

Dryden;Partly sunny;101;74;E;6;35%;3%;11

Dumas;Mostly sunny;92;64;S;8;44%;6%;10

Edinburg;A t-storm around;98;74;S;5;56%;54%;11

El Paso;Mostly sunny and hot;99;75;SE;5;26%;2%;11

Ellington;A t-storm around;97;77;WSW;5;46%;42%;11

Falfurrias;A stray p.m. t-storm;98;71;SSW;4;54%;58%;11

Fort Hood;Partly sunny, warm;98;71;NE;8;43%;25%;11

Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;97;71;NE;7;40%;0%;10

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;96;66;NNE;11;45%;0%;10

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny, warm;98;72;NNE;9;40%;0%;10

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny;97;66;NNE;7;43%;0%;10

Fredericksburg;Sun and clouds;96;68;ENE;6;44%;12%;11

Gainesville;Mostly sunny;93;64;ENE;6;49%;0%;10

Galveston;A t-storm in spots;94;81;WSW;8;55%;42%;11

Gatesville;Partly sunny;99;69;NE;6;40%;1%;10

Georgetown;Partly sunny;99;72;NE;6;41%;8%;11

Giddings;Partly sunny, warm;103;74;NE;5;40%;13%;11

Gilmer;Mostly sunny;93;65;NNE;5;55%;0%;10

Graham;Mostly sunny;97;66;ESE;5;41%;0%;10

Granbury;Mostly sunny, warm;99;68;NE;7;39%;0%;10

Grand Prairie;Sunlit, less humid;96;71;NE;6;41%;0%;10

Greenville;Sunshine, less humid;97;71;NE;5;40%;0%;10

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny;89;68;E;11;33%;0%;11

Hamilton;Mostly sunny, warm;98;66;NE;7;41%;1%;10

Harlingen;A t-storm around;96;72;SSE;5;62%;53%;10

Hearne;Partly sunny;100;70;NE;5;41%;8%;10

Hebbronville;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;72;SSW;5;53%;56%;10

Henderson;Partly sunny;94;67;NNE;5;51%;0%;10

Hereford;Mostly sunny;95;66;SSE;6;39%;4%;10

Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;97;69;NE;7;41%;25%;10

Hondo;Clouds and sun;100;72;NNE;6;45%;19%;11

Houston;Partly sunny;99;76;SSW;5;48%;9%;11

Houston (Hobby Airport);A t-storm around;97;78;WSW;7;42%;42%;11

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;97;79;WSW;6;42%;10%;11

Houston / Southwest Airport;A t-storm around;96;73;WSW;3;51%;42%;11

Houston Clover;A t-storm around;98;76;N;5;43%;42%;11

Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;97;71;WSW;5;43%;10%;11

Houston Hull;Partly sunny;96;73;WSW;6;46%;11%;11

Houston Intercontinental;Clouds and sun;99;75;WSW;6;42%;9%;11

Huntsville;Warm with some sun;99;73;NNE;5;45%;7%;11

Ingleside;A t-storm in spots;95;80;SSW;6;64%;49%;11

Jacksonville;Partly sunny;93;71;NNE;4;46%;0%;10

Jasper;Partly sunny;97;71;NNE;4;51%;7%;10

Junction;Sun and clouds;99;69;SE;6;46%;4%;11

Kellyusa Airport;Partial sunshine;100;76;N;6;45%;21%;11

Kerrville;A strong t-storm;97;68;E;6;47%;41%;11

Killeen;Partly sunny, warm;98;71;NE;8;43%;25%;11

Killeen/Ft Hood;Some sun, less humid;98;70;NE;8;47%;4%;11

Kingsville Nas;A stray p.m. t-storm;100;73;SSE;5;55%;53%;10

La Grange;Partly sunny;99;74;S;6;44%;15%;11

Lago Vista;Partly sunny;98;72;WSW;6;47%;9%;11

Lancaster;Mostly sunny;93;71;NE;6;45%;0%;10

Laredo;Some sun, a t-storm;98;76;SSE;4;51%;62%;9

Llano;Clouds and sunshine;100;70;ENE;6;41%;7%;11

Longview;Mostly sunny;95;67;NNE;5;52%;0%;10

Lubbock;Mostly sunny;94;70;SE;6;44%;2%;10

Lufkin;Partly sunny;98;71;N;4;43%;6%;10

Mcallen;A t-storm around;98;77;SE;5;55%;55%;11

Mcgregor;Partly sunny, warm;100;68;NNE;8;45%;1%;10

Mckinney;Mostly sunny;94;68;NE;9;54%;0%;10

Mesquite;Sunshine, less humid;95;67;NE;6;44%;0%;10

Midland;Mostly sunny, warm;97;73;E;7;38%;2%;11

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny, warm;97;73;E;7;38%;2%;11

Midlothian;Mostly sunny;96;65;NNE;7;46%;0%;10

Mineola;Mostly sunny;95;69;NNE;5;51%;0%;10

Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;98;67;NE;9;44%;0%;10

Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;94;65;NNE;5;49%;0%;10

Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;96;68;NNE;5;49%;1%;10

New Braunfels;Sun and some clouds;98;74;SSE;7;42%;27%;11

Odessa;Mostly sunny;97;72;ESE;7;38%;2%;11

Orange;Partly sunny;96;71;W;5;54%;8%;11

Palacios;A t-storm in spots;97;78;WSW;7;57%;42%;11

Palestine;Partly sunny;96;72;NNE;5;47%;0%;10

Pampa;Mostly sunny;93;65;SSE;8;40%;9%;10

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;93;65;SE;7;44%;10%;10

Paris;Mostly sunny;93;65;NNE;8;48%;0%;10

Pecos;Mostly sunny, warm;99;71;ESE;6;36%;3%;11

Perryton;A p.m. t-storm;95;65;SSE;9;40%;58%;10

Plainview;Mostly sunny;90;64;SE;7;44%;3%;10

Pleasanton;A t-storm around;99;72;S;5;45%;42%;11

Port Aransas;A t-storm in spots;92;80;S;7;66%;50%;10

Port Isabel;A t-storm in spots;92;74;S;7;67%;53%;11

Port Lavaca;A t-storm around;94;75;S;6;57%;44%;10

Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;99;74;NNW;7;45%;27%;11

Robstown;A p.m. t-storm;99;74;WNW;4;53%;60%;9

Rockport;A t-storm in spots;95;79;SSE;7;58%;47%;11

Rocksprings;Sun and clouds;96;70;E;7;42%;3%;11

San Angelo;Partly sunny, warm;100;68;E;8;40%;1%;11

San Antonio;Partly sunny;100;75;SE;6;48%;27%;11

San Antonio Stinson;Some sun;95;73;NNE;6;48%;27%;11

San Marcos;Partly sunny;100;75;SSE;7;42%;27%;11

Seminole;Mostly sunny;94;68;SE;5;40%;2%;11

Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;93;65;NE;9;50%;0%;10

Snyder;Mostly sunny;96;69;ESE;7;45%;1%;10

Sonora;Partly sunny;97;69;ESE;8;40%;1%;11

Stephenville;Mostly sunny;97;64;ENE;6;42%;25%;10

Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny;96;66;NNE;6;43%;0%;10

Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;96;71;ESE;8;40%;0%;10

Temple;Partly sunny, warm;100;67;NNE;9;48%;4%;10

Terrell;Mostly sunny;95;66;NE;6;46%;0%;10

Tyler;Mostly sunny;96;69;NNE;6;47%;0%;10

Uvalde;Clouds and sunshine;99;73;ESE;5;45%;11%;11

Vernon;Sunny;98;68;ESE;7;37%;1%;10

Victoria;A t-storm around;99;74;S;7;55%;44%;11

Waco;Partly sunny, warm;99;69;NNE;9;42%;1%;10

Weslaco;A t-storm around;99;75;SSW;5;55%;54%;11

Wharton;A t-storm around;98;72;SSW;6;56%;42%;11

Wichita Falls;Sunny and less humid;95;67;ENE;8;46%;0%;10

Wink;Mostly sunny, warm;99;73;ESE;6;36%;3%;11

Zapata;A t-storm around;98;76;SE;4;55%;51%;11

_____

