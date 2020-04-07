TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Thursday, April 9, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Variable cloudiness;88;58;SSW;10;49%;60%;8
Abilene Dyess;More clouds than sun;88;54;SSW;10;38%;56%;8
Alice;Mostly cloudy;91;71;SE;8;69%;33%;8
Alpine;Partly sunny;83;59;WSW;6;29%;9%;8
Amarillo;Partly sunny, warm;82;43;E;9;22%;7%;8
Angleton;Mostly cloudy;86;69;SSW;9;75%;34%;4
Arlington;Mostly cloudy, warm;90;63;SSW;8;61%;30%;7
Austin;A strong t-storm;90;69;SW;4;70%;64%;8
Austin Bergstrom;A strong t-storm;91;69;SSW;7;78%;64%;7
Bay;Mostly cloudy, warm;86;70;S;7;80%;29%;5
Beaumont;Cloudy;89;69;SW;8;71%;41%;3
Beeville;A t-storm in spots;91;72;SE;7;66%;52%;7
Borger;Partly sunny, warm;83;45;ENE;9;28%;7%;8
Bowie;Mostly cloudy, warm;89;55;W;7;51%;11%;7
Breckenridge;Variable clouds;91;59;WSW;8;38%;14%;8
Brenham;A strong t-storm;89;70;NNE;6;72%;64%;4
Bridgeport;Variable cloudiness;88;55;WSW;7;49%;12%;7
Brownsville;Mostly cloudy;90;74;SE;10;73%;16%;3
Brownwood;Variable cloudiness;87;63;S;7;60%;42%;5
Burnet;A strong t-storm;88;68;E;6;71%;55%;7
Canadian;Sun and clouds, warm;83;44;NE;11;34%;6%;8
Castroville;Showers and t-storms;91;70;WSW;6;73%;75%;5
Childress;Clouds and sun, warm;88;48;NNE;11;25%;6%;8
Cleburne;Mostly cloudy;90;63;S;9;62%;41%;5
College Station;A strong t-storm;89;70;SSW;8;75%;73%;8
Comanche;Variable clouds;88;63;SSW;8;62%;42%;5
Conroe;Decreasing clouds;90;68;W;7;66%;44%;5
Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;88;71;SSE;12;72%;25%;8
Corsicana;A strong t-storm;89;67;SSW;9;74%;55%;4
Cotulla;Showers and t-storms;92;73;SE;6;77%;69%;8
Dalhart;Clouds and sun, warm;79;39;E;11;22%;8%;8
Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy, warm;90;63;WSW;9;51%;23%;7
Dallas Redbird;Mostly cloudy, warm;91;59;SW;10;56%;30%;7
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;91;62;WSW;11;53%;20%;7
Decatur;Mostly cloudy, warm;88;56;S;8;49%;12%;7
Del Rio;A shower or t-storm;90;71;SE;5;66%;73%;9
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Showers and t-storms;91;69;ESE;6;69%;66%;9
Denton;Mostly cloudy, warm;89;59;WSW;9;61%;11%;7
Dryden;High clouds, warm;93;68;S;6;49%;22%;10
Dumas;Clouds and sun, warm;79;39;ENE;10;25%;8%;8
Edinburg;Partly sunny, warm;92;73;SSE;7;65%;25%;9
El Paso;Mostly sunny;81;55;W;8;26%;0%;9
Ellington;Decreasing clouds;87;71;SSW;9;74%;66%;5
Falfurrias;Rather cloudy, warm;93;72;SE;6;67%;30%;6
Fort Hood;A strong t-storm;88;65;SW;8;71%;73%;6
Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy, warm;91;61;SSW;9;59%;24%;7
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy, warm;90;58;WSW;11;54%;17%;7
Fort Worth Nas;Variable clouds;92;60;WSW;10;53%;23%;7
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy, humid;90;58;SW;9;60%;32%;7
Fredericksburg;A strong t-storm;87;66;WNW;6;70%;55%;8
Gainesville;Mostly cloudy, warm;89;53;N;7;49%;8%;7
Galveston;Cloudy and humid;81;73;SSW;11;84%;66%;3
Gatesville;A strong t-storm;90;67;SSW;7;67%;64%;4
Georgetown;A strong t-storm;90;69;ESE;6;68%;64%;6
Giddings;A strong t-storm;90;69;N;6;67%;64%;5
Gilmer;A strong t-storm;88;63;SW;7;66%;51%;7
Graham;Variable clouds;90;55;NW;7;42%;12%;7
Granbury;Mostly cloudy, warm;92;60;S;8;45%;34%;7
Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy, warm;91;64;SSW;8;62%;29%;7
Greenville;Turning cloudy, warm;92;62;SW;8;67%;16%;9
Guadalupe Pass;Very windy;73;49;WNW;25;33%;4%;10
Hamilton;Mostly cloudy;89;66;SSW;8;58%;55%;5
Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;92;71;SE;10;69%;18%;4
Hearne;A strong t-storm;89;67;E;6;70%;64%;8
Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy, warm;91;71;SE;6;65%;35%;8
Henderson;A strong t-storm;87;65;SW;7;73%;55%;7
Hereford;Partly sunny, warm;82;45;ESE;7;24%;8%;9
Hillsboro;A t-storm in spots;90;67;SSW;9;70%;64%;5
Hondo;Showers and t-storms;89;70;SSE;6;75%;75%;6
Houston;Decreasing clouds;90;71;WSW;6;68%;44%;5
Houston (Hobby Airport);Cloudy;88;72;SSW;9;68%;44%;4
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Decreasing clouds;90;71;SSW;8;65%;44%;5
Houston / Southwest Airport;Decreasing clouds;87;67;SSW;4;76%;44%;5
Houston Clover;Decreasing clouds;89;70;SSW;7;67%;44%;5
Houston Hooks;Decreasing clouds;88;69;SSW;6;68%;44%;5
Houston Hull;Cloudy;88;70;SSW;8;73%;44%;4
Houston Intercontinental;Decreasing clouds;89;70;SSW;8;70%;66%;5
Huntsville;A strong t-storm;89;69;NW;6;73%;73%;6
Ingleside;Rather cloudy, humid;84;73;SSE;10;83%;20%;8
Jacksonville;A strong t-storm;87;67;SW;7;75%;64%;6
Jasper;Cloudy;88;68;SW;5;75%;44%;4
Junction;Showers and t-storms;87;67;SSW;5;73%;76%;7
Kellyusa Airport;A t-storm in spots;88;70;SSW;5;76%;64%;6
Kerrville;A strong t-storm;87;68;SW;6;70%;55%;7
Killeen;A strong t-storm;88;65;SW;8;71%;73%;6
Killeen/Ft Hood;A strong t-storm;88;65;SW;8;72%;73%;6
Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;90;71;SE;9;70%;40%;8
La Grange;A t-storm in spots;90;70;ESE;6;70%;55%;6
Lago Vista;A strong t-storm;87;67;SSW;5;75%;64%;8
Lancaster;Mostly cloudy, warm;90;63;SSW;8;68%;33%;7
Laredo;A t-storm in spots;93;73;SSE;6;66%;55%;10
Llano;A strong t-storm;90;69;SE;6;65%;64%;7
Longview;A strong t-storm;89;66;SW;8;71%;52%;7
Lubbock;Turning out cloudy;85;52;WSW;11;26%;7%;9
Lufkin;A strong t-storm;88;67;SSW;7;73%;73%;7
Mcallen;Partly sunny, warm;93;73;SE;8;64%;25%;9
Mcgregor;A strong t-storm;88;67;SW;8;75%;55%;4
Mckinney;Clouds and sun, warm;89;58;WSW;10;59%;14%;9
Mesquite;Mostly cloudy, warm;91;63;SSW;8;65%;45%;7
Midland;Some brightening;85;58;W;8;33%;15%;8
Midland Airpark;Some brightening;85;58;W;8;33%;15%;8
Midlothian;Mostly cloudy;88;56;SW;8;69%;39%;6
Mineola;A strong t-storm;89;63;SW;7;72%;64%;7
Mineral Wells;Variable cloudiness;90;57;WSW;9;52%;26%;7
Mount Pleasant;A strong t-storm;89;63;WSW;7;73%;64%;9
Nacogdoches;A strong t-storm;88;68;SW;7;72%;64%;8
New Braunfels;A t-storm in spots;89;69;W;7;69%;55%;6
Odessa;High clouds and warm;86;60;SSW;7;27%;15%;9
Orange;Cloudy and very warm;86;69;SW;7;70%;42%;3
Palacios;Mostly cloudy, humid;82;72;SSE;11;81%;60%;6
Palestine;A strong t-storm;87;66;SSW;6;78%;64%;6
Pampa;Clouds and sun, warm;81;43;ENE;11;24%;6%;8
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clouds and sun, warm;80;41;E;11;29%;6%;8
Paris;Mainly cloudy, warm;88;58;W;8;72%;12%;7
Pecos;Partly sunny, warm;88;60;NW;8;24%;14%;9
Perryton;Partly sunny;80;42;ENE;13;33%;6%;8
Plainview;Partly sunny;82;46;SE;9;26%;7%;9
Pleasanton;A t-storm in spots;89;69;SSE;5;73%;55%;4
Port Aransas;Low clouds may break;80;73;SSE;9;87%;19%;6
Port Isabel;Partly sunny;85;74;SE;10;78%;14%;5
Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy;85;74;SSE;9;74%;26%;6
Randolph AFB;A t-storm in spots;88;69;WSW;5;70%;64%;6
Robstown;Rather cloudy;92;70;SSE;9;68%;27%;8
Rockport;Mostly cloudy;82;72;SSE;9;82%;20%;8
Rocksprings;Showers and t-storms;85;68;SSE;8;66%;70%;8
San Angelo;More clouds than sun;87;63;S;7;59%;31%;8
San Antonio;A t-storm in spots;90;70;WNW;6;71%;64%;6
San Antonio Stinson;A t-storm in spots;88;69;SSW;5;77%;55%;6
San Marcos;A t-storm in spots;90;69;E;7;70%;64%;6
Seminole;High clouds;84;55;W;9;23%;12%;9
Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny, warm;88;54;W;9;59%;8%;8
Snyder;Variable cloudiness;85;54;WSW;9;37%;12%;8
Sonora;A t-storm in spots;87;66;E;8;60%;51%;8
Stephenville;Mostly cloudy;89;61;SW;9;58%;41%;5
Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy, warm;90;60;SW;9;56%;42%;7
Sweetwater;More clouds than sun;87;56;WSW;10;40%;17%;8
Temple;A strong t-storm;88;67;SW;9;77%;55%;8
Terrell;Mostly cloudy, warm;90;63;SSW;9;72%;29%;7
Tyler;A strong t-storm;88;66;SW;9;66%;64%;7
Uvalde;Showers and t-storms;91;69;ENE;5;77%;69%;7
Vernon;Mostly cloudy, warm;91;51;NE;8;42%;7%;7
Victoria;A t-storm in spots;90;72;SE;8;71%;73%;5
Waco;A strong t-storm;90;66;SW;9;68%;55%;4
Weslaco;Warm with some sun;92;74;SSE;7;65%;23%;9
Wharton;Variable cloudiness;88;69;SSW;7;71%;37%;5
Wichita Falls;Mostly cloudy, warm;89;52;NNW;8;44%;8%;7
Wink;Partly sunny, warm;87;58;WNW;8;29%;14%;9
Zapata;A t-storm in spots;91;73;SE;6;73%;55%;8
