TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Thursday, April 23, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;A morning t-storm;85;52;N;19;48%;56%;10
Abilene Dyess;A morning t-storm;84;52;NNW;19;42%;55%;10
Alice;A t-storm in spots;92;71;SSE;13;70%;44%;7
Alpine;Mostly sunny;82;50;WNW;14;15%;0%;11
Amarillo;Showers and t-storms;67;45;N;15;62%;62%;6
Angleton;A strong t-storm;81;72;SSW;16;83%;80%;3
Arlington;A strong t-storm;83;58;NW;12;81%;58%;3
Austin;Strong thunderstorms;84;62;SSW;8;78%;71%;3
Austin Bergstrom;Strong thunderstorms;84;61;SW;12;81%;70%;3
Bay;A strong t-storm;83;73;SSW;16;87%;80%;3
Beaumont;A strong t-storm;81;72;S;11;80%;85%;2
Beeville;A t-storm in spots;88;71;SSE;9;76%;44%;4
Borger;Rain, a thunderstorm;69;50;NNW;13;65%;56%;4
Bowie;Strong thunderstorms;84;56;NW;15;76%;86%;7
Breckenridge;Strong a.m. t-storms;86;54;NNW;13;52%;66%;8
Brenham;A strong t-storm;79;64;S;9;87%;61%;2
Bridgeport;Strong thunderstorms;83;54;NW;13;75%;66%;8
Brownsville;Some sun returning;93;75;SSE;17;69%;11%;7
Brownwood;A strong t-storm;87;53;NNW;11;53%;57%;9
Burnet;Strong thunderstorms;85;56;WSW;8;70%;71%;5
Canadian;Rain and a t-storm;67;47;NNW;12;69%;65%;3
Castroville;A t-storm in spots;87;61;SSE;7;75%;44%;4
Childress;Showers and t-storms;76;51;NNW;19;64%;60%;8
Cleburne;Strong thunderstorms;83;56;WNW;13;84%;62%;3
College Station;Strong thunderstorms;79;63;SSW;15;87%;89%;2
Comanche;A strong t-storm;86;55;N;11;54%;57%;9
Conroe;Strong thunderstorms;79;70;SSW;9;79%;87%;2
Corpus Christi;A t-storm in spots;88;72;S;18;79%;44%;6
Corsicana;Strong thunderstorms;79;59;W;13;88%;86%;3
Cotulla;A t-storm in spots;94;65;ESE;8;73%;42%;10
Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;70;44;W;18;59%;27%;7
Dallas Love;A strong t-storm;84;60;NW;14;71%;59%;3
Dallas Redbird;A strong t-storm;82;60;NW;15;72%;59%;3
Dallas/Ft Worth;A strong t-storm;83;59;NW;17;74%;58%;3
Decatur;Strong thunderstorms;81;54;NW;12;78%;66%;6
Del Rio;Partly sunny;97;62;N;10;46%;27%;11
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;95;59;N;11;51%;27%;11
Denton;Strong thunderstorms;81;54;NW;15;82%;86%;3
Dryden;Mostly sunny, warm;95;59;WNW;11;20%;3%;11
Dumas;Rain, a thunderstorm;64;45;ESE;14;69%;57%;4
Edinburg;Clouds breaking, hot;99;74;SSE;12;60%;29%;10
El Paso;Sunny;83;57;WNW;13;20%;3%;11
Ellington;A strong t-storm;80;69;S;17;86%;84%;2
Falfurrias;Clouds breaking, hot;98;73;SSE;8;57%;11%;8
Fort Hood;Strong thunderstorms;84;57;WNW;12;81%;68%;6
Fort Worth;A strong t-storm;84;58;NW;14;73%;57%;3
Fort Worth Alliance;Strong thunderstorms;84;57;NW;17;76%;67%;3
Fort Worth Nas;Strong thunderstorms;83;60;NW;17;72%;62%;3
Fort Worth Spinks;Strong thunderstorms;83;57;NW;15;75%;62%;3
Fredericksburg;Decreasing clouds;81;54;SW;7;71%;29%;6
Gainesville;Strong thunderstorms;77;57;WNW;13;86%;87%;3
Galveston;A strong t-storm;81;73;SSW;18;83%;80%;3
Gatesville;Strong thunderstorms;84;56;WSW;10;78%;69%;6
Georgetown;Strong thunderstorms;82;57;SW;8;79%;69%;3
Giddings;Strong thunderstorms;79;63;SSW;8;84%;78%;2
Gilmer;Strong thunderstorms;72;58;SW;8;92%;91%;2
Graham;Strong a.m. t-storms;85;54;NNW;11;55%;65%;8
Granbury;Strong a.m. t-storms;85;59;NW;14;62%;66%;7
Grand Prairie;Strong thunderstorms;84;60;WNW;12;75%;62%;3
Greenville;Strong thunderstorms;77;58;W;12;80%;86%;2
Guadalupe Pass;Very windy, sunny;74;52;N;33;25%;0%;11
Hamilton;Strong a.m. t-storms;85;55;NW;12;62%;67%;10
Harlingen;Some sun returning;95;72;SSE;21;65%;11%;10
Hearne;Strong thunderstorms;78;60;SSW;9;83%;74%;2
Hebbronville;Clouds breaking;93;71;ESE;8;70%;8%;10
Henderson;Strong thunderstorms;73;59;SSW;9;86%;90%;2
Hereford;Partial sunshine;70;44;WNW;14;51%;31%;9
Hillsboro;Strong thunderstorms;82;57;WNW;13;84%;68%;3
Hondo;A t-storm in spots;90;59;N;9;70%;42%;4
Houston;A strong t-storm;80;72;S;9;82%;80%;3
Houston (Hobby Airport);A strong t-storm;83;72;S;16;79%;84%;2
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A strong t-storm;82;72;S;15;82%;80%;3
Houston / Southwest Airport;A strong t-storm;79;70;SSW;12;90%;80%;2
Houston Clover;A strong t-storm;81;71;SSW;14;80%;84%;2
Houston Hooks;Strong thunderstorms;81;67;S;12;82%;85%;3
Houston Hull;A strong t-storm;82;70;SSW;16;84%;80%;2
Houston Intercontinental;A strong t-storm;81;65;S;14;82%;80%;3
Huntsville;Strong p.m. t-storms;77;65;SSW;7;85%;91%;2
Ingleside;A t-storm in spots;83;73;S;17;88%;44%;3
Jacksonville;Strong thunderstorms;72;58;SSW;9;82%;87%;2
Jasper;Strong p.m. t-storms;79;69;S;6;85%;84%;3
Junction;Variable cloudiness;90;56;WNW;11;51%;27%;9
Kellyusa Airport;A t-storm in spots;87;60;NE;9;71%;45%;4
Kerrville;A t-storm in spots;86;53;SW;8;69%;43%;7
Killeen;Strong thunderstorms;84;57;WNW;12;81%;68%;6
Killeen/Ft Hood;Strong thunderstorms;84;56;W;12;78%;69%;4
Kingsville Nas;Clouds breaking;93;72;SSE;14;71%;12%;7
La Grange;Strong thunderstorms;81;63;S;8;86%;70%;2
Lago Vista;Strong thunderstorms;78;58;S;10;88%;70%;3
Lancaster;Strong thunderstorms;81;58;WNW;11;86%;68%;3
Laredo;Partly sunny and hot;97;72;SE;7;55%;28%;10
Llano;A strong t-storm;88;55;W;7;63%;75%;9
Longview;Strong thunderstorms;73;60;SSW;10;86%;89%;2
Lubbock;Mostly sunny, nice;77;48;N;16;35%;9%;10
Lufkin;Strong thunderstorms;76;63;SSW;12;82%;88%;2
Mcallen;Clouds breaking;99;75;SSE;16;58%;29%;10
Mcgregor;Strong thunderstorms;82;56;NW;12;83%;68%;3
Mckinney;Strong thunderstorms;78;57;NW;16;79%;86%;2
Mesquite;Strong thunderstorms;80;59;WNW;11;86%;86%;2
Midland;Sunny and breezy;84;56;NNE;17;28%;1%;11
Midland Airpark;Sunny and breezy;84;56;NNE;17;28%;1%;11
Midlothian;Strong thunderstorms;81;57;NW;14;83%;64%;3
Mineola;Strong thunderstorms;74;56;SW;8;94%;86%;2
Mineral Wells;Strong a.m. t-storms;85;55;NNW;16;63%;67%;9
Mount Pleasant;Strong thunderstorms;73;58;SW;9;80%;89%;2
Nacogdoches;Strong thunderstorms;73;59;SSW;8;90%;87%;2
New Braunfels;Strong thunderstorms;85;60;SSW;9;79%;64%;3
Odessa;Sunny and breezy;84;54;NNW;14;25%;1%;11
Orange;A strong t-storm;79;72;S;10;83%;85%;3
Palacios;A t-storm in spots;82;71;SSW;18;83%;73%;3
Palestine;Strong thunderstorms;74;58;SSW;8;87%;92%;2
Pampa;Rain and a t-storm;66;47;NW;16;68%;65%;3
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Rain and a t-storm;68;46;WNW;15;72%;66%;3
Paris;Strong thunderstorms;73;55;WSW;12;83%;89%;2
Pecos;Mostly sunny;87;54;WNW;14;21%;1%;11
Perryton;Rain and a t-storm;65;47;N;14;70%;67%;2
Plainview;Mostly sunny;72;42;N;17;55%;30%;10
Pleasanton;A t-storm in spots;87;61;SE;6;76%;44%;3
Port Aransas;A t-storm in spots;80;73;S;12;92%;44%;3
Port Isabel;Clouds breaking;87;75;SSE;16;78%;11%;6
Port Lavaca;Thunderstorm;83;73;S;12;81%;60%;3
Randolph AFB;A t-storm in spots;85;58;ESE;10;75%;45%;3
Robstown;A t-storm in spots;89;71;SSE;15;77%;44%;6
Rockport;A t-storm in spots;82;73;S;11;84%;44%;3
Rocksprings;Partly sunny;88;57;NW;11;55%;27%;11
San Angelo;Mostly sunny, warm;89;56;N;17;38%;8%;11
San Antonio;A t-storm in spots;86;61;S;8;89%;45%;4
San Antonio Stinson;A t-storm in spots;86;60;ENE;9;81%;45%;3
San Marcos;Strong thunderstorms;81;60;SSW;9;78%;68%;3
Seminole;Not as warm;81;47;N;14;27%;5%;10
Sherman-Denison;Strong thunderstorms;76;57;WNW;15;82%;88%;3
Snyder;Mostly sunny;82;51;N;14;38%;2%;10
Sonora;Mostly sunny, warm;89;56;NW;13;42%;10%;11
Stephenville;Strong a.m. t-storms;86;55;NNW;15;61%;66%;9
Sulphur Springs;A strong t-storm;74;59;WSW;10;87%;93%;2
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;84;53;N;15;41%;5%;10
Temple;Strong thunderstorms;83;56;W;15;83%;74%;3
Terrell;Strong thunderstorms;78;57;W;12;92%;86%;3
Tyler;Strong thunderstorms;74;59;SW;12;79%;88%;2
Uvalde;A t-storm in spots;92;58;E;6;68%;43%;8
Vernon;Strong a.m. t-storms;79;52;NW;17;60%;65%;7
Victoria;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;72;S;12;80%;60%;3
Waco;Strong thunderstorms;82;57;NNW;15;80%;64%;3
Weslaco;Clouds breaking, hot;96;75;SSE;13;63%;29%;10
Wharton;A strong t-storm;82;69;S;11;85%;80%;3
Wichita Falls;Strong a.m. t-storms;80;56;NNW;17;69%;65%;8
Wink;Sunny and breezy;86;53;N;15;20%;1%;11
Zapata;Clouds breaking, hot;97;73;E;6;60%;29%;10
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather