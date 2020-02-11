TX Forecast

TX Forecast for Wednesday, February 12, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Mostly cloudy;56;29;NW;10;72%;27%;3

Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;55;27;NW;10;63%;27%;4

Alice;A shower in the a.m.;68;45;N;11;68%;61%;2

Alpine;Partly sunny, windy;56;27;NNW;17;59%;0%;5

Amarillo;Not as cold;45;20;N;13;68%;5%;3

Angleton;Showers and t-storms;67;46;NNW;10;80%;68%;1

Arlington;Morning rain;51;35;NNW;7;86%;70%;1

Austin;A little a.m. rain;63;42;WNW;5;65%;65%;2

Austin Bergstrom;A little a.m. rain;62;40;WNW;9;72%;65%;2

Bay;Showers and t-storms;65;46;NNW;9;87%;67%;1

Beaumont;Showers and t-storms;71;48;WNW;9;89%;83%;1

Beeville;A shower in the a.m.;65;47;NNW;8;87%;65%;2

Borger;Mostly cloudy;47;24;NNE;11;59%;7%;3

Bowie;A little a.m. rain;53;32;N;7;82%;71%;1

Breckenridge;A little a.m. rain;56;32;NNW;6;74%;70%;2

Brenham;Rain in the morning;59;41;NW;7;98%;72%;1

Bridgeport;A little a.m. rain;52;33;N;6;76%;72%;1

Brownsville;Not as warm;70;57;NNE;8;88%;66%;1

Brownwood;Partial sunshine;56;33;NNW;9;77%;27%;4

Burnet;A little a.m. rain;57;37;NW;7;78%;58%;3

Canadian;Mostly cloudy;47;19;N;9;66%;27%;1

Castroville;A little a.m. rain;67;42;NNW;8;72%;57%;3

Childress;Rather cloudy;51;27;NNW;10;68%;24%;3

Cleburne;Rain in the morning;52;35;NNW;8;90%;67%;1

College Station;Rain in the morning;59;42;NW;10;77%;76%;1

Comanche;A little a.m. rain;55;34;NNW;9;83%;67%;3

Conroe;Periods of rain;59;42;NW;7;99%;72%;1

Corpus Christi;A shower in the a.m.;67;46;NNE;12;72%;66%;1

Corsicana;Morning rain;53;36;NNW;8;96%;74%;1

Cotulla;Warmer;70;43;NNW;9;58%;13%;3

Dalhart;Windy with some sun;46;20;NNE;19;57%;4%;4

Dallas Love;Rain in the morning;52;36;NNE;7;75%;73%;1

Dallas Redbird;Morning rain;54;36;NNE;9;76%;74%;1

Dallas/Ft Worth;Rain in the morning;52;35;NNE;10;82%;70%;1

Decatur;A little a.m. rain;49;33;NNW;6;89%;72%;1

Del Rio;A shower in the a.m.;72;41;NW;13;48%;55%;5

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Showers around;70;39;NNW;15;51%;60%;5

Denton;Morning rain;50;34;NNW;7;91%;68%;1

Dryden;A shower in the a.m.;68;36;NNW;10;51%;55%;5

Dumas;Increasingly windy;44;20;NNE;16;66%;4%;3

Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;69;53;NNE;8;67%;44%;1

El Paso;Partly sunny;57;33;ESE;11;57%;0%;5

Ellington;Showers and t-storms;64;46;NW;11;88%;68%;1

Falfurrias;A shower in the a.m.;67;49;NNE;6;81%;60%;2

Fort Hood;A little a.m. rain;58;38;W;10;72%;64%;2

Fort Worth;Rain in the morning;52;35;NNW;7;85%;68%;1

Fort Worth Alliance;Morning rain;53;34;NNE;9;75%;69%;1

Fort Worth Nas;Morning rain;55;36;N;8;76%;68%;1

Fort Worth Spinks;Morning rain;54;34;NNE;7;81%;69%;1

Fredericksburg;A little a.m. rain;59;36;NW;9;74%;56%;3

Gainesville;A little a.m. rain;48;30;NNW;6;94%;74%;1

Galveston;Showers and t-storms;66;51;NW;13;86%;70%;1

Gatesville;Morning rain;56;36;NW;7;80%;67%;3

Georgetown;A little a.m. rain;58;39;NW;8;81%;65%;2

Giddings;Morning rain;58;40;WNW;6;95%;73%;1

Gilmer;Rain, a thunderstorm;50;34;NW;5;100%;86%;1

Graham;A little a.m. rain;52;29;NNW;6;87%;68%;1

Granbury;Rain in the morning;55;34;NNW;7;91%;67%;1

Grand Prairie;Morning rain;52;36;NNW;7;86%;71%;1

Greenville;Rain in the morning;52;36;NNW;8;90%;80%;1

Guadalupe Pass;Very windy;45;28;N;34;70%;0%;5

Hamilton;A little a.m. rain;57;35;NW;8;81%;66%;3

Harlingen;Not as warm;70;52;N;11;72%;64%;1

Hearne;Rain in the morning;55;37;NW;7;99%;76%;1

Hebbronville;A shower in the a.m.;66;46;NE;6;80%;60%;2

Henderson;Rain, a thunderstorm;52;36;NW;5;100%;85%;1

Hereford;Mostly cloudy;45;19;N;13;71%;4%;3

Hillsboro;Rain in the morning;53;35;NNW;8;89%;71%;1

Hondo;Rather cloudy;68;41;NNW;9;57%;20%;4

Houston;Showers and t-storms;63;47;NW;7;95%;69%;1

Houston (Hobby Airport);Showers and t-storms;66;46;NNW;12;80%;69%;1

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Showers and t-storms;62;48;NNW;7;83%;69%;1

Houston / Southwest Airport;Showers and t-storms;65;45;NNW;8;85%;68%;1

Houston Clover;Showers and t-storms;68;47;NNW;10;81%;68%;1

Houston Hooks;Periods of rain;62;42;NNW;9;80%;72%;1

Houston Hull;Showers and t-storms;63;43;NNW;11;87%;68%;1

Houston Intercontinental;Showers and t-storms;64;46;NNW;10;82%;68%;1

Huntsville;Rain in the morning;56;40;NW;7;100%;76%;1

Ingleside;A shower in the a.m.;65;49;NNE;10;82%;66%;1

Jacksonville;Periods of rain;52;37;NW;6;99%;79%;1

Jasper;Rain and a t-storm;65;44;WNW;7;95%;85%;1

Junction;Partly sunny;63;31;NW;9;66%;27%;5

Kellyusa Airport;A little a.m. rain;67;41;NW;8;66%;57%;2

Kerrville;A little a.m. rain;60;35;NW;9;70%;56%;4

Killeen;A little a.m. rain;58;38;W;10;72%;64%;2

Killeen/Ft Hood;A little a.m. rain;58;37;W;9;75%;65%;2

Kingsville Nas;A shower in the a.m.;68;45;N;10;70%;66%;2

La Grange;Morning rain;60;42;WNW;6;92%;73%;1

Lago Vista;A little a.m. rain;59;39;WNW;8;75%;57%;2

Lancaster;Rain in the morning;51;36;NNW;7;88%;76%;1

Laredo;A shower in the a.m.;71;48;ENE;7;69%;56%;3

Llano;A little a.m. rain;60;36;NW;7;72%;59%;3

Longview;Heavy rain, t-storm;52;36;NW;6;99%;86%;1

Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;47;24;N;12;74%;4%;3

Lufkin;Rain and a t-storm;59;39;NW;6;82%;74%;1

Mcallen;A shower in the a.m.;71;54;NNW;10;66%;66%;1

Mcgregor;Morning rain;56;34;W;8;79%;68%;1

Mckinney;Rain in the morning;51;34;NNW;8;84%;75%;1

Mesquite;Rain in the morning;50;36;NNW;7;94%;77%;1

Midland;Increasingly windy;57;28;NNW;15;60%;3%;4

Midland Airpark;Increasingly windy;57;28;NNW;15;60%;3%;4

Midlothian;Morning rain;53;35;NNE;7;85%;74%;1

Mineola;Rain in the morning;51;34;NW;7;100%;88%;1

Mineral Wells;A little a.m. rain;55;32;NW;8;71%;73%;1

Mount Pleasant;Rain, a thunderstorm;51;35;NW;6;99%;86%;1

Nacogdoches;Rain and a t-storm;55;37;NW;7;98%;75%;1

New Braunfels;A little a.m. rain;63;42;NW;8;73%;65%;2

Odessa;Mostly cloudy;56;27;NNW;15;59%;3%;4

Orange;Showers and t-storms;71;47;WNW;8;91%;84%;1

Palacios;Showers and t-storms;62;45;N;12;81%;67%;1

Palestine;Morning rain;53;37;NNW;5;96%;85%;1

Pampa;Mostly cloudy;45;21;N;13;66%;27%;2

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;48;23;N;12;64%;11%;2

Paris;Rain in the morning;49;33;NW;7;93%;85%;1

Pecos;Increasingly windy;59;27;NNW;16;61%;2%;5

Perryton;Rather cloudy;45;20;N;12;64%;12%;2

Plainview;Not as cold;44;19;N;9;76%;4%;3

Pleasanton;Showers around;64;41;NNW;6;77%;62%;2

Port Aransas;A shower in the a.m.;63;53;NNE;9;95%;66%;1

Port Isabel;Not as warm;66;59;NNE;10;92%;66%;1

Port Lavaca;Showers and t-storms;62;46;NNW;8;96%;66%;1

Randolph AFB;Rain in the morning;66;41;NW;8;69%;67%;2

Robstown;A shower in the a.m.;65;45;NNE;10;78%;61%;2

Rockport;A shower in the a.m.;64;51;NNE;8;94%;67%;1

Rocksprings;Rain and drizzle;59;36;NNW;11;70%;54%;4

San Angelo;A morning shower;61;31;NW;13;58%;42%;4

San Antonio;A little a.m. rain;65;44;NNW;7;73%;57%;2

San Antonio Stinson;A little a.m. rain;66;43;NW;7;65%;57%;2

San Marcos;Rain in the morning;63;41;NW;8;71%;67%;2

Seminole;Mostly cloudy;52;23;N;14;68%;3%;3

Sherman-Denison;Rain in the morning;50;33;NW;7;86%;69%;1

Snyder;Rain and snow shower;53;29;NNW;11;68%;46%;3

Sonora;A shower in the a.m.;60;32;NNW;13;75%;55%;5

Stephenville;A little a.m. rain;56;33;WNW;7;69%;72%;3

Sulphur Springs;Rain in the morning;50;34;NW;8;100%;83%;1

Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy;55;31;NNW;11;71%;16%;3

Temple;Rain in the morning;58;35;W;10;77%;71%;1

Terrell;Morning rain;51;35;NNW;8;98%;75%;1

Tyler;Rain, a thunderstorm;51;35;NW;7;100%;84%;1

Uvalde;Partly sunny;66;40;NNW;9;71%;26%;5

Vernon;Showers of rain/snow;52;29;N;8;68%;58%;1

Victoria;Showers and t-storms;63;44;NNW;7;100%;67%;1

Waco;Rain in the morning;56;35;W;9;74%;69%;1

Weslaco;A morning shower;66;54;NNE;7;76%;54%;1

Wharton;Showers and t-storms;60;42;NW;8;100%;68%;1

Wichita Falls;A little a.m. rain;52;30;NNW;6;75%;58%;1

Wink;Increasingly windy;58;27;N;16;60%;2%;4

Zapata;Mostly cloudy;69;50;ENE;6;70%;23%;2

