TX Forecast for Wednesday, February 12, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Occasional rain;40;32;NNE;14;92%;85%;1
Abilene Dyess;A little rain;40;30;NNE;13;79%;85%;1
Alice;A t-storm in spots;65;53;NNE;12;89%;68%;1
Alpine;A shower or two;52;31;N;8;85%;80%;2
Amarillo;Quite cold with snow;32;22;NE;11;85%;91%;1
Angleton;A t-storm in spots;71;65;SSE;8;89%;74%;1
Arlington;Periods of rain;42;40;NE;10;82%;88%;1
Austin;Rain, a thunderstorm;52;45;N;8;79%;86%;1
Austin Bergstrom;Rain, a thunderstorm;53;45;N;13;88%;86%;1
Bay;A t-storm in spots;70;63;WSW;8;97%;74%;1
Beaumont;A shower or t-storm;73;66;ESE;5;83%;80%;1
Beeville;A t-storm in spots;60;53;NNE;9;100%;70%;1
Borger;Quite cold with snow;36;27;S;9;72%;90%;1
Bowie;Periods of rain;44;38;NE;11;86%;88%;1
Breckenridge;A little rain;41;36;N;8;80%;85%;1
Brenham;Rain, a thunderstorm;55;49;N;7;99%;82%;1
Bridgeport;Occasional rain;41;35;ENE;8;90%;86%;1
Brownsville;Mainly cloudy;81;62;SSE;14;74%;65%;1
Brownwood;A little rain;41;37;NNE;11;89%;87%;1
Burnet;Rain, a thunderstorm;44;41;NE;10;92%;86%;1
Canadian;A bit of a.m. snow;37;25;NNE;8;73%;91%;1
Castroville;Rain, a thunderstorm;53;45;ENE;11;95%;86%;1
Childress;Bit of rain, snow;38;29;NNE;14;89%;88%;1
Cleburne;Occasional rain;43;39;NNE;11;95%;89%;1
College Station;Rain and a t-storm;57;50;NNE;11;85%;88%;1
Comanche;Occasional rain;40;36;NNE;10;97%;87%;1
Conroe;A t-storm, cooler;61;55;NE;6;94%;82%;1
Corpus Christi;A t-storm in spots;66;55;NNE;14;90%;66%;1
Corsicana;Rain, a thunderstorm;47;43;NNE;9;96%;92%;1
Cotulla;Rain, a thunderstorm;60;50;NNE;11;83%;87%;1
Dalhart;Very cold with snow;33;20;SSW;14;83%;94%;1
Dallas Love;Periods of rain;46;42;NE;10;82%;89%;1
Dallas Redbird;Rain at times;46;43;NE;12;85%;89%;1
Dallas/Ft Worth;Periods of rain;44;40;NE;13;88%;89%;1
Decatur;Cold with rain;39;36;ENE;9;92%;88%;1
Del Rio;A bit of rain;58;43;NNW;7;77%;89%;1
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A little rain;57;43;NW;9;80%;88%;1
Denton;Cold with rain;41;38;NE;11;89%;88%;1
Dryden;Occasional rain;49;37;NNE;8;98%;86%;1
Dumas;Very cold with snow;31;21;S;11;81%;90%;1
Edinburg;Mostly cloudy, warm;79;59;SSE;10;75%;52%;1
El Paso;A few showers;50;37;SE;8;75%;86%;1
Ellington;A t-storm in spots;69;63;SSE;8;88%;74%;1
Falfurrias;A t-storm in spots;70;55;ENE;8;93%;68%;1
Fort Hood;Rain, a thunderstorm;45;41;NNE;12;91%;85%;1
Fort Worth;Periods of rain;42;39;NE;10;84%;89%;1
Fort Worth Alliance;Periods of rain;43;40;NE;13;81%;88%;1
Fort Worth Nas;Rain at times;46;41;NE;13;83%;89%;1
Fort Worth Spinks;Rain at times;44;39;NE;11;89%;89%;1
Fredericksburg;Rain, a thunderstorm;44;38;NNE;9;100%;85%;1
Gainesville;Occasional rain;40;36;ENE;11;82%;87%;1
Galveston;A t-storm in spots;70;62;SSE;10;90%;55%;3
Gatesville;Rain, a thunderstorm;43;40;NNE;9;99%;86%;1
Georgetown;Rain, a thunderstorm;47;42;NNE;10;93%;86%;1
Giddings;Rain, a thunderstorm;50;45;N;8;96%;85%;1
Gilmer;Rain, a thunderstorm;49;41;NE;6;91%;93%;1
Graham;A touch of rain;39;33;N;9;88%;86%;1
Granbury;Periods of rain;43;39;NE;9;88%;88%;1
Grand Prairie;Rain at times;43;40;NNE;10;92%;88%;1
Greenville;Periods of rain;47;43;NE;9;79%;89%;1
Guadalupe Pass;Very windy and cold;37;27;ENE;30;84%;78%;1
Hamilton;Heavy rain, colder;42;38;NNE;10;98%;92%;1
Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;83;60;SSE;16;75%;55%;1
Hearne;Rain and a t-storm;51;44;NNE;8;99%;88%;1
Hebbronville;A t-storm in spots;65;50;E;8;98%;80%;1
Henderson;Rain, a thunderstorm;51;43;ENE;7;89%;93%;1
Hereford;Very cold with snow;32;21;NE;12;80%;95%;1
Hillsboro;Rain, a thunderstorm;45;41;NNE;11;92%;92%;1
Hondo;Rain, a thunderstorm;55;45;NNE;13;76%;86%;1
Houston;A shower or t-storm;65;59;E;5;93%;81%;1
Houston (Hobby Airport);A shower or t-storm;69;64;SSE;9;84%;81%;1
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A shower or t-storm;68;61;NW;4;89%;81%;1
Houston / Southwest Airport;A t-storm in spots;68;63;WSW;5;92%;74%;1
Houston Clover;A t-storm in spots;72;66;SSE;7;82%;74%;1
Houston Hooks;A t-storm, cooler;63;57;N;7;86%;82%;1
Houston Hull;A shower or t-storm;66;60;NNW;8;91%;81%;1
Houston Intercontinental;A shower or t-storm;67;60;NNW;8;85%;82%;1
Huntsville;Rain and a t-storm;56;49;NE;5;100%;85%;1
Ingleside;A t-storm in spots;65;55;NNE;12;93%;67%;1
Jacksonville;Rain, a thunderstorm;51;44;ENE;7;98%;92%;1
Jasper;Rain, a thunderstorm;62;54;ENE;5;99%;83%;1
Junction;Periods of rain;44;35;NE;9;92%;88%;1
Kellyusa Airport;Rain, a thunderstorm;54;46;NNE;12;85%;87%;1
Kerrville;Rain, a thunderstorm;45;39;N;8;99%;84%;1
Killeen;Rain, a thunderstorm;45;41;NNE;12;91%;85%;1
Killeen/Ft Hood;Rain, a thunderstorm;46;41;NNE;11;91%;86%;1
Kingsville Nas;A t-storm in spots;69;55;NE;12;88%;67%;1
La Grange;Rain, a thunderstorm;53;48;N;7;92%;82%;1
Lago Vista;Rain, a thunderstorm;47;41;NNE;9;94%;87%;1
Lancaster;Rain at times;44;41;NE;9;86%;90%;1
Laredo;A bit of rain;67;51;NNE;8;86%;85%;1
Llano;Rain, a thunderstorm;46;40;NE;7;94%;86%;1
Longview;Rain, a thunderstorm;51;43;ENE;8;85%;93%;1
Lubbock;Snow and sleet;33;26;NNE;14;88%;92%;1
Lufkin;Rain and a t-storm;58;52;NNE;7;90%;88%;1
Mcallen;Mainly cloudy, warm;83;61;SSE;12;72%;51%;1
Mcgregor;Rain and a t-storm;45;40;NNE;12;97%;89%;1
Mckinney;Periods of rain;44;40;ENE;12;86%;88%;1
Mesquite;Periods of rain;44;41;NE;9;87%;89%;1
Midland;A little rain;37;31;NNE;16;93%;90%;1
Midland Airpark;A little rain;37;31;NNE;16;93%;90%;1
Midlothian;Periods of rain;45;41;NE;10;93%;89%;1
Mineola;Rain, a thunderstorm;49;42;NE;6;94%;93%;1
Mineral Wells;A little rain;41;35;NE;11;86%;87%;1
Mount Pleasant;Periods of rain;50;41;NE;7;82%;92%;1
Nacogdoches;Rain and a t-storm;55;48;ENE;7;89%;88%;1
New Braunfels;Rain, a thunderstorm;50;45;NNE;13;91%;86%;1
Odessa;Occasional rain;36;31;NE;14;91%;87%;1
Orange;A t-storm in spots;73;65;ESE;6;80%;73%;1
Palacios;A t-storm in spots;66;59;NNW;12;93%;75%;1
Palestine;Rain, a thunderstorm;51;44;ENE;6;92%;93%;1
Pampa;Very cold with snow;33;25;NE;10;81%;78%;1
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Very cold with snow;36;24;SSW;11;81%;77%;1
Paris;Chilly with rain;44;40;ENE;9;79%;88%;1
Pecos;Rain and drizzle;42;32;NNW;10;97%;86%;1
Perryton;Very cold with snow;36;25;S;10;70%;84%;1
Plainview;Snow and sleet;32;23;NNE;12;96%;92%;1
Pleasanton;Rain, a thunderstorm;53;45;NNE;9;91%;93%;1
Port Aransas;A t-storm in spots;64;56;ENE;9;100%;92%;1
Port Isabel;Mostly cloudy;77;62;SSE;12;83%;55%;2
Port Lavaca;A t-storm in spots;62;57;NE;8;100%;68%;1
Randolph AFB;Rain, a thunderstorm;52;46;NNE;13;88%;86%;1
Robstown;A t-storm in spots;65;55;NNE;12;90%;68%;1
Rockport;A t-storm in spots;65;56;E;9;100%;67%;1
Rocksprings;A little rain;45;37;NNE;11;100%;87%;1
San Angelo;A bit of rain;42;32;NNE;13;87%;88%;1
San Antonio;Rain, a thunderstorm;51;45;NE;11;97%;87%;1
San Antonio Stinson;Rain, a thunderstorm;54;46;NNE;12;83%;87%;1
San Marcos;Rain, a thunderstorm;50;44;NNE;14;87%;86%;1
Seminole;Showers of rain/snow;34;26;NE;11;99%;91%;1
Sherman-Denison;Chilly with rain;42;39;ENE;11;87%;89%;1
Snyder;A little rain;35;29;N;13;94%;84%;1
Sonora;A little rain;44;35;N;11;97%;92%;1
Stephenville;Cold with rain;42;36;NE;10;87%;88%;1
Sulphur Springs;Chilly with rain;47;42;NE;10;87%;90%;1
Sweetwater;A little rain;37;32;NNE;10;97%;86%;1
Temple;Rain and a t-storm;47;40;NNE;13;94%;90%;1
Terrell;Periods of rain;46;42;NE;9;90%;92%;1
Tyler;Rain, a thunderstorm;51;44;ENE;8;87%;93%;1
Uvalde;Rain, a thunderstorm;53;44;NE;9;98%;91%;1
Vernon;A little p.m. rain;40;34;NNE;11;74%;89%;1
Victoria;A t-storm in spots;59;54;N;10;100%;66%;1
Waco;Rain and a t-storm;46;41;N;12;89%;89%;1
Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;80;59;SSE;10;72%;51%;2
Wharton;A t-storm in spots;61;55;NNE;7;100%;75%;1
Wichita Falls;A bit of rain;42;35;NE;13;80%;84%;1
Wink;Rain tapering off;40;30;NNE;15;86%;86%;1
Zapata;A t-storm in spots;70;54;NNW;6;86%;69%;1
