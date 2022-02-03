TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 2, 2022

_____

696 FPUS54 KEPZ 031016

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

316 AM MST Thu Feb 3 2022

TXZ418-040030-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

316 AM MST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the

mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the middle teens. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the middle teens. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ419-040030-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

316 AM MST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the

lower 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the middle teens. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the middle teens. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 25 to 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ420-040030-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

316 AM MST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Much colder. Highs

in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the middle teens. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ423-040030-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

316 AM MST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs 30 to 35.

East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower teens. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the middle teens. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ421-040030-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

316 AM MST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs around 30.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 5 above. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 30 to 35. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 10. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the middle teens.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 40 to

45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

$$

TXZ422-040030-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

316 AM MST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the middle teens. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ424-040030-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

316 AM MST Thu Feb 3 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning,

then slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Much colder.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the middle teens. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the middle teens. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Breezy. Lows

25 to 30. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

Dennhardt

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather