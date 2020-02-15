TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Sunday, February 16, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly sunny, mild;74;53;SSW;8;56%;0%;4
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny, mild;74;52;SSW;7;46%;0%;4
Alice;Cloudy and warmer;81;64;SE;5;69%;56%;1
Alpine;Partly sunny, nice;72;49;SW;10;26%;0%;5
Amarillo;Mild with sunshine;66;40;SW;7;39%;1%;4
Angleton;Cloudy and warmer;76;61;SSE;5;76%;8%;1
Arlington;Mostly sunny, mild;68;56;S;6;65%;2%;4
Austin;Decreasing clouds;78;58;SSW;4;61%;2%;4
Austin Bergstrom;Decreasing clouds;78;58;SSW;7;69%;2%;4
Bay;Cloudy;79;63;SSE;5;80%;8%;1
Beaumont;Showers around;75;60;SSE;5;76%;62%;3
Beeville;Cloudy and warmer;80;65;SSE;5;79%;27%;1
Borger;Sunny and mild;66;41;S;6;43%;2%;4
Bowie;Mild with sunshine;66;53;SSE;4;71%;2%;4
Breckenridge;Mostly sunny, warm;72;54;S;5;52%;1%;4
Brenham;Decreasing clouds;75;61;SSE;5;72%;4%;4
Bridgeport;Sunny and mild;65;51;S;3;68%;1%;4
Brownsville;Cloudy;81;68;SSE;6;78%;30%;2
Brownwood;Partly sunny, mild;72;46;SSW;7;61%;0%;5
Burnet;Warmer;74;55;SSW;6;59%;25%;5
Canadian;Sunny and mild;62;35;SSE;5;59%;0%;4
Castroville;Pleasant and warmer;77;58;SSW;6;72%;1%;4
Childress;Sunny and mild;65;42;SSW;6;57%;1%;4
Cleburne;Mostly sunny;69;54;SSE;8;72%;1%;4
College Station;Warmer;76;60;S;6;68%;41%;4
Comanche;Warmer with some sun;72;54;SSW;8;57%;2%;5
Conroe;Clearing and warmer;75;59;SSE;5;66%;42%;4
Corpus Christi;Cloudy;79;62;SE;8;77%;61%;1
Corsicana;Partly sunny, warmer;73;58;SSE;7;68%;2%;4
Cotulla;Warmer;81;62;SE;4;65%;1%;4
Dalhart;Mostly sunny, milder;65;35;W;8;42%;1%;4
Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;68;58;S;5;66%;2%;4
Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;69;58;S;7;67%;2%;4
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;65;56;S;7;74%;2%;4
Decatur;Plenty of sunshine;64;53;SSE;5;66%;2%;4
Del Rio;Hazy sun and warmer;80;52;SSE;3;54%;0%;5
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny, warmer;78;52;SE;5;58%;1%;5
Denton;Plenty of sunshine;65;54;SE;6;70%;2%;4
Dryden;Hazy sun;78;46;SSW;7;54%;0%;5
Dumas;Mild with sunshine;63;35;SSW;7;48%;1%;4
Edinburg;A thick cloud cover;82;68;SSE;5;73%;31%;1
El Paso;Periods of sun;70;42;WSW;7;33%;0%;5
Ellington;Clearing and warmer;73;60;SSE;5;75%;56%;2
Falfurrias;Cloudy;82;66;SE;4;73%;58%;1
Fort Hood;Clouds breaking;74;55;SSW;7;65%;0%;4
Fort Worth;Mostly sunny, mild;67;55;SSE;6;63%;1%;4
Fort Worth Alliance;Plenty of sun;66;56;S;6;68%;1%;4
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;68;55;S;6;69%;1%;4
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny, mild;68;56;S;5;72%;1%;4
Fredericksburg;Clearing and warmer;75;54;SSW;6;62%;1%;4
Gainesville;Sunny;62;51;SE;5;70%;2%;4
Galveston;Cloudy;69;61;SSE;6;84%;57%;1
Gatesville;Partly sunny, milder;74;54;SSW;7;64%;0%;5
Georgetown;Warmer;76;57;SSW;6;63%;1%;4
Giddings;Clearing and warmer;75;59;S;5;68%;3%;4
Gilmer;Sunshine and warmer;68;56;SSE;5;71%;42%;4
Graham;Sunny and mild;69;50;SSE;5;62%;1%;4
Granbury;Mostly sunny, mild;71;54;SSE;6;63%;1%;4
Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny;68;57;SSE;6;66%;2%;4
Greenville;Mostly sunny;67;58;SSE;6;60%;4%;4
Guadalupe Pass;Windy;64;42;W;25;31%;0%;5
Hamilton;Milder with some sun;74;54;SSW;7;60%;0%;5
Harlingen;Cloudy;80;64;SE;8;78%;31%;1
Hearne;Warmer;74;56;SSE;6;70%;41%;4
Hebbronville;Cloudy;78;64;SE;5;77%;9%;1
Henderson;Partly sunny;69;55;SSE;4;68%;6%;4
Hereford;Sunny and mild;69;42;WSW;9;37%;1%;4
Hillsboro;Partly sunny, warmer;72;57;S;8;68%;1%;4
Hondo;Pleasant and warmer;78;56;SSE;6;66%;1%;4
Houston;Warmer with clearing;75;61;SSE;4;70%;6%;3
Houston (Hobby Airport);Warmer with clearing;75;62;SSE;6;69%;7%;3
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Clearing and warmer;76;61;SSE;2;69%;7%;3
Houston / Southwest Airport;Warmer with clearing;75;60;SSE;2;77%;7%;3
Houston Clover;Clearing and warmer;76;62;SSE;4;69%;42%;2
Houston Hooks;Clearing and warmer;76;59;S;4;67%;42%;4
Houston Hull;Warmer with clearing;77;62;SSE;5;75%;7%;3
Houston Intercontinental;Clearing and warmer;76;60;SSE;5;67%;6%;3
Huntsville;Clouds breaking;73;60;SSE;5;67%;41%;4
Ingleside;Cloudy;75;64;SE;6;84%;9%;1
Jacksonville;Partly sunny, warmer;70;58;SSE;5;68%;26%;4
Jasper;Showers around;70;54;SSE;3;77%;61%;4
Junction;Partly sunny;78;52;SSW;6;55%;0%;5
Kellyusa Airport;Warmer;77;59;SSE;5;70%;1%;4
Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;76;53;SSW;6;64%;1%;4
Killeen;Clouds breaking;74;55;SSW;7;65%;0%;4
Killeen/Ft Hood;Clouds breaking;75;55;SSW;7;66%;0%;4
Kingsville Nas;Cloudy;80;62;SE;6;74%;54%;1
La Grange;Decreasing clouds;77;61;SSE;4;76%;61%;4
Lago Vista;Decreasing clouds;74;55;SSW;5;67%;26%;4
Lancaster;Mostly sunny;69;57;SSE;6;65%;2%;4
Laredo;Warmer;80;63;SE;4;75%;1%;5
Llano;Pleasant and warmer;78;52;SSW;6;59%;0%;5
Longview;Mostly sunny;69;56;SSE;6;68%;6%;4
Lubbock;Sunny and mild;73;44;WSW;11;33%;0%;4
Lufkin;Warmer;72;55;SSE;3;72%;4%;4
Mcallen;Cloudy;82;65;SE;5;69%;26%;1
Mcgregor;Partly sunny, milder;73;56;SSW;7;71%;0%;5
Mckinney;Plenty of sun;63;56;S;5;76%;4%;4
Mesquite;Mostly sunny;68;57;SSE;6;65%;2%;4
Midland;Mostly sunny, nice;75;49;SW;10;35%;0%;5
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny, nice;75;49;SW;10;35%;0%;5
Midlothian;Mostly sunny, warmer;70;58;S;5;72%;2%;4
Mineola;Mostly sunny, nice;69;57;SSE;6;68%;7%;4
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;67;51;S;5;69%;2%;4
Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;67;55;SE;6;69%;42%;4
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny, warmer;70;55;SSE;5;71%;5%;4
New Braunfels;Warmer;77;58;SSW;7;68%;41%;4
Odessa;Clouds and sun, mild;74;46;WSW;9;36%;0%;5
Orange;Showers around;73;59;SSE;4;73%;62%;3
Palacios;Cloudy;75;62;SSE;7;79%;8%;1
Palestine;Partly sunny, warmer;72;58;SSE;6;67%;26%;4
Pampa;Sunny and mild;63;40;S;8;47%;1%;4
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny and mild;64;37;S;6;55%;1%;4
Paris;Mostly sunny;64;54;SE;7;69%;15%;4
Pecos;Clouds and sun, warm;78;42;WSW;9;36%;0%;5
Perryton;Sunny and mild;60;34;SSE;7;55%;0%;4
Plainview;Sunny and mild;68;43;WSW;9;42%;2%;4
Pleasanton;Warmer;77;58;SSE;4;70%;1%;4
Port Aransas;Cloudy;70;64;SE;6;92%;27%;1
Port Isabel;Cloudy;76;68;SSE;6;87%;30%;1
Port Lavaca;A thick cloud cover;76;64;SSE;7;80%;8%;1
Randolph AFB;Warmer;77;58;S;7;71%;1%;4
Robstown;Cloudy and warmer;80;62;SE;6;72%;54%;1
Rockport;Cloudy;72;63;SE;6;85%;8%;1
Rocksprings;Partly sunny, warmer;74;53;S;7;64%;1%;5
San Angelo;Periods of sun, mild;78;53;SSW;9;48%;0%;5
San Antonio;Warmer;77;59;S;6;73%;1%;4
San Antonio Stinson;Warmer;77;58;SSE;5;71%;1%;4
San Marcos;Clearing and warmer;77;58;SSW;7;64%;26%;4
Seminole;Mostly sunny, mild;73;41;WSW;10;35%;2%;5
Sherman-Denison;Plenty of sun;63;55;SSE;5;77%;3%;4
Snyder;Mostly sunny, mild;72;43;SW;8;51%;0%;4
Sonora;Warmer;75;52;SSW;8;58%;1%;5
Stephenville;Mostly sunny, mild;71;53;SSW;6;63%;1%;4
Sulphur Springs;Lots of sun, milder;68;57;SE;7;66%;11%;4
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny, mild;74;50;SW;9;42%;0%;5
Temple;Warmer;73;55;SSW;8;71%;0%;4
Terrell;Mostly sunny;67;57;SSE;6;68%;4%;4
Tyler;Mostly sunny, warmer;70;57;SSE;7;65%;6%;4
Uvalde;Pleasant and warmer;76;55;S;5;73%;1%;4
Vernon;Plenty of sun;65;45;ESE;6;58%;1%;4
Victoria;Cloudy;78;63;SSE;6;72%;7%;1
Waco;Partial sunshine;73;57;SSW;7;68%;0%;4
Weslaco;Cloudy;82;68;SSE;5;71%;32%;1
Wharton;Cloudy and warmer;77;61;SSE;5;78%;7%;2
Wichita Falls;Plenty of sunshine;64;47;SSE;4;68%;3%;4
Wink;Periods of sun, warm;77;43;WSW;9;35%;0%;5
Zapata;Cloudy;80;65;ESE;4;76%;10%;2
_____
