TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 17, 2022

_____

515 FPUS54 KEPZ 181058

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

358 AM MST Sun Dec 18 2022

TXZ418-182315-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

358 AM MST Sun Dec 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

50s.

$$

TXZ419-182315-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

358 AM MST Sun Dec 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ420-182315-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

358 AM MST Sun Dec 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, brisk. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ423-182315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

358 AM MST Sun Dec 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

50s.

$$

TXZ421-182315-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

358 AM MST Sun Dec 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, brisk. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

40s.

$$

TXZ422-182315-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

358 AM MST Sun Dec 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, brisk. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows around 15. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

40s.

$$

TXZ424-182315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

358 AM MST Sun Dec 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather