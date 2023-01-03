TX El Paso Tx\/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, January 2, 2023 _____ 904 FPUS54 KEPZ 031026 ZFPEPZ Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico National Weather Service El Paso Tx\/Santa Teresa NM 326 AM MST Tue Jan 3 2023 TXZ418-032315- Western El Paso County- Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso, and Upper Valley 326 AM MST Tue Jan 3 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ419-032315- Eastern\/Central El Paso County- Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss 326 AM MST Tue Jan 3 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ420-032315- Northern Hudspeth Highlands\/Hueco Mountains- Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda 326 AM MST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Windy with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ423-032315- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso\/Western Hudspeth Counties- Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo 326 AM MST Tue Jan 3 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ421-032315- Salt Basin- Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat 326 AM MST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Very windy with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, brisk, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the lower 30s. $$ TXZ422-032315- Southern Hudspeth Highlands- Including the city of Sierra Blanca 326 AM MST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Very windy with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ424-032315- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County- Including the city of Indian Hot Springs 326 AM MST Tue Jan 3 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. $$