TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Friday, March 27, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Partly sunny and hot;90;67;S;14;59%;10%;7
Abilene Dyess;Some sun, very warm;90;66;S;14;51%;11%;7
Alice;Mostly sunny;93;68;SE;13;65%;9%;9
Alpine;Sunshine and warm;92;57;W;7;19%;0%;9
Amarillo;Partly sunny;86;54;WSW;20;27%;2%;7
Angleton;Partly sunny;84;71;SSE;12;74%;1%;8
Arlington;Sun and clouds, warm;86;68;S;10;61%;9%;7
Austin;Variable cloudiness;87;68;S;6;66%;2%;6
Austin Bergstrom;Variable cloudiness;87;69;S;11;70%;2%;7
Bay;Partly sunny;84;73;SSE;10;79%;2%;8
Beaumont;Sun and clouds;85;70;SSE;8;72%;0%;8
Beeville;Sunshine, hot, humid;91;71;SSE;10;69%;8%;8
Borger;Clouds and sunshine;89;58;WSW;17;25%;2%;7
Bowie;Variable clouds, hot;91;69;S;9;62%;15%;6
Breckenridge;Variable clouds, hot;93;69;S;10;50%;15%;6
Brenham;Partly sunny;88;70;SSE;8;74%;5%;8
Bridgeport;Variable clouds;89;67;S;9;61%;14%;6
Brownsville;Sunshine and breezy;91;74;SSE;16;69%;4%;9
Brownwood;Partly sunny, warm;88;64;S;8;63%;11%;8
Burnet;Clouds and sun;86;64;S;8;63%;6%;6
Canadian;Clouds and sun, warm;92;58;W;15;27%;2%;7
Castroville;Variably cloudy, hot;90;67;SE;8;70%;8%;7
Childress;Partly sunny and hot;94;60;SSW;13;32%;3%;7
Cleburne;Clouds and sun;84;67;S;11;76%;9%;7
College Station;Partly sunny;88;68;SSE;12;68%;5%;8
Comanche;Partly sunny;87;66;S;9;60%;9%;7
Conroe;Partly sunny;88;68;SSE;8;63%;1%;8
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;87;72;SSE;18;73%;7%;9
Corsicana;Clouds limiting sun;83;68;S;11;74%;5%;6
Cotulla;Partly sunny and hot;95;67;ESE;10;64%;4%;8
Dalhart;Increasingly windy;84;54;W;22;29%;26%;7
Dallas Love;Clouds and sun, warm;86;68;S;12;61%;9%;7
Dallas Redbird;Clouds and sun, warm;84;67;S;13;64%;9%;7
Dallas/Ft Worth;Clouds and sun;86;67;S;14;66%;9%;7
Decatur;Variable cloudiness;89;67;S;9;57%;14%;6
Del Rio;Partly sunny, warm;92;69;ESE;10;65%;8%;8
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Variable clouds;91;67;ESE;11;68%;6%;8
Denton;More clouds than sun;88;68;S;11;66%;10%;6
Dryden;Clouds and sun, hot;93;64;SE;7;58%;6%;8
Dumas;Increasingly windy;83;54;WSW;20;32%;2%;7
Edinburg;Sunshine, very warm;95;73;SSE;13;57%;12%;9
El Paso;Clouds and sun;85;61;WSW;14;21%;1%;8
Ellington;Mostly sunny, windy;86;71;SSE;17;71%;1%;8
Falfurrias;Mostly sunny and hot;97;70;SE;9;56%;10%;9
Fort Hood;Periods of sun;85;66;S;11;65%;5%;5
Fort Worth;Warm with some sun;87;68;S;10;61%;9%;7
Fort Worth Alliance;Variable clouds;87;68;S;13;62%;9%;6
Fort Worth Nas;Sun and clouds;87;69;S;13;64%;9%;7
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;85;69;S;11;66%;9%;7
Fredericksburg;Variable cloudiness;85;64;S;8;63%;7%;6
Gainesville;Variable cloudiness;88;66;S;10;61%;12%;6
Galveston;Partly sunny, mild;81;72;SSE;11;84%;0%;8
Gatesville;Sunny intervals;85;66;S;8;69%;6%;5
Georgetown;Partly sunny;86;67;S;9;64%;3%;6
Giddings;Clouds and sunshine;88;68;S;8;70%;7%;8
Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;85;65;S;8;66%;12%;6
Graham;Variable clouds, hot;91;66;SSE;8;56%;16%;6
Granbury;Partly sunny, warm;88;68;SSE;9;62%;10%;5
Grand Prairie;Clouds and sun, warm;85;68;S;10;64%;9%;7
Greenville;Warm with some sun;87;69;S;10;59%;5%;7
Guadalupe Pass;Very windy;79;55;W;28;23%;0%;6
Hamilton;Clouds and sun;86;66;S;9;64%;7%;5
Harlingen;Increasingly windy;95;72;SE;20;61%;5%;9
Hearne;Clouds and sun;87;67;S;9;72%;7%;7
Hebbronville;Sunny and hot;94;68;SE;10;56%;16%;9
Henderson;Mostly cloudy;84;65;S;8;67%;13%;6
Hereford;Clouds and sun, warm;85;54;WSW;14;30%;0%;7
Hillsboro;Clouds and sun;83;66;S;12;70%;8%;8
Hondo;Variable clouds;89;66;ESE;10;66%;8%;7
Houston;Partly sunny, warm;88;70;SSE;8;69%;1%;8
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;87;71;SSE;12;65%;1%;8
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny, warm;87;70;SSE;11;63%;1%;8
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;85;68;SSE;8;74%;1%;8
Houston Clover;Partly sunny;86;71;SSE;10;66%;1%;8
Houston Hooks;Partly sunny, warm;89;67;SSE;9;61%;2%;8
Houston Hull;Partly sunny;88;69;SSE;11;67%;1%;8
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny, warm;89;70;SSE;10;63%;1%;8
Huntsville;Clouds and sun;87;70;SSE;7;65%;3%;8
Ingleside;Partly sunny, humid;84;74;SSE;15;82%;5%;8
Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy;83;66;S;8;65%;13%;6
Jasper;Partly sunny;88;68;S;6;63%;9%;8
Junction;Mainly cloudy;92;68;SSE;8;61%;9%;6
Kellyusa Airport;Clouds limiting sun;90;66;SE;9;69%;6%;6
Kerrville;Variable clouds;86;65;SSE;8;69%;7%;6
Killeen;Periods of sun;85;66;S;11;65%;5%;5
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;85;65;S;11;67%;5%;5
Kingsville Nas;Increasingly windy;90;69;SE;14;68%;8%;9
La Grange;Sunny intervals;89;69;SSE;7;77%;5%;8
Lago Vista;Partly sunny;84;66;SSE;8;69%;5%;7
Lancaster;Partly sunny;83;67;S;10;65%;8%;7
Laredo;Unseasonably hot;99;71;SSE;11;52%;4%;9
Llano;Partly sunny;90;64;SSE;6;61%;9%;6
Longview;Mostly cloudy;85;66;S;9;66%;13%;6
Lubbock;Clouds and sun, warm;89;57;WSW;15;26%;4%;7
Lufkin;Partly sunny;87;67;S;9;65%;11%;8
Mcallen;Increasingly windy;95;73;SE;18;60%;13%;9
Mcgregor;Partly sunny;83;65;S;12;72%;5%;6
Mckinney;Variable clouds;85;67;S;14;65%;8%;6
Mesquite;Clouds and sun, warm;85;67;S;10;66%;7%;7
Midland;Partly sunny, warm;91;61;S;10;42%;15%;8
Midland Airpark;Partly sunny, warm;91;61;S;10;42%;15%;8
Midlothian;Clouds and sun;82;66;S;11;74%;9%;7
Mineola;Mostly cloudy;85;67;S;8;64%;12%;6
Mineral Wells;Variable cloudiness;90;67;S;11;62%;10%;6
Mount Pleasant;Clouds and sun, warm;87;67;S;9;62%;10%;7
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;85;66;S;8;67%;13%;8
New Braunfels;Clouds and sun;89;68;SSE;9;72%;3%;8
Odessa;Sunshine and warm;91;61;SSW;8;37%;13%;8
Orange;Humid with some sun;84;71;SSE;8;67%;0%;8
Palacios;Partly sunny, humid;81;73;SSE;14;79%;3%;8
Palestine;Clouds and sunshine;84;66;S;8;67%;13%;8
Pampa;Breezy with some sun;89;56;WSW;18;25%;1%;7
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clouds and sun, warm;90;55;SW;16;28%;2%;7
Paris;Clouds and sun, warm;85;66;S;11;65%;8%;7
Pecos;Partly sunny and hot;96;59;WNW;7;29%;4%;8
Perryton;Clouds and sun, warm;86;55;WSW;17;31%;3%;7
Plainview;Partly sunny, warm;86;53;WSW;15;28%;0%;7
Pleasanton;Partly sunny and hot;91;66;SE;7;69%;6%;8
Port Aransas;Partly sunny, humid;79;73;SSE;10;90%;5%;8
Port Isabel;Sunshine and breezy;85;74;SSE;16;77%;4%;9
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny, humid;83;73;SSE;11;80%;5%;8
Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;88;66;SSE;10;64%;4%;6
Robstown;Partly sunny;89;72;SSE;15;69%;8%;9
Rockport;Sunshine and humid;81;73;SSE;10;82%;5%;8
Rocksprings;Periods of sun, warm;92;63;SSE;10;58%;5%;8
San Angelo;Partly sunny and hot;93;68;S;10;57%;17%;7
San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;89;67;SSE;8;73%;6%;6
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy;89;66;SE;9;70%;6%;6
San Marcos;Variable cloudiness;88;68;SSE;9;65%;3%;7
Seminole;Clouds and sun, warm;90;56;W;9;31%;5%;8
Sherman-Denison;Clouds and sun, warm;86;68;S;14;65%;10%;7
Snyder;Partly sunny, warm;93;63;SSW;10;49%;9%;8
Sonora;Partly sunny and hot;91;65;SSE;10;60%;30%;7
Stephenville;Partly sunny, warm;87;67;S;10;62%;8%;8
Sulphur Springs;Sun and clouds, warm;87;68;S;11;61%;10%;7
Sweetwater;Clouds and sun, hot;92;66;SSW;13;50%;12%;7
Temple;Clouds and sunshine;84;65;S;13;76%;4%;4
Terrell;Partly sunny, warm;84;68;S;11;68%;6%;7
Tyler;Mostly cloudy;84;67;S;10;63%;12%;6
Uvalde;Variable cloudiness;91;66;ESE;8;73%;2%;7
Vernon;Partly sunny and hot;95;64;S;12;34%;14%;7
Victoria;Partly sunny;87;71;SSE;11;75%;6%;8
Waco;Partly sunny;84;67;S;12;68%;6%;6
Weslaco;Sunny and very warm;94;73;SSE;14;59%;10%;9
Wharton;Partly sunny;86;69;SSE;9;76%;2%;8
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny and hot;92;67;S;10;54%;29%;7
Wink;Partly sunny and hot;94;59;ESE;8;31%;7%;8
Zapata;Sunny, hot and humid;94;72;SE;8;61%;8%;9
