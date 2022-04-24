TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 23, 2022

918 FPUS54 KEPZ 241051

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

451 AM MDT Sun Apr 24 2022

TXZ418-242245-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

451 AM MDT Sun Apr 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ419-242245-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

451 AM MDT Sun Apr 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ420-242245-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

451 AM MDT Sun Apr 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ423-242245-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

451 AM MDT Sun Apr 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. East winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ421-242245-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

451 AM MDT Sun Apr 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid

60s. East winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ422-242245-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

451 AM MDT Sun Apr 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ424-242245-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

451 AM MDT Sun Apr 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

