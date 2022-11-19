TX El Paso Tx\/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, November 18, 2022 _____ 547 FPUS54 KEPZ 191154 ZFPEPZ Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico National Weather Service El Paso Tx\/Santa Teresa NM 454 AM MST Sat Nov 19 2022 TXZ418-192315- Western El Paso County- Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso, and Upper Valley 454 AM MST Sat Nov 19 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the evening, then scattered snow and rain showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ419-192315- Eastern\/Central El Paso County- Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss 454 AM MST Sat Nov 19 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Scattered snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ420-192315- Northern Hudspeth Highlands\/Hueco Mountains- Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda 454 AM MST Sat Nov 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy and brisk. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Brisk, cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ423-192315- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso\/Western Hudspeth Counties- Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo 454 AM MST Sat Nov 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, scattered snow showers with a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing rain in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ421-192315- Salt Basin- Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat 454 AM MST Sat Nov 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers this afternoon. Highs around 40. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ422-192315- Southern Hudspeth Highlands- Including the city of Sierra Blanca 454 AM MST Sat Nov 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ424-192315- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County- Including the city of Indian Hot Springs 454 AM MST Sat Nov 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and scattered snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather