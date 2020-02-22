TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Sunday, February 23, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Partly sunny;67;44;W;16;68%;13%;3
Abilene Dyess;Periods of sun;68;43;W;16;56%;11%;4
Alice;Low clouds may break;75;62;SSE;13;75%;32%;2
Alpine;Mostly sunny, windy;71;40;WNW;18;33%;0%;5
Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;64;31;NW;19;46%;38%;4
Angleton;Cloudy;71;64;SSE;11;74%;40%;1
Arlington;A shower or two;61;51;SSW;10;81%;67%;1
Austin;Cloudy;66;58;S;5;77%;39%;1
Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;68;59;S;9;85%;44%;1
Bay;Cloudy;72;65;SSE;11;80%;44%;1
Beaumont;Cloudy;69;62;SSE;8;77%;36%;1
Beeville;Low clouds may break;72;65;SSE;8;82%;36%;1
Borger;Mostly cloudy;65;36;NW;15;46%;44%;3
Bowie;A shower or two;64;49;SSW;13;78%;64%;2
Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy;66;45;SSW;11;68%;30%;1
Brenham;Cloudy;67;62;S;9;87%;44%;1
Bridgeport;A shower or two;63;47;SSW;11;77%;62%;2
Brownsville;Low clouds;78;68;SSE;13;69%;40%;2
Brownwood;Periods of sun;63;44;SSW;10;86%;23%;3
Burnet;Decreasing clouds;62;53;SSW;8;86%;38%;2
Canadian;A shower or two;66;36;NW;12;57%;83%;2
Castroville;Low clouds may break;68;58;SE;7;85%;34%;1
Childress;A shower or two;69;40;WNW;17;53%;56%;3
Cleburne;Cloudy;59;49;SSW;12;98%;42%;1
College Station;Cloudy;68;59;S;11;76%;44%;1
Comanche;Mostly cloudy;62;46;SSW;10;87%;33%;1
Conroe;Cloudy;67;60;SSE;8;76%;44%;1
Corpus Christi;Low clouds may break;73;61;SSE;17;79%;36%;2
Corsicana;Cloudy;61;55;S;10;91%;44%;1
Cotulla;Mainly cloudy;76;60;ESE;9;70%;27%;4
Dalhart;Increasingly windy;57;29;NNW;20;55%;60%;3
Dallas Love;A shower or two;61;52;S;11;77%;67%;1
Dallas Redbird;A shower or two;61;52;S;12;78%;66%;1
Dallas/Ft Worth;A shower or two;61;51;S;15;82%;68%;1
Decatur;A shower or two;59;46;SSW;10;85%;63%;2
Del Rio;Rather cloudy;75;54;SE;10;62%;29%;2
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny, nice;72;52;ESE;11;68%;29%;3
Denton;A shower or two;60;49;SSW;13;89%;67%;1
Dryden;Partly sunny, warmer;74;47;NE;6;60%;9%;3
Dumas;Increasingly windy;61;30;NNW;18;55%;70%;4
Edinburg;Warmer;80;67;SSE;11;68%;25%;3
El Paso;Increasingly windy;64;40;WNW;17;37%;10%;5
Ellington;Cloudy;68;61;SSE;10;76%;39%;1
Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;77;66;SSE;8;71%;25%;2
Fort Hood;Decreasing clouds;62;52;S;10;87%;44%;2
Fort Worth;A shower or two;60;50;SSW;11;82%;66%;1
Fort Worth Alliance;A shower or two;62;50;SSW;15;75%;68%;1
Fort Worth Nas;A shower or two;65;53;SSW;14;74%;68%;1
Fort Worth Spinks;A shower or two;62;51;SSW;12;81%;66%;1
Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;62;52;SSW;9;88%;36%;1
Gainesville;A shower or two;58;47;SSW;12;85%;66%;1
Galveston;Cloudy;68;63;SSE;11;80%;36%;1
Gatesville;Considerable clouds;61;52;SSW;8;95%;44%;1
Georgetown;Cloudy;63;56;SSW;7;86%;44%;1
Giddings;Cloudy;64;58;S;7;88%;44%;1
Gilmer;A shower or two;58;55;S;6;87%;68%;1
Graham;A shower or two;63;44;SSW;12;77%;59%;2
Granbury;Rather cloudy;63;49;SSW;11;84%;44%;1
Grand Prairie;A shower or two;61;51;SSW;10;85%;66%;1
Greenville;A shower or two;60;54;S;9;78%;80%;1
Guadalupe Pass;Very windy;58;34;W;42;46%;25%;5
Hamilton;Mostly cloudy;62;49;SSW;10;89%;37%;1
Harlingen;Increasingly windy;78;65;SSE;18;71%;40%;2
Hearne;Cloudy;63;57;S;8;89%;44%;1
Hebbronville;Warmer;76;62;SSE;8;73%;25%;4
Henderson;Cloudy;60;56;S;7;80%;44%;1
Hereford;Increasingly windy;63;30;NNW;18;46%;24%;5
Hillsboro;Cloudy;61;53;SSW;11;89%;43%;1
Hondo;Low clouds may break;69;55;SE;8;75%;33%;1
Houston;Cloudy;68;62;SSE;7;77%;41%;1
Houston (Hobby Airport);Cloudy;69;63;SSE;11;71%;40%;1
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Cloudy;69;63;SSE;7;71%;41%;1
Houston / Southwest Airport;Cloudy;69;61;SSE;7;79%;41%;1
Houston Clover;Cloudy;70;63;SSE;9;69%;39%;1
Houston Hooks;Cloudy;68;62;SSE;9;72%;44%;1
Houston Hull;Cloudy;70;62;SSE;10;78%;42%;1
Houston Intercontinental;Cloudy;69;62;SSE;10;71%;41%;1
Huntsville;Cloudy;65;60;S;8;79%;44%;1
Ingleside;Low clouds;73;63;SSE;13;85%;39%;1
Jacksonville;A thick cloud cover;59;56;S;7;87%;44%;1
Jasper;Cloudy;64;59;SSE;6;79%;43%;1
Junction;Mostly cloudy;67;47;SW;10;76%;34%;2
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;67;59;SSE;8;83%;36%;1
Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;63;51;SSW;9;88%;35%;1
Killeen;Decreasing clouds;62;52;S;10;87%;44%;2
Killeen/Ft Hood;Cloudy;63;54;S;9;85%;44%;1
Kingsville Nas;Low clouds may break;74;62;SSE;14;75%;32%;2
La Grange;Cloudy;67;61;S;8;86%;44%;1
Lago Vista;Cloudy;61;53;S;7;91%;39%;1
Lancaster;A shower or two;60;52;SSW;10;84%;66%;1
Laredo;Partly sunny, warmer;81;61;SE;10;65%;25%;6
Llano;Rather cloudy;66;53;SSW;7;82%;35%;1
Longview;Cloudy;60;56;S;7;79%;44%;1
Lubbock;Clouds and sun;70;35;NW;19;37%;8%;5
Lufkin;Dull and dreary;64;57;S;8;77%;44%;1
Mcallen;Warmer;80;64;SSE;15;67%;26%;4
Mcgregor;Decreasing clouds;62;55;S;10;88%;44%;2
Mckinney;A shower or two;60;51;S;14;80%;83%;1
Mesquite;A shower or two;60;52;SSW;10;84%;66%;1
Midland;Partly sunny;70;43;W;16;44%;8%;5
Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;70;43;W;16;44%;8%;5
Midlothian;Cloudy;61;51;S;11;87%;44%;1
Mineola;A shower or two;58;55;S;8;85%;68%;1
Mineral Wells;A shower or two;64;48;SSW;13;74%;64%;1
Mount Pleasant;A shower or two;58;54;S;9;80%;67%;1
Nacogdoches;Cloudy;62;57;S;7;79%;44%;1
New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;66;59;S;8;86%;44%;1
Odessa;Clouds and sun;71;39;W;15;38%;7%;5
Orange;Cloudy;67;61;SSE;6;77%;36%;1
Palacios;Cloudy;70;63;SSE;13;76%;44%;1
Palestine;Cloudy;61;56;S;7;87%;44%;1
Pampa;A shower or two;66;34;NW;17;47%;67%;3
Pampa / Mesa Vista;A shower or two;63;34;NW;14;57%;81%;3
Paris;A shower or two;56;52;S;11;80%;82%;1
Pecos;Increasingly windy;74;44;WNW;15;41%;7%;5
Perryton;A shower or two;64;34;NNW;13;59%;86%;2
Plainview;Periods of sun;66;32;NW;18;43%;9%;5
Pleasanton;Low clouds may break;70;59;SSE;6;83%;35%;1
Port Aransas;Cloudy;69;64;SSE;12;85%;44%;1
Port Isabel;Low clouds;75;69;SSE;14;71%;41%;2
Port Lavaca;Cloudy;70;65;SSE;11;81%;44%;1
Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;67;57;SSE;9;85%;36%;1
Robstown;Low clouds may break;73;61;SSE;14;78%;35%;2
Rockport;Mostly cloudy;70;64;SSE;11;79%;44%;2
Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;64;48;S;10;85%;30%;2
San Angelo;Partly sunny;72;45;SW;13;60%;10%;3
San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;67;59;SSE;7;88%;36%;1
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy;68;56;SSE;8;83%;35%;1
San Marcos;Mainly cloudy;66;59;S;8;79%;44%;1
Seminole;Partly sunny;68;36;WNW;15;41%;8%;5
Sherman-Denison;A shower or two;59;49;S;15;81%;80%;1
Snyder;Warmer;70;39;W;15;53%;8%;4
Sonora;Mostly cloudy;68;44;SW;11;74%;15%;2
Stephenville;Mostly cloudy;64;46;SSW;11;75%;36%;1
Sulphur Springs;A shower or two;58;54;S;10;81%;73%;1
Sweetwater;Partly sunny;70;41;WSW;14;57%;8%;4
Temple;Cloudy;62;52;S;11;89%;44%;1
Terrell;A shower or two;60;54;S;9;91%;66%;1
Tyler;Cloudy;60;56;S;9;80%;44%;1
Uvalde;Rather cloudy;70;56;ENE;7;88%;30%;2
Vernon;A shower or two;67;43;W;15;55%;56%;2
Victoria;Cloudy;71;64;S;10;81%;44%;1
Waco;Cloudy;62;54;S;11;85%;44%;1
Weslaco;Warmer;79;67;SSE;11;66%;26%;3
Wharton;Cloudy;69;62;S;10;83%;44%;1
Wichita Falls;A shower or two;64;45;SW;14;71%;62%;1
Wink;Very windy;73;42;WNW;17;37%;7%;5
Zapata;Warmer;82;62;SE;8;66%;10%;4
_____
