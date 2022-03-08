TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, March 7, 2022

931 FPUS54 KEPZ 081158

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

458 AM MST Tue Mar 8 2022

TXZ418-082315-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

458 AM MST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ419-082315-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

458 AM MST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ420-082315-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

458 AM MST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ423-082315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

458 AM MST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ421-082315-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

458 AM MST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ422-082315-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

458 AM MST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ424-082315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

458 AM MST Tue Mar 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

