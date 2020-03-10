TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Thursday, March 12, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Rather cloudy, warm;83;65;SSW;11;63%;18%;3
Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;82;63;SSW;10;55%;36%;3
Alice;Clouds and sun, warm;85;65;SE;10;68%;9%;7
Alpine;Periods of sun;79;53;NNW;7;46%;12%;4
Amarillo;Partial sunshine;72;52;SW;9;42%;4%;5
Angleton;Mostly cloudy, warm;79;64;S;9;76%;10%;4
Arlington;Mostly cloudy, warm;84;67;S;10;56%;33%;5
Austin;Mostly cloudy, warm;84;65;S;5;63%;16%;5
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;85;64;S;10;69%;13%;6
Bay;Warm with some sun;80;66;SSE;8;80%;10%;6
Beaumont;Mostly cloudy, warm;79;64;S;8;76%;31%;4
Beeville;Warm with some sun;86;66;SSE;8;68%;7%;7
Borger;Partly sunny, mild;77;56;SSW;6;39%;4%;5
Bowie;More clouds than sun;84;67;S;9;62%;14%;4
Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy, warm;85;67;SSW;9;50%;14%;4
Brenham;Mostly cloudy, warm;82;65;S;7;73%;13%;4
Bridgeport;Cloudy and very warm;83;65;S;9;62%;15%;3
Brownsville;Warmer;84;69;SSE;11;73%;10%;7
Brownwood;Mainly cloudy, warm;83;62;SSW;8;62%;32%;4
Burnet;Rather cloudy, warm;84;62;S;8;62%;32%;5
Canadian;Partly sunny;74;54;SSE;7;46%;4%;5
Castroville;Clouds and sun, warm;87;64;SE;7;68%;15%;7
Childress;Partly sunny;78;58;SSW;8;49%;3%;5
Cleburne;Rather cloudy, warm;83;66;S;11;67%;33%;5
College Station;Mostly cloudy, warm;83;66;S;10;68%;18%;4
Comanche;Mostly cloudy, warm;84;65;SSW;10;63%;32%;3
Conroe;Mostly cloudy, warm;80;64;SSW;8;68%;10%;5
Corpus Christi;Clouds and sun;81;64;SSE;12;75%;7%;6
Corsicana;Mostly cloudy, warm;82;64;SSW;12;68%;44%;2
Cotulla;Partly sunny, warm;90;63;SE;7;65%;1%;7
Dalhart;Partly sunny, mild;74;47;WSW;11;40%;3%;5
Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy, warm;85;68;S;11;62%;44%;3
Dallas Redbird;Mostly cloudy, warm;84;66;S;12;65%;33%;5
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mainly cloudy, warm;84;67;S;13;66%;44%;3
Decatur;Decreasing clouds;82;67;S;9;54%;15%;5
Del Rio;Mostly cloudy, warm;87;64;SE;10;63%;33%;5
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy, warm;86;62;SE;11;66%;32%;5
Denton;Mostly cloudy, warm;83;67;SSW;11;59%;39%;3
Dryden;Mostly cloudy;83;61;ENE;6;73%;37%;4
Dumas;Partly sunny;70;48;SW;7;47%;27%;5
Edinburg;Clouds and sun, warm;89;69;SE;10;63%;13%;7
El Paso;A thick cloud cover;74;54;W;7;53%;29%;3
Ellington;Mostly cloudy, warm;80;63;S;9;78%;10%;4
Falfurrias;Clouds and sun, warm;87;66;SE;7;64%;9%;7
Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy, warm;84;63;S;11;65%;33%;4
Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy, warm;84;68;S;10;59%;30%;5
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy, warm;84;67;S;12;62%;28%;5
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy, warm;84;67;S;12;61%;30%;5
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy, warm;85;65;S;11;68%;33%;5
Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy, warm;82;61;S;8;64%;34%;5
Gainesville;Clouds and warm;81;63;SW;9;54%;11%;2
Galveston;Mostly cloudy;73;65;S;8;87%;30%;5
Gatesville;Mostly cloudy, warm;84;64;S;8;63%;33%;4
Georgetown;Rather cloudy, warm;83;64;S;8;63%;25%;5
Giddings;Rather cloudy, warm;84;65;S;7;69%;17%;5
Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;80;64;SSW;8;68%;33%;2
Graham;Clouds and sun, warm;81;62;S;8;51%;10%;4
Granbury;Mostly cloudy, warm;85;66;S;9;56%;33%;4
Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy, warm;83;68;SSW;10;60%;33%;5
Greenville;Mostly cloudy, warm;82;67;SSW;10;56%;35%;3
Guadalupe Pass;Increasingly windy;67;48;W;17;55%;2%;5
Hamilton;Mostly cloudy, warm;84;65;SSW;9;63%;33%;4
Harlingen;Warmer;85;66;SE;12;68%;9%;7
Hearne;Mostly cloudy, warm;83;64;S;8;73%;26%;5
Hebbronville;Partly sunny, warm;86;65;SE;7;66%;11%;7
Henderson;Mostly cloudy, warm;79;63;SSW;9;70%;30%;2
Hereford;Some sun;73;50;WSW;8;45%;4%;6
Hillsboro;Mostly cloudy, warm;83;64;S;11;65%;33%;4
Hondo;Clouds and sun, warm;86;63;SE;8;63%;18%;7
Houston;Mostly cloudy, warm;80;64;S;7;72%;10%;4
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy, warm;80;65;S;9;72%;10%;4
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy, warm;82;65;S;8;69%;10%;4
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy, warm;80;61;S;5;77%;10%;4
Houston Clover;Mainly cloudy, warm;80;64;S;8;70%;11%;4
Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy, warm;82;63;S;7;67%;26%;4
Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy, warm;82;63;S;9;74%;10%;4
Houston Intercontinental;Rather cloudy, warm;82;63;S;8;69%;10%;4
Huntsville;Mostly cloudy, warm;80;64;SSW;8;70%;14%;5
Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;78;65;SSE;10;83%;29%;4
Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy, warm;78;63;SSW;9;69%;31%;2
Jasper;Mostly cloudy, warm;79;63;S;6;72%;14%;5
Junction;Mostly cloudy;84;61;S;8;68%;44%;5
Kellyusa Airport;Sun and clouds, warm;85;64;SSE;7;69%;28%;7
Kerrville;Mostly cloudy, warm;83;61;SSE;8;72%;36%;5
Killeen;Mostly cloudy, warm;84;63;S;11;65%;33%;4
Killeen/Ft Hood;Rather cloudy, warm;84;61;S;11;66%;32%;4
Kingsville Nas;Warmer;84;65;SE;10;71%;9%;6
La Grange;Mostly cloudy, warm;83;66;S;7;74%;14%;5
Lago Vista;Mainly cloudy, warm;82;62;S;8;66%;25%;5
Lancaster;Mostly cloudy, warm;82;66;SSW;10;61%;33%;5
Laredo;Partly sunny and hot;91;67;SE;9;58%;1%;7
Llano;Mostly cloudy, warm;87;63;S;6;60%;33%;5
Longview;Mostly cloudy;80;64;SSW;9;68%;31%;2
Lubbock;Clouds and sun, warm;75;55;SW;9;48%;3%;4
Lufkin;Mostly cloudy, warm;81;62;S;8;70%;15%;4
Mcallen;Clouds and sun, warm;88;69;SE;11;62%;13%;7
Mcgregor;Mostly cloudy, warm;83;64;S;11;72%;32%;3
Mckinney;Mostly cloudy, warm;83;65;S;13;68%;33%;4
Mesquite;Mainly cloudy, warm;82;66;SSW;10;60%;34%;3
Midland;Clouds and sun;80;59;SSW;6;61%;6%;4
Midland Airpark;Clouds and sun;80;59;SSW;6;61%;6%;4
Midlothian;Mostly cloudy, warm;83;64;S;11;74%;33%;4
Mineola;Mostly cloudy, warm;79;64;SSW;9;68%;34%;2
Mineral Wells;Mostly cloudy, warm;84;65;S;10;63%;44%;5
Mount Pleasant;A t-storm in spots;79;65;SSW;10;65%;55%;2
Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy, warm;79;63;S;9;72%;21%;3
New Braunfels;Clouds and sunshine;85;64;SSE;9;70%;9%;7
Odessa;Periods of sun;80;58;SSW;6;54%;6%;4
Orange;A passing shower;77;63;S;7;77%;59%;4
Palacios;Sunny intervals;77;65;SSE;10;81%;30%;4
Palestine;Rather cloudy, warm;80;63;SSW;8;69%;32%;2
Pampa;Partly sunny, mild;75;53;S;8;41%;4%;5
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny, mild;76;51;SSW;6;45%;4%;5
Paris;A t-storm in spots;78;65;SSW;11;65%;55%;4
Pecos;Partly sunny;81;60;WSW;5;52%;3%;4
Perryton;Partly sunny;71;50;SSE;8;47%;3%;5
Plainview;Partly sunny;74;52;SW;8;46%;4%;6
Pleasanton;Warm with some sun;86;63;SE;5;69%;9%;7
Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;73;66;SSE;8;91%;29%;4
Port Isabel;Partly sunny;79;68;SSE;11;83%;9%;7
Port Lavaca;Decreasing clouds;79;67;SSE;9;77%;9%;5
Randolph AFB;Warm with some sun;83;63;SSE;8;71%;28%;7
Robstown;Warmer;84;62;SSE;10;72%;8%;7
Rockport;Mostly cloudy;75;66;SSE;8;83%;7%;4
Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy, warm;80;60;SSE;9;73%;44%;4
San Angelo;Mostly cloudy, warm;84;63;SSW;10;65%;42%;3
San Antonio;Clouds and sun, warm;85;64;SSE;7;71%;28%;7
San Antonio Stinson;Clouds and sun, warm;85;64;SSE;6;67%;28%;7
San Marcos;Sun and clouds, warm;84;64;S;10;64%;10%;7
Seminole;Periods of sun;77;54;SW;6;52%;3%;4
Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy, warm;81;65;S;12;66%;15%;3
Snyder;Partly sunny;78;59;SSW;8;57%;6%;4
Sonora;Rather cloudy;82;60;S;8;69%;44%;2
Stephenville;Mostly cloudy, warm;85;64;S;10;62%;33%;4
Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy, warm;80;66;SSW;12;63%;38%;2
Sweetwater;Partly sunny;81;64;SSW;10;52%;11%;4
Temple;Mostly cloudy, warm;83;64;S;12;70%;31%;4
Terrell;Mostly cloudy, warm;81;65;SSW;11;66%;36%;3
Tyler;Mostly cloudy, warm;81;64;SSW;11;66%;33%;2
Uvalde;Partly sunny, humid;87;62;SE;6;72%;17%;7
Vernon;Partly sunny, warm;81;62;SSE;8;36%;2%;4
Victoria;Mostly cloudy, warm;83;67;SSE;9;71%;10%;5
Waco;Mainly cloudy, warm;83;65;S;12;69%;33%;3
Weslaco;Clouds and sun, warm;87;68;SSE;10;65%;13%;7
Wharton;Warm with some sun;81;64;S;9;76%;9%;6
Wichita Falls;Clouds and sun, warm;79;62;S;9;59%;3%;3
Wink;Partly sunny;81;57;SSW;4;59%;4%;4
Zapata;Periods of sun, warm;91;68;SE;7;61%;6%;7
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather