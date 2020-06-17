TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Friday, June 19, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;A strong t-storm;94;73;S;17;58%;64%;12
Abilene Dyess;A strong t-storm;94;70;S;16;54%;64%;12
Alice;A t-storm in spots;91;76;SE;12;68%;52%;11
Alpine;A strong t-storm;92;67;SSE;7;32%;47%;13
Amarillo;A strong t-storm;93;66;SSE;9;40%;55%;12
Angleton;Mostly sunny;90;73;SSE;10;61%;7%;12
Arlington;Sunny and hot;95;74;S;10;47%;12%;12
Austin;Plenty of sunshine;94;75;S;7;56%;44%;12
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny;94;74;S;11;60%;44%;12
Bay;Mostly sunny;91;74;SSE;9;63%;7%;12
Beaumont;Mostly sunny;92;72;S;6;57%;13%;12
Beeville;A t-storm in spots;92;75;SE;9;68%;55%;11
Borger;A strong t-storm;97;69;SE;8;32%;64%;12
Bowie;Mostly sunny and hot;94;73;SSE;12;52%;31%;12
Breckenridge;Mostly sunny and hot;97;74;SSE;11;51%;49%;12
Brenham;Mostly sunny;94;71;SSE;7;55%;14%;12
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;93;69;S;11;49%;33%;12
Brownsville;A t-storm in spots;91;77;SE;12;68%;50%;9
Brownwood;Mostly sunny;93;71;SSE;10;60%;55%;12
Burnet;Plenty of sunshine;91;72;SSE;8;60%;44%;12
Canadian;A strong t-storm;95;69;ESE;11;48%;64%;12
Castroville;A t-storm in spots;92;74;SE;8;66%;55%;9
Childress;A strong t-storm;94;70;SSE;17;53%;64%;12
Cleburne;Brilliant sunshine;94;72;SSE;10;58%;16%;12
College Station;Mostly sunny;94;73;SSE;10;55%;13%;12
Comanche;Mostly sunny;93;72;SSE;9;58%;44%;12
Conroe;Mostly sunny;92;69;SSE;7;56%;10%;12
Corpus Christi;A t-storm in spots;89;76;SSE;13;75%;52%;10
Corsicana;Brilliant sunshine;95;71;SSE;10;51%;4%;12
Cotulla;A t-storm in spots;96;76;SE;10;63%;49%;11
Dalhart;Mostly sunny;93;58;NE;16;33%;32%;12
Dallas Love;Hot with sunshine;95;76;SSE;12;39%;9%;12
Dallas Redbird;Plenty of sunshine;94;73;SSE;13;44%;9%;12
Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunny and breezy;95;74;SSE;14;45%;12%;12
Decatur;Mostly sunny;93;73;SSE;9;47%;32%;12
Del Rio;A t-storm in spots;98;75;SE;14;58%;64%;11
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A t-storm in spots;96;73;SE;15;61%;64%;11
Denton;Sunshine and hot;95;73;SSE;11;47%;17%;12
Dryden;A strong t-storm;96;72;E;12;55%;64%;13
Dumas;A strong t-storm;92;61;E;10;36%;55%;12
Edinburg;A t-storm in spots;93;77;SE;10;64%;47%;11
El Paso;Mostly sunny, warm;99;71;W;10;15%;2%;13
Ellington;Mostly sunny;90;75;S;10;59%;8%;12
Falfurrias;A t-storm in spots;92;74;SE;9;65%;50%;11
Fort Hood;Plenty of sunshine;92;73;S;12;57%;35%;12
Fort Worth;Sunny and hot;96;73;SSE;10;45%;18%;12
Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny and breezy;95;75;S;14;44%;18%;12
Fort Worth Nas;Sunny, breezy, hot;96;75;S;14;46%;19%;12
Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny and hot;96;71;S;12;48%;16%;12
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny, nice;88;69;SSE;8;66%;44%;11
Gainesville;Sunshine, very warm;93;71;SSE;9;53%;22%;12
Galveston;Mostly sunny;88;80;S;11;62%;8%;12
Gatesville;Plenty of sunshine;94;72;SSE;9;58%;29%;12
Georgetown;Plenty of sunshine;93;73;SSE;8;57%;42%;12
Giddings;Sunny;95;72;SSE;7;53%;40%;12
Gilmer;Mostly sunny;92;68;SSE;5;60%;7%;12
Graham;Mostly sunny and hot;95;71;SSE;8;51%;44%;12
Granbury;Mostly sunny and hot;96;73;SSE;10;49%;28%;12
Grand Prairie;Sunny and hot;95;74;S;10;45%;12%;12
Greenville;Plenty of sunshine;96;71;SSE;9;44%;5%;12
Guadalupe Pass;Winds subsiding;91;67;WSW;17;21%;5%;13
Hamilton;Plenty of sunshine;93;71;SSE;10;59%;42%;12
Harlingen;A t-storm in spots;92;74;SE;13;68%;50%;9
Hearne;Sunny and hot;95;70;S;7;55%;17%;12
Hebbronville;A t-storm in spots;92;73;SE;8;65%;55%;11
Henderson;Mostly sunny;92;68;SSE;6;56%;6%;12
Hereford;A strong t-storm;96;66;SSE;9;36%;49%;12
Hillsboro;Sunny and hot;94;72;SSE;10;50%;8%;12
Hondo;A t-storm in spots;92;73;SE;11;63%;55%;9
Houston;Mostly sunny;93;73;SSE;7;55%;9%;12
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;93;76;S;11;52%;8%;12
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny;92;72;S;10;52%;8%;12
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny;91;71;S;6;62%;8%;12
Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;92;75;S;9;52%;8%;12
Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny;92;72;S;7;54%;8%;12
Houston Hull;Mostly sunny;94;73;SSE;10;57%;7%;12
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny;93;72;S;9;55%;9%;12
Huntsville;Mostly sunny;94;71;SSE;6;53%;10%;12
Ingleside;Partly sunny, humid;88;79;SSE;13;73%;44%;9
Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;92;70;SSE;6;54%;6%;12
Jasper;Mostly sunny;92;70;S;4;58%;14%;12
Junction;Mostly sunny;93;71;SSE;11;62%;55%;12
Kellyusa Airport;A t-storm in spots;92;74;SSE;10;65%;55%;9
Kerrville;Partly sunny;90;70;SSE;9;68%;44%;8
Killeen;Plenty of sunshine;92;73;S;12;57%;35%;12
Killeen/Ft Hood;Plenty of sunshine;93;73;S;13;60%;35%;12
Kingsville Nas;A t-storm in spots;91;76;SE;12;69%;51%;9
La Grange;Plenty of sunshine;95;73;SSE;6;64%;43%;12
Lago Vista;Plenty of sunshine;91;73;SSE;10;62%;44%;12
Lancaster;Sunshine;94;71;S;9;49%;8%;12
Laredo;Mostly sunny;98;78;SE;11;53%;11%;12
Llano;Mostly sunny;94;72;SSE;7;59%;44%;11
Longview;Mostly sunny;93;69;SE;6;57%;6%;12
Lubbock;A strong t-storm;97;69;SE;11;45%;64%;12
Lufkin;Mostly sunny;93;70;SSW;6;54%;15%;12
Mcallen;A t-storm in spots;95;78;SE;13;61%;47%;12
Mcgregor;Sunny and hot;95;71;SSW;13;56%;17%;12
Mckinney;Breezy with sunshine;94;71;SSE;14;43%;9%;12
Mesquite;Sunshine;94;72;S;9;46%;6%;12
Midland;A strong t-storm;96;72;S;15;45%;64%;12
Midland Airpark;A strong t-storm;96;72;S;15;45%;64%;12
Midlothian;Sunny and hot;93;68;SSE;11;52%;8%;12
Mineola;Mostly sunny;92;67;SSE;6;56%;5%;12
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;94;72;S;13;54%;39%;12
Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;93;70;SE;6;54%;9%;12
Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;93;68;SSE;5;57%;6%;12
New Braunfels;Mostly sunny;92;74;SSE;8;63%;44%;11
Odessa;A strong t-storm;97;71;S;11;45%;64%;12
Orange;Mostly sunny;90;72;S;6;58%;14%;12
Palacios;Mostly sunny;89;77;SSE;12;63%;29%;12
Palestine;Mostly sunny;93;67;SSE;6;53%;5%;12
Pampa;A strong t-storm;94;67;SSE;10;42%;64%;12
Pampa / Mesa Vista;A strong t-storm;95;64;SSE;11;40%;64%;12
Paris;Mostly sunny;92;70;SSE;9;53%;9%;12
Pecos;A strong t-storm;101;73;SSE;7;32%;45%;12
Perryton;A strong t-storm;95;63;NE;11;39%;64%;12
Plainview;A strong t-storm;94;65;SSE;9;50%;64%;12
Pleasanton;A t-storm in spots;93;74;SE;7;63%;55%;9
Port Aransas;Mostly sunny, nice;87;80;SE;12;73%;44%;10
Port Isabel;A t-storm in spots;89;79;SE;15;71%;55%;9
Port Lavaca;Sunny;90;77;SE;11;62%;41%;12
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;90;73;SSE;10;67%;44%;9
Robstown;A t-storm in spots;90;75;SE;11;72%;55%;9
Rockport;Sunny and nice;88;79;SE;12;68%;44%;12
Rocksprings;Sun and some clouds;90;70;SSE;13;68%;55%;11
San Angelo;A strong t-storm;95;69;S;15;58%;64%;12
San Antonio;Sun and some clouds;92;74;SSE;8;66%;44%;9
San Antonio Stinson;Sun and some clouds;90;74;SSE;9;69%;44%;9
San Marcos;Mostly sunny;92;74;SSE;9;58%;44%;11
Seminole;A strong t-storm;98;67;SSE;7;41%;64%;12
Sherman-Denison;Sunshine and warm;93;73;SSE;13;43%;14%;12
Snyder;A strong t-storm;95;71;SSE;10;59%;64%;12
Sonora;A strong t-storm;93;72;S;14;65%;72%;12
Stephenville;Mostly sunny;93;69;SSE;11;55%;44%;12
Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny, warm;96;70;SSE;8;47%;6%;12
Sweetwater;A strong t-storm;94;72;SSE;12;60%;64%;12
Temple;Plenty of sunshine;92;71;S;13;60%;25%;12
Terrell;Brilliant sunshine;94;70;SSE;10;50%;5%;12
Tyler;Mostly sunny;94;71;SSE;7;52%;5%;12
Uvalde;A t-storm in spots;93;73;SE;8;68%;64%;11
Vernon;Clouds and sun, hot;98;75;SSE;12;43%;50%;12
Victoria;Mostly sunny;93;76;SE;10;61%;38%;12
Waco;Sunny and seasonable;94;72;S;13;54%;13%;12
Weslaco;A t-storm in spots;92;76;SE;10;64%;47%;11
Wharton;Mostly sunny;92;70;SE;9;62%;10%;12
Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny and hot;95;72;SSE;15;49%;39%;12
Wink;A strong t-storm;100;70;SSE;9;33%;45%;12
Zapata;A t-storm in spots;98;78;SE;9;58%;45%;12
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather