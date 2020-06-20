TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Monday, June 22, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Partly sunny, breezy;100;76;S;17;52%;1%;12
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;100;75;S;17;46%;25%;12
Alice;A p.m. t-storm;94;77;SE;12;69%;73%;11
Alpine;Partly sunny;95;69;S;9;24%;12%;13
Amarillo;Partly sunny and hot;98;66;SSE;10;35%;7%;12
Angleton;A shower or t-storm;90;75;S;11;73%;82%;7
Arlington;Sunny intervals;96;77;S;10;57%;3%;12
Austin;More clouds than sun;96;78;S;8;59%;55%;10
Austin Bergstrom;More clouds than sun;96;74;S;12;63%;25%;8
Bay;A shower or t-storm;91;76;SSE;10;77%;84%;7
Beaumont;A shower or t-storm;91;76;S;8;70%;61%;7
Beeville;A t-storm in spots;93;77;SSE;9;67%;67%;10
Borger;Partly sunny and hot;100;69;S;9;36%;8%;12
Bowie;Partly sunny;94;77;SSE;10;68%;11%;9
Breckenridge;Partly sunny and hot;99;77;S;11;52%;1%;12
Brenham;A t-storm in spots;93;76;S;8;68%;50%;7
Bridgeport;Partly sunny, humid;95;75;SSE;10;58%;4%;11
Brownsville;A shower or t-storm;93;80;SE;13;68%;74%;8
Brownwood;Humid with some sun;97;73;S;12;59%;1%;12
Burnet;Mostly cloudy, humid;95;75;S;9;61%;2%;11
Canadian;Partly sunny;95;67;SSE;10;57%;57%;12
Castroville;A t-storm in spots;95;75;SSE;8;65%;41%;10
Childress;Clouds and sun;98;73;S;12;55%;27%;12
Cleburne;Clouds and sun;96;76;S;11;67%;1%;12
College Station;A t-storm in spots;93;77;S;12;64%;45%;7
Comanche;Humid with some sun;97;74;S;11;58%;2%;12
Conroe;A t-storm in spots;92;75;S;7;68%;46%;7
Corpus Christi;A shower or t-storm;90;74;SSE;12;79%;82%;9
Corsicana;An afternoon shower;95;76;S;11;61%;55%;10
Cotulla;A t-storm in spots;99;76;SE;10;64%;43%;9
Dalhart;Partly sunny and hot;98;60;ESE;9;40%;7%;12
Dallas Love;A t-storm in spots;96;79;SSE;12;54%;41%;11
Dallas Redbird;Humid with some sun;94;76;S;13;57%;3%;12
Dallas/Ft Worth;Humid with some sun;94;77;S;14;61%;5%;11
Decatur;Clouds and sun;94;75;S;9;57%;5%;11
Del Rio;Partly sunny;100;78;SE;15;56%;39%;11
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Periods of sun;98;76;SE;14;58%;38%;11
Denton;Partly sunny, humid;95;77;S;12;62%;8%;11
Dryden;A strong t-storm;99;69;SSE;9;55%;66%;13
Dumas;Partly sunny and hot;97;63;SE;8;37%;8%;12
Edinburg;A p.m. t-storm;95;78;SE;11;61%;82%;11
El Paso;Sunny and hot;103;75;W;10;13%;0%;13
Ellington;A shower or t-storm;90;77;S;11;72%;78%;8
Falfurrias;A p.m. t-storm;94;76;SE;9;64%;80%;10
Fort Hood;Variable cloudiness;95;75;S;13;59%;1%;10
Fort Worth;Clouds and sun;97;76;S;11;55%;3%;12
Fort Worth Alliance;A t-storm in spots;96;77;S;14;57%;41%;11
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;98;78;S;14;54%;3%;12
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny, humid;97;76;S;12;53%;25%;12
Fredericksburg;Variable cloudiness;92;72;SSE;9;62%;44%;11
Gainesville;A t-storm in spots;91;75;S;10;71%;42%;7
Galveston;A shower or t-storm;89;81;S;14;73%;82%;7
Gatesville;Variable cloudiness;96;76;S;10;60%;1%;10
Georgetown;Mostly cloudy, humid;95;76;S;10;59%;25%;9
Giddings;A t-storm in spots;93;76;S;7;65%;46%;7
Gilmer;Partly sunny, humid;90;74;S;6;71%;26%;8
Graham;Periods of sun;97;75;S;8;53%;25%;11
Granbury;Clouds and sun, hot;99;78;S;10;53%;1%;12
Grand Prairie;Clouds and sun;96;77;S;10;59%;3%;12
Greenville;A t-storm in spots;93;78;S;10;59%;64%;8
Guadalupe Pass;Very windy, sunny;95;71;SW;23;15%;0%;13
Hamilton;Partly sunny;96;75;S;11;60%;1%;12
Harlingen;A shower or t-storm;93;76;SE;14;68%;76%;10
Hearne;A t-storm in spots;94;76;S;8;62%;42%;7
Hebbronville;A p.m. t-storm;94;75;SE;8;62%;84%;11
Henderson;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;73;S;6;72%;48%;8
Hereford;Partly sunny and hot;102;66;WSW;10;28%;6%;12
Hillsboro;Clouds and sun;96;75;S;11;57%;1%;12
Hondo;Variable cloudiness;95;74;SE;11;62%;4%;10
Houston;A t-storm in spots;91;78;S;8;68%;65%;7
Houston (Hobby Airport);A shower or t-storm;92;79;S;11;65%;78%;8
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;S;11;65%;73%;7
Houston / Southwest Airport;A shower or t-storm;90;73;SSE;7;78%;79%;7
Houston Clover;A shower or t-storm;91;77;S;10;66%;82%;6
Houston Hooks;A t-storm in spots;91;74;S;8;66%;49%;7
Houston Hull;A t-storm in spots;91;75;SSE;10;73%;73%;7
Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm in spots;92;75;S;10;67%;57%;7
Huntsville;A t-storm in spots;94;77;S;7;63%;55%;6
Ingleside;A shower or t-storm;90;77;SSE;13;78%;80%;6
Jacksonville;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;73;S;7;70%;68%;8
Jasper;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;74;S;5;71%;49%;11
Junction;Periods of sun;97;74;S;12;59%;27%;11
Kellyusa Airport;A t-storm in spots;95;76;SE;10;64%;73%;10
Kerrville;Variable cloudiness;93;72;SSE;10;67%;44%;11
Killeen;Variable cloudiness;95;75;S;13;59%;1%;10
Killeen/Ft Hood;Variable cloudiness;96;76;S;14;61%;25%;10
Kingsville Nas;A shower or t-storm;93;78;SE;12;74%;74%;10
La Grange;A t-storm in spots;93;77;SSE;6;71%;70%;7
Lago Vista;More clouds than sun;94;75;SSE;10;63%;26%;11
Lancaster;Partly sunny, humid;95;76;S;9;61%;3%;12
Laredo;A t-storm around;100;78;SSE;11;53%;44%;12
Llano;More clouds than sun;97;75;SSE;8;58%;26%;11
Longview;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;74;S;7;70%;47%;8
Lubbock;Mostly sunny and hot;101;71;S;9;35%;4%;12
Lufkin;A t-storm in spots;93;75;S;7;65%;46%;7
Mcallen;A p.m. t-storm;96;79;SE;14;60%;78%;11
Mcgregor;Variable cloudiness;98;75;S;14;58%;1%;10
Mckinney;A t-storm in spots;91;76;SSE;13;64%;41%;11
Mesquite;A t-storm in spots;94;76;S;10;61%;64%;12
Midland;Mostly sunny and hot;103;73;SSE;13;34%;1%;12
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny and hot;103;73;SSE;13;34%;1%;12
Midlothian;Humid with some sun;95;75;S;11;61%;1%;12
Mineola;Partly sunny;91;74;S;6;72%;26%;9
Mineral Wells;Sun and clouds;97;75;SSE;13;58%;3%;12
Mount Pleasant;A t-storm around;90;74;S;7;68%;55%;9
Nacogdoches;A t-storm around;93;74;S;6;67%;64%;8
New Braunfels;A t-storm in spots;95;76;SSE;9;63%;64%;8
Odessa;Mostly sunny and hot;103;73;S;11;34%;2%;12
Orange;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;77;S;7;70%;49%;7
Palacios;A shower or t-storm;89;81;SSE;14;72%;78%;6
Palestine;A t-storm in spots;93;74;S;6;63%;43%;7
Pampa;Partly sunny;96;66;S;10;43%;10%;12
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clouds and sunshine;98;64;S;9;47%;11%;12
Paris;A t-storm in spots;88;74;SSE;9;71%;46%;6
Pecos;Mostly sunny and hot;106;69;S;9;21%;2%;12
Perryton;Partly sunny;94;64;SE;10;50%;70%;12
Plainview;Partly sunny;97;67;S;9;41%;5%;12
Pleasanton;A t-storm in spots;95;76;SE;7;64%;65%;9
Port Aransas;A shower or t-storm;87;80;SSE;12;78%;82%;6
Port Isabel;A shower or t-storm;90;81;SE;15;71%;73%;8
Port Lavaca;A shower or t-storm;91;79;SSE;10;68%;80%;6
Randolph AFB;A t-storm in spots;93;75;SSE;11;65%;64%;10
Robstown;A shower or t-storm;93;76;SSE;10;74%;82%;10
Rockport;A shower or t-storm;89;80;SSE;11;73%;80%;7
Rocksprings;Partly sunny, humid;92;71;S;13;64%;32%;13
San Angelo;Partly sunny and hot;100;75;S;15;47%;27%;12
San Antonio;A t-storm in spots;95;76;SSE;9;65%;40%;11
San Antonio Stinson;A t-storm in spots;93;75;SE;10;67%;79%;10
San Marcos;An afternoon shower;94;75;SSE;10;63%;46%;10
Seminole;Mostly sunny and hot;104;69;SSW;7;30%;3%;12
Sherman-Denison;A t-storm in spots;90;76;S;13;67%;45%;7
Snyder;Clouds and sun, hot;100;73;S;11;55%;1%;12
Sonora;Partly sunny, breezy;96;73;SSW;14;56%;31%;11
Stephenville;Partly sunny;96;74;S;12;54%;1%;12
Sulphur Springs;A t-storm in spots;93;76;S;8;61%;42%;8
Sweetwater;Partly sunny and hot;100;75;S;13;51%;1%;12
Temple;Variable cloudiness;96;74;S;15;62%;1%;10
Terrell;A t-storm in spots;93;76;S;10;63%;64%;11
Tyler;A t-storm around;93;75;S;9;66%;55%;8
Uvalde;Variable cloudiness;96;73;SE;8;68%;31%;11
Vernon;Partly sunny and hot;98;77;S;11;50%;27%;12
Victoria;A p.m. t-storm;93;78;SSE;11;68%;79%;6
Waco;Mostly cloudy, humid;97;77;S;14;56%;1%;10
Weslaco;A p.m. t-storm;94;78;SE;10;60%;80%;11
Wharton;A p.m. t-storm;91;75;SSE;9;74%;79%;7
Wichita Falls;Clouds and sun;97;74;SSE;14;59%;6%;11
Wink;Mostly sunny and hot;107;69;SSE;10;24%;3%;12
Zapata;A p.m. t-storm;100;78;SE;9;58%;80%;11
_____
