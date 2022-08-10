TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

348 AM MDT Wed Aug 10 2022

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

348 AM MDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening.

Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

348 AM MDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

348 AM MDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

348 AM MDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

348 AM MDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

348 AM MDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows in

the upper 60s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

348 AM MDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

