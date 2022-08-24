TX El Paso Tx\/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 23, 2022 _____ 262 FPUS54 KEPZ 240947 ZFPEPZ Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico National Weather Service El Paso Tx\/Santa Teresa NM 347 AM MDT Wed Aug 24 2022 TXZ418-242215- Western El Paso County- Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso, and Upper Valley 347 AM MDT Wed Aug 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ419-242215- Eastern\/Central El Paso County- Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss 347 AM MDT Wed Aug 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ420-242215- Northern Hudspeth Highlands\/Hueco Mountains- Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda 347 AM MDT Wed Aug 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ423-242215- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso\/Western Hudspeth Counties- Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo 347 AM MDT Wed Aug 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ421-242215- Salt Basin- Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat 347 AM MDT Wed Aug 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ422-242215- Southern Hudspeth Highlands- Including the city of Sierra Blanca 347 AM MDT Wed Aug 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ424-242215- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County- Including the city of Indian Hot Springs 347 AM MDT Wed Aug 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather