TX El Paso Tx\/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, October 24, 2022 _____ 988 FPUS54 KEPZ 250927 ZFPEPZ Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico National Weather Service El Paso Tx\/Santa Teresa NM 327 AM MDT Tue Oct 25 2022 TXZ418-252230- Western El Paso County- Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso, and Upper Valley 327 AM MDT Tue Oct 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ419-252230- Eastern\/Central El Paso County- Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss 327 AM MDT Tue Oct 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ420-252230- Northern Hudspeth Highlands\/Hueco Mountains- Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda 327 AM MDT Tue Oct 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ423-252230- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso\/Western Hudspeth Counties- Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo 327 AM MDT Tue Oct 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ421-252230- Salt Basin- Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat 327 AM MDT Tue Oct 25 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear, windy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ422-252230- Southern Hudspeth Highlands- Including the city of Sierra Blanca 327 AM MDT Tue Oct 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear and very windy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ424-252230- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County- Including the city of Indian Hot Springs 327 AM MDT Tue Oct 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$