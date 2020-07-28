TX Forecast for Thursday, July 30, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Partly sunny;98;76;S;13;53%;19%;12

Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny, breezy;98;75;S;14;44%;16%;12

Alice;A shower or t-storm;90;76;SSE;10;78%;64%;7

Alpine;Partly sunny;94;66;SE;6;41%;0%;12

Amarillo;Partly sunny;95;69;SSE;6;50%;5%;12

Angleton;Showers and t-storms;89;79;S;9;77%;66%;7

Arlington;A morning t-storm;93;79;S;9;61%;58%;5

Austin;A t-storm around;95;78;S;7;58%;45%;8

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly cloudy, humid;95;78;S;11;64%;28%;8

Bay;Showers and t-storms;89;79;S;8;82%;77%;6

Beaumont;Showers and t-storms;90;78;S;7;77%;65%;4

Beeville;A t-storm in spots;91;76;SSE;8;65%;54%;8

Borger;Partly sunny;97;72;ESE;5;46%;9%;11

Bowie;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;74;SE;7;75%;53%;6

Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy;98;78;S;9;50%;28%;8

Brenham;A t-storm in spots;94;78;S;8;62%;47%;7

Bridgeport;A thunderstorm;92;73;SSE;7;68%;59%;6

Brownsville;A t-storm around;87;77;ESE;8;75%;55%;4

Brownwood;Partly sunny;97;75;S;10;52%;22%;8

Burnet;Mostly cloudy;95;75;S;8;55%;25%;8

Canadian;Strong a.m. t-storms;93;66;ESE;5;68%;68%;9

Castroville;A t-storm around;94;75;SSE;8;61%;45%;7

Childress;A couple of t-storms;99;70;E;9;52%;61%;11

Cleburne;Mostly cloudy, humid;94;77;S;10;67%;33%;5

College Station;A t-storm around;93;78;S;11;66%;47%;8

Comanche;Clouds and sun;96;75;S;9;56%;28%;8

Conroe;A shower or t-storm;93;77;S;7;65%;60%;7

Corpus Christi;A morning t-storm;89;78;SSE;10;81%;66%;9

Corsicana;Cloudy and humid;94;78;S;10;62%;33%;4

Cotulla;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;74;SSE;10;70%;60%;5

Dalhart;A t-storm around;92;65;E;7;63%;47%;11

Dallas Love;A morning t-storm;92;80;S;9;63%;59%;5

Dallas Redbird;Mostly cloudy, humid;92;79;S;10;65%;36%;5

Dallas/Ft Worth;A morning t-storm;91;79;S;11;72%;60%;5

Decatur;A couple of t-storms;91;76;S;8;65%;67%;6

Del Rio;Mostly cloudy, humid;98;76;SSE;14;57%;31%;9

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy, humid;96;74;SSE;13;59%;32%;9

Denton;A couple of t-storms;91;77;S;8;68%;68%;5

Dryden;Mostly sunny;98;73;SE;10;48%;7%;12

Dumas;Partly sunny;91;65;SSE;5;54%;12%;11

Edinburg;Some sun, a t-storm;87;77;ESE;9;75%;66%;7

El Paso;Mostly sunny and hot;102;78;SE;6;28%;0%;12

Ellington;Couple of t-storms;89;79;S;9;80%;67%;4

Falfurrias;A shower or t-storm;90;76;SE;7;65%;64%;7

Fort Hood;Rather cloudy, humid;94;77;S;12;59%;25%;7

Fort Worth;A t-storm or two;93;78;S;9;61%;66%;6

Fort Worth Alliance;A couple of t-storms;92;79;S;11;69%;67%;5

Fort Worth Nas;A t-storm or two;94;79;S;10;63%;66%;6

Fort Worth Spinks;A couple of t-storms;93;78;S;9;66%;65%;4

Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;93;74;S;9;57%;27%;8

Gainesville;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;74;S;8;78%;56%;7

Galveston;Couple of t-storms;90;84;S;14;77%;71%;5

Gatesville;Mostly cloudy;95;77;S;9;57%;27%;8

Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;95;77;S;9;56%;25%;8

Giddings;A t-storm around;96;77;S;9;56%;47%;8

Gilmer;Some brightening;90;76;SSW;7;72%;36%;8

Graham;A morning t-storm;97;75;S;7;56%;55%;8

Granbury;A couple of t-storms;96;79;S;8;58%;64%;5

Grand Prairie;A t-storm or two;92;79;S;9;63%;66%;6

Greenville;A stray thunderstorm;94;80;S;9;61%;53%;4

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny;93;71;SE;11;37%;0%;12

Hamilton;Variable cloudiness;95;76;S;9;57%;27%;8

Harlingen;A t-storm in spots;87;74;SSE;14;83%;55%;7

Hearne;A t-storm around;96;77;S;9;60%;47%;7

Hebbronville;A t-storm in spots;88;74;SE;9;68%;65%;9

Henderson;A t-storm or two;90;75;SSW;7;69%;64%;4

Hereford;Mostly sunny;98;68;S;6;45%;4%;12

Hillsboro;Decreasing clouds;95;78;S;10;58%;33%;8

Hondo;Mostly cloudy;93;73;SSE;10;62%;33%;7

Houston;A morning t-storm;91;79;S;8;70%;64%;5

Houston (Hobby Airport);Couple of t-storms;90;80;S;10;74%;66%;4

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A shower or t-storm;89;78;S;10;78%;74%;5

Houston / Southwest Airport;Showers and t-storms;88;76;S;6;82%;77%;5

Houston Clover;A shower or t-storm;90;80;S;8;71%;63%;5

Houston Hooks;A shower or t-storm;89;77;S;8;75%;60%;6

Houston Hull;A shower or t-storm;89;76;S;10;77%;74%;5

Houston Intercontinental;A shower or t-storm;92;79;S;9;71%;61%;6

Huntsville;A t-storm around;94;79;S;7;60%;47%;9

Ingleside;Showers and t-storms;90;81;SSE;12;80%;70%;7

Jacksonville;A t-storm around;91;75;SSW;8;64%;45%;4

Jasper;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;77;S;6;69%;60%;6

Junction;Partly sunny;96;74;S;10;59%;18%;11

Kellyusa Airport;A t-storm around;94;74;SSE;10;62%;45%;7

Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;94;74;S;10;61%;30%;8

Killeen;Rather cloudy, humid;94;77;S;12;59%;25%;7

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy, humid;95;77;S;11;62%;25%;7

Kingsville Nas;Couple of t-storms;90;77;SSE;10;78%;68%;7

La Grange;A shower or t-storm;95;78;S;9;66%;61%;8

Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy, humid;93;75;S;9;63%;27%;8

Lancaster;Cloudy, a t-storm;92;77;S;9;66%;58%;4

Laredo;A p.m. t-storm;92;78;SE;11;65%;77%;6

Llano;Rather cloudy;98;75;S;8;54%;23%;8

Longview;A t-storm around;91;77;SSW;9;68%;47%;10

Lubbock;Mostly sunny;99;73;S;10;43%;6%;12

Lufkin;A t-storm around;91;78;S;8;70%;47%;6

Mcallen;Showers and t-storms;87;75;SE;12;83%;70%;7

Mcgregor;Cloudy and humid;95;77;S;12;64%;29%;5

Mckinney;A couple of t-storms;90;79;SSE;10;71%;69%;7

Mesquite;A t-storm or two;92;78;SSW;9;66%;66%;5

Midland;Mostly sunny;99;71;S;12;43%;5%;12

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;99;71;S;12;43%;5%;12

Midlothian;Cloudy and humid;92;76;S;9;70%;34%;4

Mineola;Cloudy and humid;90;77;SSW;8;74%;36%;4

Mineral Wells;A t-storm or two;95;73;S;10;63%;66%;8

Mount Pleasant;Cloudy and humid;90;77;S;7;70%;66%;3

Nacogdoches;A p.m. t-storm;92;75;S;7;67%;54%;6

New Braunfels;Rather cloudy;96;77;S;10;55%;31%;8

Odessa;Mostly sunny;100;73;S;11;39%;5%;12

Orange;Showers and t-storms;90;80;S;7;74%;65%;4

Palacios;Showers and t-storms;89;79;S;12;78%;72%;8

Palestine;Cloudy;93;76;S;7;59%;28%;6

Pampa;Partly sunny;96;69;E;6;48%;7%;11

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;94;65;ESE;4;56%;11%;11

Paris;A morning t-storm;89;76;S;7;72%;82%;4

Pecos;Sunny and very warm;104;74;SE;6;34%;2%;12

Perryton;Variable cloudiness;91;66;ENE;6;57%;34%;10

Plainview;Partly sunny;96;69;S;9;51%;27%;12

Pleasanton;A t-storm around;94;74;SSE;7;61%;45%;7

Port Aransas;Couple of t-storms;89;82;SE;10;68%;70%;8

Port Isabel;A shower or t-storm;86;79;ESE;10;76%;66%;7

Port Lavaca;A shower or t-storm;90;80;SSE;9;69%;66%;10

Randolph AFB;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;75;S;11;61%;46%;7

Robstown;Couple of t-storms;91;75;SSE;9;79%;68%;8

Rockport;Couple of t-storms;90;82;SSE;9;69%;71%;8

Rocksprings;Variable cloudiness;92;72;S;11;57%;30%;10

San Angelo;Partly sunny, warm;98;72;S;12;48%;9%;12

San Antonio;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;76;S;9;61%;46%;7

San Antonio Stinson;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;73;SSE;9;66%;46%;7

San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;95;77;S;10;56%;31%;8

Seminole;Partly sunny;100;70;S;7;37%;6%;12

Sherman-Denison;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;76;SE;8;77%;57%;6

Snyder;Mostly sunny;100;74;SSW;10;44%;8%;12

Sonora;Partial sunshine;95;73;S;12;53%;31%;12

Stephenville;Mostly cloudy, humid;93;74;S;9;58%;31%;8

Sulphur Springs;More clouds than sun;92;78;SSW;9;64%;41%;4

Sweetwater;Partly sunny;99;75;SSW;11;43%;10%;12

Temple;Rather cloudy;95;76;SSW;14;63%;25%;7

Terrell;Decreasing clouds;93;77;S;10;65%;37%;9

Tyler;Cloudy and humid;93;78;SSW;10;66%;34%;4

Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;93;74;SSE;8;61%;34%;8

Vernon;Sunny intervals;100;77;S;10;45%;18%;11

Victoria;A shower or t-storm;92;78;SSE;9;66%;64%;10

Waco;Cloudy and humid;95;78;S;12;61%;31%;5

Weslaco;A t-storm in spots;86;77;ESE;9;80%;55%;4

Wharton;A morning t-storm;90;76;SSE;8;72%;74%;8

Wichita Falls;Mostly cloudy, humid;95;74;SE;11;63%;29%;9

Wink;Sunny and very warm;103;74;SSE;9;38%;3%;12

Zapata;A morning t-storm;92;78;SE;8;66%;66%;6

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather