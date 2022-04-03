TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 2, 2022

214 FPUS54 KEPZ 031019

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

419 AM MDT Sun Apr 3 2022

TXZ418-032215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

419 AM MDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ419-032215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

419 AM MDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ420-032215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

419 AM MDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy

with highs around 80. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ423-032215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

419 AM MDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ421-032215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

419 AM MDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ422-032215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

419 AM MDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ424-032215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

419 AM MDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

