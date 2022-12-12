TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 11, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

324 AM MST Mon Dec 12 2022

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

324 AM MST Mon Dec 12 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM MST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower

60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s this afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Brisk,

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, brisk, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

324 AM MST Mon Dec 12 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM MST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy

with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s

this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southwest

20 to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 25 to

30 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, brisk, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

324 AM MST Mon Dec 12 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM MST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. A slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Windy, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy and

much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, brisk, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows around 30.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

324 AM MST Mon Dec 12 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM MST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

southwest 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy and

much cooler with highs around 50. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, brisk, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

324 AM MST Mon Dec 12 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM MST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Windy with lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

324 AM MST Mon Dec 12 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM MST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with

highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Very windy and

cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Very

windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 40s. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear, blustery. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

324 AM MST Mon Dec 12 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM MST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Highs around

70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy and

much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

