TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 8, 2022

575 FPUS54 KEPZ 091019

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

419 AM MDT Mon May 9 2022

TXZ418-092345-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

419 AM MDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows

in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ419-092345-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

419 AM MDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the lower 90s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Breezy with lows around 60. West winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ420-092345-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

419 AM MDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ423-092345-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

419 AM MDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ421-092345-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

419 AM MDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 90. West winds 15 to

25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ422-092345-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

419 AM MDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ424-092345-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

419 AM MDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

Hefner

