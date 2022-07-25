TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 24, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

359 AM MDT Mon Jul 25 2022

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

359 AM MDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

359 AM MDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid

70s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

359 AM MDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 15 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

90. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

359 AM MDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds around 15 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Southwest

winds around 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

359 AM MDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 15 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around

70.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

359 AM MDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

south this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

359 AM MDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming south

this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

