TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, June 13, 2022

_____

785 FPUS54 KEPZ 140832

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

232 AM MDT Tue Jun 14 2022

TXZ418-142230-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

232 AM MDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 103. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 97 to 102. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs 97 to 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ419-142230-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

232 AM MDT Tue Jun 14 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ420-142230-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

232 AM MDT Tue Jun 14 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ423-142230-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

232 AM MDT Tue Jun 14 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around

70. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY THROUGH JUNETEENTH...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ421-142230-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

232 AM MDT Tue Jun 14 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ422-142230-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

232 AM MDT Tue Jun 14 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ424-142230-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

232 AM MDT Tue Jun 14 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH JUNETEENTH...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather