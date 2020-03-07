TX Forecast for Sunday, March 8, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Showers around;63;59;S;18;77%;78%;1

Abilene Dyess;Showers around;62;58;S;17;72%;84%;1

Alice;Mostly cloudy;80;64;SE;15;60%;62%;2

Alpine;Shower/thunderstorm;67;48;WSW;10;69%;84%;2

Amarillo;Spotty showers;60;47;SSW;14;66%;85%;2

Angleton;Mostly cloudy;72;62;SE;14;69%;18%;2

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;66;61;SSE;11;63%;63%;2

Austin;Mostly cloudy;73;63;SSE;7;63%;55%;2

Austin Bergstrom;A shower in places;74;63;SSE;13;70%;69%;2

Bay;Mostly cloudy;75;65;SE;13;73%;24%;2

Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;70;62;SE;9;66%;17%;2

Beeville;A stray shower;77;65;SE;12;62%;54%;2

Borger;Spotty showers;64;51;SSW;12;58%;83%;2

Bowie;Showers around;66;60;SSE;13;73%;88%;1

Breckenridge;Showers around;65;61;S;10;70%;87%;2

Brenham;An afternoon shower;73;62;SE;9;65%;64%;2

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;64;59;SSE;11;75%;77%;2

Brownsville;Mostly cloudy;79;66;SE;15;62%;34%;3

Brownwood;A shower in the p.m.;65;58;S;11;74%;73%;1

Burnet;Mostly cloudy;68;60;SSE;9;75%;55%;2

Canadian;Showers around;61;51;SSW;13;70%;90%;2

Castroville;Showers around;74;63;SSE;10;64%;80%;2

Childress;Showers around;61;54;S;17;71%;89%;1

Cleburne;Rather cloudy;65;58;SSE;12;74%;66%;2

College Station;Mostly cloudy;73;62;SSE;14;64%;45%;2

Comanche;Showers around;64;59;S;12;78%;82%;1

Conroe;Mostly cloudy;72;61;SE;9;61%;15%;2

Corpus Christi;A shower in places;76;64;SE;19;66%;54%;2

Corsicana;Mostly cloudy;69;60;SSE;11;64%;57%;2

Cotulla;Cloudy;78;64;SE;11;63%;23%;2

Dalhart;Spotty showers;64;43;SSW;17;57%;62%;2

Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;68;61;SSE;12;65%;69%;2

Dallas Redbird;Mostly cloudy;69;61;SSE;13;64%;67%;2

Dallas/Ft Worth;Rather cloudy;66;59;SSE;14;72%;70%;2

Decatur;Mostly cloudy;62;58;S;10;74%;76%;2

Del Rio;A shower in the p.m.;73;62;SE;14;63%;60%;1

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A shower in the p.m.;69;60;SE;14;69%;60%;1

Denton;Rather cloudy;64;59;S;12;68%;76%;1

Dryden;Spotty showers;66;55;SE;10;75%;70%;2

Dumas;Spotty showers;60;44;SSW;14;65%;65%;2

Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;81;67;SE;13;57%;25%;2

El Paso;Showers/thunderstorm;61;47;WSW;8;74%;75%;1

Ellington;Mostly cloudy;70;61;SE;14;69%;17%;2

Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;80;65;SE;10;58%;32%;2

Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;69;61;SSE;13;70%;51%;2

Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;65;59;SSE;12;67%;69%;2

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy;68;60;SSE;14;67%;71%;2

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;69;62;SSE;13;68%;69%;2

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy;68;60;SSE;12;71%;65%;2

Fredericksburg;Showers around;66;59;S;10;73%;76%;2

Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;64;58;S;11;68%;71%;1

Galveston;Mostly cloudy;70;64;ESE;14;75%;22%;2

Gatesville;Mostly cloudy;68;60;SSE;10;70%;50%;2

Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;70;61;SSE;10;75%;53%;2

Giddings;An afternoon shower;74;62;SSE;8;62%;66%;2

Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;69;58;SSE;7;54%;61%;4

Graham;Showers around;65;59;S;10;73%;92%;2

Granbury;Mostly cloudy;68;62;SSE;11;68%;73%;2

Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;66;60;SSE;11;63%;66%;2

Greenville;Mostly cloudy;68;59;SSE;10;55%;67%;1

Guadalupe Pass;Showers and t-storms;55;43;WSW;18;87%;71%;2

Hamilton;Mostly cloudy;66;59;SSE;11;74%;54%;2

Harlingen;Mainly cloudy;79;65;SE;16;62%;23%;2

Hearne;Mostly cloudy;73;62;SSE;10;65%;46%;2

Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;77;63;SE;10;58%;48%;2

Henderson;Clouds and sun;70;58;SSE;8;54%;61%;5

Hereford;Spotty showers;60;44;SW;10;70%;86%;2

Hillsboro;Mostly cloudy;68;59;SSE;12;66%;30%;2

Hondo;Showers around;74;61;SE;12;63%;70%;2

Houston;Mostly cloudy;71;62;SE;9;64%;36%;2

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;72;63;SE;14;64%;36%;2

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Rather cloudy;72;64;SE;12;63%;36%;2

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;72;60;SE;10;71%;18%;2

Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;72;64;SE;12;61%;36%;2

Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;72;60;SE;11;60%;41%;2

Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy;73;63;SE;14;67%;18%;2

Houston Intercontinental;Mainly cloudy;72;61;SE;13;63%;16%;2

Huntsville;Mostly cloudy;71;60;SE;8;59%;61%;2

Ingleside;A stray shower;76;67;SE;15;74%;54%;2

Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy;69;58;SSE;8;54%;62%;4

Jasper;Partly sunny;71;58;SE;6;59%;9%;5

Junction;A shower in the p.m.;67;59;S;12;76%;73%;1

Kellyusa Airport;Showers around;73;62;SSE;11;70%;81%;2

Kerrville;Showers around;69;59;SSE;12;73%;76%;2

Killeen;Mostly cloudy;69;61;SSE;13;70%;51%;2

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy;70;61;SSE;12;71%;51%;2

Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy, windy;78;65;SE;17;64%;42%;2

La Grange;An afternoon shower;74;62;SSE;8;66%;64%;2

Lago Vista;A morning shower;68;61;SSE;10;76%;65%;2

Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;66;59;SSE;10;62%;66%;2

Laredo;Mostly cloudy;80;65;SE;12;56%;28%;3

Llano;Showers around;70;61;SSE;9;69%;76%;2

Longview;Clouds and sun;70;59;SSE;8;51%;62%;5

Lubbock;Spotty showers;60;51;SSW;12;75%;90%;1

Lufkin;Mostly cloudy;71;57;SSE;9;56%;60%;4

Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;81;67;SE;15;56%;25%;2

Mcgregor;Mostly cloudy;70;61;S;13;74%;49%;2

Mckinney;Mostly cloudy;67;59;S;14;66%;69%;2

Mesquite;Mostly cloudy;66;59;SSE;10;64%;65%;2

Midland;Spotty showers;63;55;S;15;75%;86%;1

Midland Airpark;Spotty showers;63;55;S;15;75%;86%;1

Midlothian;Mostly cloudy;68;59;SSE;11;73%;61%;2

Mineola;Rather cloudy;68;58;SSE;6;56%;64%;3

Mineral Wells;Showers around;65;59;SSE;14;74%;86%;2

Mount Pleasant;Clouds and sun;70;59;SSE;8;49%;66%;5

Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy;71;57;SSE;7;54%;60%;4

New Braunfels;Showers around;73;62;SSE;12;71%;83%;2

Odessa;Spotty showers;64;54;SSW;13;75%;84%;1

Orange;Mostly cloudy;69;58;ESE;8;63%;26%;2

Palacios;A shower in spots;74;65;SE;16;70%;52%;2

Palestine;Mainly cloudy;69;59;SSE;8;61%;61%;2

Pampa;Spotty showers;62;49;SSW;14;66%;84%;2

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Spotty showers;64;49;S;17;58%;84%;2

Paris;Mostly cloudy;66;56;SSE;11;55%;67%;4

Pecos;Showers and t-storms;67;54;SSE;6;69%;85%;1

Perryton;Showers around;68;48;SSW;18;58%;87%;5

Plainview;Spotty showers;56;48;SSW;11;77%;87%;1

Pleasanton;Showers around;75;61;SSE;9;65%;76%;2

Port Aransas;A stray shower;71;66;SE;12;74%;54%;2

Port Isabel;A stray shower;75;67;SE;14;67%;47%;4

Port Lavaca;A shower in places;74;66;SE;14;64%;53%;2

Randolph AFB;Showers around;72;61;SSE;12;73%;79%;2

Robstown;A shower in spots;78;64;SE;16;63%;73%;2

Rockport;A shower in spots;73;66;SE;12;72%;55%;2

Rocksprings;A shower in the p.m.;64;57;SSE;15;85%;61%;2

San Angelo;Spotty showers;65;59;S;15;77%;72%;1

San Antonio;Showers around;73;62;SSE;10;69%;78%;2

San Antonio Stinson;Showers around;73;61;SSE;11;68%;80%;2

San Marcos;A shower in spots;73;62;SSE;12;61%;77%;2

Seminole;Spotty showers;62;50;SSW;9;80%;86%;1

Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;66;59;S;15;63%;72%;1

Snyder;Spotty showers;60;55;SSW;13;80%;86%;1

Sonora;Spotty showers;63;57;S;13;81%;82%;1

Stephenville;A shower in the p.m.;65;58;S;12;73%;79%;2

Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;70;59;SSE;9;53%;64%;3

Sweetwater;Spotty showers;61;57;S;13;76%;84%;1

Temple;Mainly cloudy;70;61;S;14;73%;48%;2

Terrell;Mostly cloudy;68;59;SSE;10;64%;65%;2

Tyler;Mostly cloudy;71;59;SSE;9;53%;61%;3

Uvalde;A shower in the p.m.;70;61;SE;9;76%;66%;2

Vernon;Showers around;63;58;S;14;65%;87%;1

Victoria;A shower in places;75;65;SE;13;66%;53%;2

Waco;Mostly cloudy;68;61;SSE;14;72%;51%;2

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;80;66;SE;13;56%;24%;2

Wharton;An afternoon shower;73;62;SE;13;66%;55%;2

Wichita Falls;Showers around;65;59;S;15;67%;89%;1

Wink;Showers and t-storms;66;52;SSE;11;72%;85%;1

Zapata;Mostly cloudy;82;67;SE;10;53%;45%;2

